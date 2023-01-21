ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

VTDigger

Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance

“In legislating, there’s always an unknown in a certain sense,” a legislative lawyer told senators during a Friday hearing on proposed gun regulations. “But this is probably more unknown and more uncertain than it has been in a long time.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance.
VERMONT STATE
WGME

Maine Republicans to introduce sweeping legislation in response to child deaths

AUGUSTA (WGME)-- Senate Republicans will be introducing sweeping new legislation to reform DHHS and get answers about child welfare cases. GOP lawmakers are proposing changes to the ombudsman's office by giving it more power to investigate, and they want to consider giving caseworkers access to medical information. Plus, a top...
MAINE STATE
FOX 61

Lawmakers plan to reintroduce gun storage bill, Ethan's Law

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut state lawmakers are reintroducing gun storage legislation Ethan's Law in Washington almost five years after Kristin and Mike Song lost their son. Ethan's parents stood alongside state lawmakers in New Haven on Wednesday, where they said they're still fighting to see change. "So full...
CONNECTICUT STATE
vpm.org

Virginia Senate Finance committee kills grocery tax exemption bills

The Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee killed a pair of Republican proposals Wednesday that would have allowed localities to exempt groceries from local sales tax. Last year, legislators eliminated the state version of the grocery tax. The 1% local tax on food for human consumption and essential personal hygiene...
