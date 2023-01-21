Read full article on original website
Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance
“In legislating, there’s always an unknown in a certain sense,” a legislative lawyer told senators during a Friday hearing on proposed gun regulations. “But this is probably more unknown and more uncertain than it has been in a long time.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance.
Daughter of immigrant farmworkers named chair of state Senate Agriculture Committee
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado is among seven Latinas designated as chairs of state Senate committees.
Chronicle
Republican State Senator Criticizes Democrats for Not Supporting Bipartisan Emergency Powers Reform
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement last week announcing Democratic senators were blocking Senate Bill 5063 by refusing to give it a hearing in the Senate State Government and Elections Committee. The bill is a bipartisan effort with state Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, to reform Washington’s 1969 emergency...
WGME
Maine Republicans to introduce sweeping legislation in response to child deaths
AUGUSTA (WGME)-- Senate Republicans will be introducing sweeping new legislation to reform DHHS and get answers about child welfare cases. GOP lawmakers are proposing changes to the ombudsman's office by giving it more power to investigate, and they want to consider giving caseworkers access to medical information. Plus, a top...
KATV
Bill seeking to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies advances out of committee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas Senate bill filed earlier this month that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses advanced from the City, County, and Local Affairs Committee Affairs on Thursday. SB43, which was filed Republican state Sen....
Lawmakers plan to reintroduce gun storage bill, Ethan's Law
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut state lawmakers are reintroducing gun storage legislation Ethan's Law in Washington almost five years after Kristin and Mike Song lost their son. Ethan's parents stood alongside state lawmakers in New Haven on Wednesday, where they said they're still fighting to see change. "So full...
Measure mandating 30-minute recess for K-3 students heading back to state Legislature
FARMINGTON — For the second year in a row, a Farmington lawmaker is introducing a measure that would require public school systems in the state to mandate a 30-minute recess for children in kindergarten through third grade. State Sen. Steve Neville, R-Farmington, said he is introducing the measure at...
Bill proposes lowering Arizona Senate, House age requirement to 18
PHOENIX — A bipartisan group of Arizona House representatives introduced a bill to lower the age requirement to run for both chambers of the Arizona Legislature from 25 years old to 18 this week. Republican Matt Gress sponsored the Arizona Civic Participation Act along with Republican Austin Smith and...
vpm.org
Virginia Senate Finance committee kills grocery tax exemption bills
The Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee killed a pair of Republican proposals Wednesday that would have allowed localities to exempt groceries from local sales tax. Last year, legislators eliminated the state version of the grocery tax. The 1% local tax on food for human consumption and essential personal hygiene...
The First Openly Gay Member of Congress Was From Massachusetts
The first openly gay member of the Congress of the United States was from Massachusetts - and it wasn't Barney Frank. The first openly gay member of Congress was Rep. Gerry Eastman Studds, a Democrat. Studds was born in Mineola, Nassau County, New York, on May 12, 1937. According to...
