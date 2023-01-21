Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940sAnita DurairajBaltimore, MD
Democrat to Introduce D.C. Statehood BillNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?Ted RiversMaryland State
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
247Sports
Damon Evans on Mike Locksley, Kevin Willard, Kevin Warren's departure and more
Maryland athletic director Damon Evans likes what he sees from first-year Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard. "I'm excited about Kevin Willard. I wanted to hire someone who had a proven track record, when you take a look at what Kevin did at Seton Hall, the number of years he was there and he captured a Big East regular season title, a Big East tournament title. And then he went to the NCAA tournament, I think, five or six years in a row. So he did a really really good job there. And what he's done for us right now couldn't be more pleased," he said during an interview on Sirius XM Big Ten Radio.
Wbaltv.com
Light accumulation expected in Maryland Wednesday morning
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A colder storm system on Wednesday could coat parts of Maryland with a trace to an inch of snow, Meteorologist Ava Marie explains.
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
9-year-old Bowie hockey player breaking barriers on screen and the ice
BOWIE, Md. — A 9-year-old hockey player first gained the spotlight in Bowie as the team's only Black, Deaf hockey player. Now, that spotlight has followed him to Hollywood -- where he's guest starring in HBO's The Last of Us. And Hollywood is how Keivonn Woodard's teammates know him.
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
pressboxonline.com
Ravens And Stephen And Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donate $20 Million To Transform Hilton Rec Center
Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, LEVEL82, and Green Street Academy Join Ravens in Commitment to Facility to Create Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore. Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore (BGCMB) announced Jan. 19 it has received a $20 million commitment from...
Wbaltv.com
9 'Wick Squad' drug gang members indicted, linked to crimes in west Baltimore
Gang members who call themselves the "Wick Squad" are indicted in connection with violence in west Baltimore, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced Monday morning. A nine-month joint investigation resulted in the arrests of nine people, the recovery of 11 illegal firearms that include ghost guns, hundreds of caps of fentanyl and cocaine and packaging material.
Wbaltv.com
Eagles coming to Baltimore as part of 'Hotel California' concert tour
The Eagles are packing their bags and heading to Baltimore. LiveNation announced the iconic 1970s rock band is bringing its "Hotel California" tour to the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena at 8 p.m. on April 8. Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, and general admission sales start...
Forgotten cemetery forces Maryland church to reckon with its history of slavery
A small church cemetery in Bowie, Maryland, which was hidden from history due to years of neglect, has been revealed, and in the process illuminated a dark part of America's history of slavery. The restoration of the cemetery behind Sacred Heart Chapel has been the result of a major project by volunteers, parishioners and descendants of those buried.In the 1700s, the Jesuits founded a church and a plantation at the site, where they kept enslaved people, including Kevin Porter's ancestors."This is where they lived, this is where they came to commune after pause laboring all day," Porter told CBS News....
Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat
If confirmed by Gov. Wes Moore, Del. Alonzo Washington would replace former Sen. Paul Pinsky to represent District 22. The post Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat appeared first on Maryland Matters.
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
thecampuscurrent.com
Local pastor speaks at MLK Jr. breakfast
The keynote speaker for the 42nd annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Jan. 16 said younger generations “haven’t been taught to find their voice.”. The event’s theme was King’s quote, “We will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our...
wypr.org
What’s with those “The Greatest City In America” benches?
The paint is worn thin, but the message is still there, a puzzling declaration from a foggy past. At some point in history, someone decided to emblazon the city’s public benches with the hyperbolically proud slogan: Baltimore – The Greatest City in America. Where’d this over-the-top motto come from? And how’d it end up on all those benches? Baltimore Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas teams up with Aaron Henkin to find the answers.
Comedian Chris Rock to perform three shows in matter of weeks at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre
BALTIMORE - Comedian Chris Rock will perform three shows at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore in a matter of weeks, including his Netflix Live special.Rock's Netflix Live special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" Tour will be on March 4 at the Hippodrome Theatre.You can find tickets here.Rock will also perform in Baltimore on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at Hippodrome during his Ego Death World Tour.He last performed in Baltimore last April, just weeks after he was slapped during the Oscars by actor Will Smith.
baltimorebrew.com
Gilman teacher fired for “inappropriate conduct” with students
School officials said they are “not aware of inappropriate physical conduct” by the teacher, but have nevertheless informed Child Protective Services of the reported behavior. Officials at the Gilman School have discharged a middle school teacher, saying he engaged in “inappropriate out-of-school conduct” with students. Chris...
Teen Riddled With Bullets After Stepping Onto Back Porch Of Severn Home
A teenage boy was shot while standing on his back porch at a home in Severn, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot several times after he stepped out on a back porch at the home in the 1800 block of Eagle Court around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th
RANDALLSTOWN, MD – Many people believe in the superstition that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, but for a Randallstown woman, it was a lucky one. The woman, who said she takes a scientific approach to play the lottery, won $2,000,000 in the Maryland Lottery’s Gold Rush scratch-off game. “It’s all about studying the games,” she said. “You gotta do your homework.” She says she checks the lottery website to make sure the grand prize tickets are still available in the games before she buys tickets. When she realized the $30 per ticket Gold Rush game still had four jackpot-winning The post Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on January 12th. Artaja McDaniel was last seen in the 2900 block of Erdman Avenue on January 12, at approximately 3:30 p.m. She is 5’1” and weighs approximately 146 lbs. If you know the whereabouts of Artaja McDaniel, please dial 911. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
