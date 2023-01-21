Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
wjol.com
Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
The Bolingbrook Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a shooting at a local barber shop. It was back on January 13th that a shooting took place at Starz Cuttery on Schmidt Rd. An adult male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
fox32chicago.com
Person in custody after firing shots at Berwyn police during traffic stop
BERWYN, Ill. - One person is in custody after opening fire on Berwyn police officers during a traffic stop Friday evening. Officers saw a vehicle with several occupants make an unlawful U-turn on Cermak Road near Gunderson Avenue around 7:45 p.m. When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the...
5 Shot, 2 Fatally, in ‘Targeted' Home Invasion in South Shore
Five people were shot, two fatally, in what police called a "targeted" home invasion Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting was reported at around 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to law enforcement. One of the victims who was shot managed to escape the residence and went to a nearby business for help, said Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Sean Loughran.
2 killed, 3 injured in South Shore apartment shooting: police
Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured when gunmen opened fire in an apartment in the South Shore neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van, body found separately in Chicago
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
2 critically shot in South Side armed robbery, police say
The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot at 84th and Holland when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair’s property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
cwbchicago.com
Arrested 32 times since 2014, man allegedly engaged in a ‘firefight’ with a concealed carry holder on a CTA train
Chicago — A man who has been arrested 32 times by Chicago police since 2014 robbed and then engaged in a “firefight” with a concealed carry holder on a Green Line train during the Friday afternoon rush hour, authorities said Sunday. “It is a pure miracle by...
GoFundMe created for man with special needs critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
CHICAGO — A GoFundMe has been created for a man with special needs who was critically injured after being shot while waiting for a bus in Back of the Yards. Jesus Rega, 21, remains hospitalized at Stroger Hospital in the neuro-ICU. He has undergone head surgery and is scheduled for another in a couple weeks. […]
Bank robbed on Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers held up a bank in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Monday.The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank branch at 2920 W. Peterson Ave., at Richmond Street opposite Peterson Avenue from Mather Park.The FBI said around 4:40 p.m., the two robbers verbally demanded money while displaying guns. The FBI did not specify whether the robbers got any money, and if so, how much.The suspects are both described as thin white Hispanic men in their 20s. One is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers. The other is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and was also wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers.The FBI released photos of the suspects.No one has been apprehended.
Caller, cameras lead Evanston police to suspect with gun
Evanston Police say they were able to arrest a man for unlawful use of a weapon, thanks to a call to 9-1-1 – and to the city’s security camera system.
Kim Foxx pulls prosecutors in case of CPD officer's murder
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has pulled the prosecutors handling the case of a Chicago police officer's murder.
fox32chicago.com
30-year-old man shot in the back while traveling in vehicle in Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Monday morning. At about 11:08 a.m., a 30-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Stoney Island when he was shot in the back. He self-transported to an area hospital in...
fox32chicago.com
Kim Foxx removes prosecutors in Chicago cop's murder case after claims of police misconduct
CHICAGO - Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has pulled the prosecutors handling murder cases stemming from a Chicago police officer's killing. In 2011, Officer Clifton Lewis was shot in a botched robbery while working a second job in a West Side convenience store. The veteran attorneys handling the...
cwbchicago.com
AirTag on victim’s key ring leads Chicago cops to armed robbers, prosecutors say
Chicago — Two parolees are in custody after Chicago police tracked a robbery victim’s stolen AirTag to locate them in a stolen getaway car, prosecutors said. Giovanni Hernandez and Timothy Evangelio, both 24, were ordered held without bail on Friday afternoon by Judge Maryam Ahmad. The Illinois Department of Corrections is also moving to revoke both men’s parole status.
Van stolen from funeral home in Illinois with body inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A van was reported stolen from a funeral home in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday. Officials say there was an adult’s body inside the van. Rockford Police Department in a tweet said that a van from a funeral home in Rockford was stolen yesterday and fled the area immediately with a deceased person inside.
fox32chicago.com
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
cwbchicago.com
Bible school teacher had cocaine worth $377,000 in a downtown apartment, prosecutors say, but his attorney rips their case
Chicago — A suburban Bible school teacher was charged on Saturday with having a gun and cocaine worth $377,000 in a downtown Chicago high-rise apartment building. But his defense attorney ripped apart the prosecution’s case, saying they had no evidence that he had anything to do with the drugs.
Multiple Suspects in Custody After Vehicles Stolen From Suburban Barrington Dealership
Police in suburban Barrington have taken multiple suspects into custody after several vehicles were stolen from a car dealership, with one suspect still at-large. According to authorities, the theft occurred at Motor Werks, located at the intersection of Dundee Road and Barrington Road, this weekend. “Several vehicles” were stolen from...
cwbchicago.com
Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago
Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
Man arrested for allegedly stalking female middle school students in Elgin
A man suspected of stalking females students in Elgin has been located and arrested. After investigating the incident, Alan S. Rendon was arrested and charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of Stalking.
