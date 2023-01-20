Read full article on original website
Look: Emmitt Smith's 2-Word Message For The Dallas Cowboys Is Going Viral
Emmitt Smith's fandom seems to be solidified. He's riding with the Dallas Cowboys. Smith, one of the most prolific running backs in NFL history, sent a message to his former team of 13 years. "Let's go Dallas Cowboys," Smith tweeted. The Cowboys selected Smith in the 17th overall pick ...
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play
The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys
The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game: "What a battle." The Niners ...
NFL Star Suffers "Very Serious" Injury
The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs concluded on Sunday, and we now know who will be playing in both the NFC and AFC championship games next weekend. But the weekend did not end without us seeing a star running back go down with a very serious injury.
NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Quarterback Said About Tony Dungy
One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy. Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life. But while Dungy is facing a lot ...
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback
This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
Look: NFL World Is Sick Of 1 Prominent Commercial
Make it stop, please. The Paul Giamatti "Einstein" commercial for Verizon has been airing heavily throughout the 2022 postseason. NFL fans have seen enough of it. "Please stop this commercial," Barstool Sports tweeted on Sunday night. It needs to end. "This commercial deserves all the hate that the ...
Tom Brady not happy about signing ball Logan Ryan intercepted in 2019 playoffs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and defensive back Logan Ryan are on their second stint as teammates (well, at least for now with free agency approaching), but back in the 2019 playoffs, they were foes. Brady’s New England Patriots hosted Ryan’s Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round of...
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
Look: Football World Reacts To NFL Officiating's Sunday Announcement
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are competing in the divisional round amid considerable snow at Highmark Stadium. The inclement weather has already had a significant mark through the game's midway point, as Ja'Marr Chase was unable to hold onto a touchdown pass that would be ...
NFL Fans Are Officially Sick of Tony Romo in the CBS Broadcast Booth
NFL fans became sick of Tony Romo in the CBS broadcast booth after the Bengals-Bills playoff game. Romo was once considered a top color analyst for NFL broadcasts but took a quick turn this season. In fact, it was a complete 180-degree turn based on the reaction from social media.
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan says QB could be available by NFC title game, Super Bowl
Could Jimmy Garoppolo be available for the NFC Championship? San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says it's a possibility. The sidelined quarterback has an "outside chance" of being ready for the conference championship if the team advances past the Dallas Cowboys, Shanahan said, per Adam Schefter. He added "there'd be a better chance" for him to be ready for the Super Bowl if San Francisco makes the big game.
