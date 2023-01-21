Read full article on original website
Robert Pattinson sports a skirt at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show
Business on top, party on the bottom. Robert Pattinson bundled up for the Dior Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week show today in a furry brown jacket, adding an unexpected addition to his look in the form of a tweed kilt as he sat in the front row. The “Twilight” star, 36, sported a brown ribbed zip-neck sweater under his fur jacket, pairing it with a blue kilt and chunky black boots as he posed for photographers at the show. Perhaps Pattinson was inspired by Brad Pitt’s skirted look at the “Bullet Train” premiere last year, but his look was...
Doja Cat Covers Her Body In 30,000 Red Swarovski Crystals For Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Doja Cat is known for her outstanding fashion looks. But the “Say So” singer, 27, overshot the mark yet again with a truly sparkling look at Paris Fashion Week. In photos from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on January 22, the boundary-breaking star slayed in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals, applied directly to the skin on her face, head, and body. She added dramatic statement earrings, a chic silk red bustier, and skirt covered in shiny red beads, and finished the ensemble with commanding red stiletto boots. According to PEOPLE, Doja’s literally showstopping crystal-studded look was dubbed “Doja’s Inferno” and realized by celeb makeup artist Pat McGrath.
7 of the most daring looks celebrities wore at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show
Schiaparelli presented its Spring 2023 haute couture collection during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
Karlie Kloss Has a Monochrome Moment in White Suit & Kitten Heels at Dior Homme’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Karlie Kloss appeared at another Paris Fashion Week Men’s show. The model attended Dior’s Homme fall 2023 show during PFW on Friday. She joined many other celebrities in the front row, including Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, Eddie Redmayne and more. To the event, Kloss wore a white turtleneck dress underneath an oversized white blazer. Her dress featured a pleated skirt and she added white capri pants under the garment. Kloss added simple jewelry and bright red nail to add a pop of color to the neutral look. The supermodel finished off her outfit with a pair of white heels. She wore slingbacks with a...
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Who Is Bianca Censori? What to Know About Kanye West’s Alleged New Wife
It looks like Kanye West has moved on from Kim Kardashian. Nearly two months after his divorce from the reality star was finalized, Ye has reportedly found love again. TMZ broke the news on Jan. 13 that the rapper reportedly tied the knot with a mystery woman named Bianca Censori.
Paris menswear: Fashion goes psychedelic and globe-trotting
PARIS (AP) — Paris Men’s Fashion Week was in top form Wednesday for its first full day of runway collections that touted a dynamic season showcasing brands such as Dior, Vuitton, Loewe and Givenchy, which have roared back from the pandemic. Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2023-24 shows: A TALE OF TWO GIVENCHYS Guests in unwieldy heels navigated the cobbles to enter the historic Ecole Militaire grounds, passing a giant, minimalist black “GIVENCHY” sign and guests imbibing ginger shots and detox tea. The purified vibe matched the pared-down white décor.
Jenna Ortega Rocks Bold Hooded Gown at Paris Fashion Week
The Golden Globe nominee stunned in an all-black outfit.
YSL Mondo Details Lil Wayne Allegedly Disrespecting Young Thug & Calls Out Gunna
The co-founder of YSL had quite a bit to say when asked about Thugger, Weezy, and Gunna. Not every first meeting with your favorite rapper will go well, as was the case when Young Thug came face to face with Lil Wayne. YSL co-founder Mondo had quite a bit to say when he sat down with the Ugly Money podcast and was asked about his thoughts regarding Thugger meeting Wayne for the first time.
Dior in stark contrast to Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week
Dior provided the yin to Louis Vuitton's yang in Paris on Friday, with a serious and elegant response to its rival's flashy fashion week spectacle the day before. Dior and Louis Vuitton have both built giant hangars on either end of the Tuileries gardens that run through central Paris -- akin to the way their billionaire owners have built rival art museums on opposite sides of the city in the past decade.
Timothee Chalamet Looks Effortlessly Cool in Shearling Bomber Jacket and White Denim Loewe Sneakers at Loewe’s Fall ’23 Menswear Show
Clad in casual wears, Timothee Chalamet attended Loewe’s fall ’23 menswear show in Paris. Backed by his boyish charms, the “Call Me By Your Name” star was seemingly fully dressed in the Spanish designer, down to his all-white footwear. Chalamet’s ensemble was comprised of a black shearling bomber jacket with leather sleeves in an oversized style, the outerwear layered overtop a classic plain white T-shirt. Going back to basics, the Oscar nominated thespian styled effortlessly cool dark blue joggers made of suede, also in a baggy style. Chalamet finished off his look with black sunnies. To go along with white socks, Chalamet...
Doja Cat Trends on Twitter for Strange Outfit at Paris Fashion Week
UPDATE (Jan. 23):. Doja Cat's vibrant red ensemble at Schiaparelli's spring 2023 fashion show in Paris was truly a sight to behold. According to Elle, Doja wore a Schiaparelli silk faille bustier with matching stiletto boots, a flowing shawl and a knitted skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads. But the talk of the outfit was the Planet Her rapper's skin painted red and covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals that were hand-applied by makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team.
Black Boy Joy At Paris Fashion Week
Usher, Burna Boy, Pharrell — See all the Celebrity Sightings From the Men's F/W 23 Paris Fashion Shows. Well, that’s a wrap on Men’s Paris Fashion Week F/W 23. It was a week of fashion debuts, brilliant collections and trends, and many celebrity sightings. Streetstyle candids, front row images, backstage photocalls. From Law Roach and Tyga sitting front row at Louis Vuitton to a star-studded backstage photocall at Givenchy (see: Polo G, Duckwrth) — the Black boy joy was ever-present. Some of our favorite Singers, rappers, actors, style superstars and pop culture fixtures showcased the impact of Black style and the importance of representation.
Kodak Black Debuts Paris Fashion Week Collab With Menswear Brand Nahmias
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Kodak Black traded the stage for the runway Sunday as the rapper debuted his first-ever fashion collection as part of a Paris Fashion Week collaboration with menswear designer Doni Nahmias.
Victoria Beckham Sends Kisses From Paris in Ruched Dress & Pointed-Toe Sock Boots With David Beckham & Kim Jones
Victoria Beckham was spotted on traversing the streets of Paris today along with her husband, accomplished soccer player David Beckham. The duo traveled to the city of lights to attend Fendi’s fall 2023 Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week. Victoria also sent kisses from Paris, snapping a quick selfie with her husband and the creative director of Fendi, Kim Jones, posting the photo to her Instagram Story today. The images saw the former Spice Girl clad in a dress from her own namesake brand’s pre-collection. The garment was billowing and maxi length comprised of a boxy bodice with balloon sleeves which were...
Kylie Jenner Wore a Lion Head on Her Black Bodycon Gown at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week Show
At Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week Show today, Doja Cat showed up completely red in 30,000 crystals, and Kylie Jenner arrived with a fake lion's head on her black column Schiaparelli gown. The elaborate animal head is not real, Jenner clarified on her Instagram. “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning,” she wrote. “Wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful 🦁🦁🫶🏻”
Boom time for menswear as Paris Fashion Week returns
The fashion juggernaut returns to Paris this week, with Saint Laurent rejoining the line-up and menswear on a hot streak, even if the industry remains wary of economic headwinds. So the buzz is deafening around the menswear shows hitting Paris from Tuesday, boosted by the return of two big hitters in Saint Laurent on Tuesday's opening night, and John Galliano's Maison Margiela closing the week next Sunday.
Kid Cudi Unveils Official MOTR Collection At Paris Fashion Week
On Friday (Jan. 20), Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramón Seguro Mescudi, unveiled his official MOTR fashion line at Paris Fashion Week. Although the Entergalactic producer teased his collection eight years prior, he has now fully put his unisex line out into the world with the goal of making people feel like “they’re walking on stage when they’re wearing this brand.” According to Vogue, the 38-year-old presented the fall/winter MOTR 2023 line — which stands for Members of the Rage — at a Parisian showroom. Per Complex, apparel items showcased were distressed polos and puffer vests, tutu skirts, motorcycle jackets, knitwear, shaggy coats, accessories,...
