Howard Lake Man Escapes Injury in Weekend Traffic Crash Near New Ulm
A Wright County man escaped injury in a weekend traffic crash near New Ulm. The State Patrol reports that around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Dodge pickup truck and a GMC SUV collided in Cottonwood Township in Brown County. Authorities say that the pickup the SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided.
State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
Driver killed in Stearns County head-on crash is identified
The victim of a fatal crash Saturday morning in Stearns County has been identified as a 50-year-old woman from Windom, Minnesota. Lana Tibodeau died at the scene of the crash in Munson Township, about 20 miles southwest of St. Cloud on Hwy. 23 near County Road 123, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Authorities Identify Windom Woman Killed in Highway 23 Crash
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Authorities have released more information regarding a fatal crash that happened in Stearns County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway...
Southern Minnesota News
Windom woman killed in Stearns County crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Windom woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Stearn’s County. Lana Ranae Tibodeau, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 23 before Cold Spring and Paynesville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tibodeau...
Seeing more Minnesotans driving with expired tabs? You're not alone
MINNEAPOLIS — When making a list of problems facing our state, and even our roads, expired license plate tabs ranks nowhere near the top, but it certainly seems to get people going. Tim Harlow, who has written the Star Tribune's Drive column since 2010, says readers have been urging...
Is It Illegal To Tailgate Drivers in Minnesota?
On my way to work today, I noticed that everyone was driving faster than normal. I’m always someone who drives 5-7 over the speed limit, but today I was going 10 over, and so many cars were still tailgating me!. I was thinking about it all day and I...
State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash on Highway 23
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway 23 hit each other head-on near County Road 123.
Two deputies shot in Winsted; residents asked to avoid area
Authorities in Winsted, Minnesota are asking residents to avoid a residential area Monday afternoon where two deputies were reportedly struck by gunfire in an ongoing incident. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said deputies were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. In an update around 4...
WIFR
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
WDIO-TV
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
Police seek help identifying suspects in Sauk Rapids storage unit burglary
Officials in Benton County are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a burglary from a storage unit in Sauk Rapids. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a burglary at the Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday. The...
KIMT
1 injured in rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 63-year-old Wisconsin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 9:25 a.m. at milepost 224 in the westbound lane of I-90. The man, from Waupaca, Wisconsin, was pulling a trailer when it left the roadway...
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
gamblingnews.com
Illegal TikTok Gambling Operation under Investigation in Minnesota
The men, allegedly participating in the operation collected subscription fees and partial bets while streaming live gambling activities. The Edina man allegedly collected a $5.99 fee as a subscription as well as $25 for every $100 deposited for betting. Gambling and Streaming over TikTok. Those funds were reportedly obtained by...
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
krwc1360.com
Monticello Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder and Assault
The lone suspect in last week’s shooting incident in Monticello is facing attempted murder and assault charges. Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes says 18-year-old Dillon Lawrence Tilbury of Moorhead has been charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting incident that occurred at the compost site adjacent to Montissippi Park in Monticello on January 16th.
willmarradio.com
"Drivers License for all" Bill up for final committee vote Monday
(St. Paul MN-) A bill that would allow undocumented residents to get a driver's license has its final committee hearing today (Monday) before it goes to the full Minnesota House. Representative Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis says the legislation brings back the opportunity for everyone in the state to drive legally.
kduz.com
Lester Prairie Man Arrested/Charged with Assault
A Lester Prairie man was arrested and has been charged with assault after an incident involving his sister and a police officer early Sunday morning. According to the complaint, at about 1:15am, Officer Emilie Berry was dispatched to a residence on Lincoln Avenue in Lester Prairie on the report of a disturbance.
Maple Lake man killed by driver after crashing in ditch is identified
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a Maple Lake man who died after he was struck by a motorist. Scott Hollencamp, 36, was standing on the right shoulder on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township on the evening of Jan. 3., having got out of his car when it became stuck in a ditch due to snowy and icy road conditions.
