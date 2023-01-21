ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

krwc1360.com

Howard Lake Man Escapes Injury in Weekend Traffic Crash Near New Ulm

A Wright County man escaped injury in a weekend traffic crash near New Ulm. The State Patrol reports that around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Dodge pickup truck and a GMC SUV collided in Cottonwood Township in Brown County. Authorities say that the pickup the SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided.
NEW ULM, MN
Y-105FM

State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway

St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Windom woman killed in Stearns County crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Windom woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Stearn’s County. Lana Ranae Tibodeau, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 23 before Cold Spring and Paynesville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tibodeau...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Is It Illegal To Tailgate Drivers in Minnesota?

On my way to work today, I noticed that everyone was driving faster than normal. I’m always someone who drives 5-7 over the speed limit, but today I was going 10 over, and so many cars were still tailgating me!. I was thinking about it all day and I...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Two deputies shot in Winsted; residents asked to avoid area

Authorities in Winsted, Minnesota are asking residents to avoid a residential area Monday afternoon where two deputies were reportedly struck by gunfire in an ongoing incident. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said deputies were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. In an update around 4...
WINSTED, MN
WIFR

6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.

Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
WINSTED, MN
KIMT

1 injured in rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 63-year-old Wisconsin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 9:25 a.m. at milepost 224 in the westbound lane of I-90. The man, from Waupaca, Wisconsin, was pulling a trailer when it left the roadway...
WAUPACA, WI
gamblingnews.com

Illegal TikTok Gambling Operation under Investigation in Minnesota

The men, allegedly participating in the operation collected subscription fees and partial bets while streaming live gambling activities. The Edina man allegedly collected a $5.99 fee as a subscription as well as $25 for every $100 deposited for betting. Gambling and Streaming over TikTok. Those funds were reportedly obtained by...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Monticello Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder and Assault

The lone suspect in last week’s shooting incident in Monticello is facing attempted murder and assault charges. Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes says 18-year-old Dillon Lawrence Tilbury of Moorhead has been charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting incident that occurred at the compost site adjacent to Montissippi Park in Monticello on January 16th.
MONTICELLO, MN
willmarradio.com

"Drivers License for all" Bill up for final committee vote Monday

(St. Paul MN-) A bill that would allow undocumented residents to get a driver's license has its final committee hearing today (Monday) before it goes to the full Minnesota House. Representative Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis says the legislation brings back the opportunity for everyone in the state to drive legally.
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Lester Prairie Man Arrested/Charged with Assault

A Lester Prairie man was arrested and has been charged with assault after an incident involving his sister and a police officer early Sunday morning. According to the complaint, at about 1:15am, Officer Emilie Berry was dispatched to a residence on Lincoln Avenue in Lester Prairie on the report of a disturbance.
LESTER PRAIRIE, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

