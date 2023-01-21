Read full article on original website
Crash in SE Portland kills pedestrian early Monday morning, continuing deadly trend in city
A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers arrived at the scene of the crash on Southeast Holgate Boulevard near 92nd Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.
kptv.com
Banks man dies after crashing car into tree off Hwy 47
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after crashing his car into a tree along Highway 47 on Saturday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 2 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 47, near milepost 87. OSP said an investigation...
kptv.com
Pedestrian dies at hospital after being hit by vehicle in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person has died after they were hit by a vehicle in the Lents neighborhood early Monday morning. Just after 3 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a report of a pedestrian hit on Southeast Holgate Boulevard just west of Southeast 92nd Avenue. The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
Pedestrian hit in Southeast Portland, dies at hospital
A pedestrian died at a hospital after being struck by a driver in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, according to Portland police.
kpic
Salem woman suffers 'significant injuries' after hit-and-run Saturday night
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was struck by a pickup truck Saturday, January 21, leaving her with significant injuries, according to police. Witnesses say that the driver did not stop and left the scene. 26-year-old Julia Wade was hit near the intersection of Lancaster Drive and Rickey Street...
kptv.com
Salem pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, driver arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A hit-and-run accident injured a 26-year-old woman Saturday evening, according to Salem Police. Officers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Southeast Lancaster Drive and Southeast Rickey Street at about 8:30 p.m. They arrived to find a pedestrian had been hit. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
KATU.com
One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
kpic
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police
A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
kykn.com
Extremely Icy Conditions Have Caused Several Crashes Throughout Marion County
Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours. We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways. Just last night since midnight we saw about 11 different crashes, some of which resulted in serious injury.
KATU.com
Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
Parolee booked for Salem hit-run; woman seriously hurt
A parolee is facing a slew of charges following a hit-and-run in Salem that left a woman significantly injured Saturday night.
kptv.com
Hillsboro man confronts suspected car thieves; 1 arrested, police looking for woman
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Beaverton man was arrested Sunday and his suspected accomplice, a 33-year-old Portland woman, is wanted by police after a Hillsboro man found and recovered his stolen car. Didier Finor said he is thankful to have his car back but shaken up after an encounter...
KATU.com
Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
Teen receives 7-year sentence for 2021 Salem shooting
A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in a 2021 shooting in Salem, the Marion County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
