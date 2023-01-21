Read full article on original website
I believe this district needs to connect with their nAtive American neighbors. Although I can appreciate an affinity for being tied to a mascot from times of being at school, the injustice that Native Americans have endured, and the fact that being referred to as a “mascot” is, in most cases, demeaning, warrants discussion and consideration for entering a new era in Owego.
owegopennysaver.com
What’s Happening January 22, 2023
What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Rotary starts the year adding eight new members
Owego Rotary Club recently announced that eight new members have joined the local service club. Gail Barton, Membership Chair for 2022-2023, welcomed and challenged each in an inspiring and moving ceremony. These newest members are all from the local area, and might even be your neighbors and friends. “Because they...
WHEC TV-10
RG&E is holding public meetings for people who have experienced billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a year-long News10NBC investigation, New York State regulators will come to Rochester to hear from frustrated RG&E customers. If you’re one of the thousands of people who have run into billing and customer service issues with RG&E or NYSEG, investigators from the New York State Department of Public Service want to hear from you.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side
Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
America’s First Female Detective Was Born in Upstate New York
These days, we don’t think anything of a woman working as a detective but until the late 1800s, it was unheard of – until a determined lady from New York came into the picture. In 1833, Kate Warne was born in the Southern Tier town of Erin, which...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Knights of Columbus Crown Free Throw Champions
Seven boys and girls from Tioga and surrounding areas, ages nine to13, achieved Council level champion status at the 8th Annual Knights of Columbus / Dan Manwaring Memorial held at Tioga Central High School last Saturday. Each of these winners will advance to the Chapter level at McQuaid Jesuit High...
owegopennysaver.com
Photo: Community Bank named ‘Spotlight on Business’ for January 2023
The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced that Community Bank has been named “Spotlight on Business” for January 2023. Tioga County Chamber President Sabrina Henriques, pictured on the right, visited the bank’s Owego branch on Thursday to congratulate their team on this recognition.
Update: BorgWarner closing one Lansing plant by end of 2024
Update (Jan. 21, 2023): While a BorgWarner spokesperson quoted below initially stated the consolidation and closure plan would be finished by Q3 2023, another official, Michelle Collins, has corrected that timeline after publication. She said they plan to have the closure finished by Q4 2024, giving the plant a full year longer.
Another Long-Time Binghamton Restaurant Suddenly Shutting Down
For the second time in less than a week, a restaurant that's been a fixture in Binghamton is ceasing operations. Currys of India at 45 Court Street on Friday was serving its final weekday takeout lunches with only a few items available. A co-owner of the restaurant declined to discuss...
New training facility for construction apprentices
The City of Binghamton is getting behind a plan to recruit more people of color and other under-represented populations into the building trades.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Helps Rudin Family Rebuild After Fire
A few months ago, tragedy struck an Owego family when their generational farm was destroyed in a fire. But today, community members came together to help the Rudin family get back on their feet. "It's an emotional experience. But also it's a time of looking forward to something new," said...
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Man guilty of entering Chenango home with illegal gun
Today in Broome County Court, a Montrose man was found guilty of felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
NewsChannel 36
Upstate Brewing Company will open a second location
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Upstate Brewing Company in Elmira will open a second location within the Southern Tier in just a few weeks. President of the Upstate Brewing Company, Mark Neumann was looking to expand the business and found exactly was he was looking for. "I’ve been looking to...
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
ithaca.com
Advocacy Center Announces Resignation of Executive Director
The Board of Directors of the Advocacy Center of Tompkins County today announced that Heather Campbell has resigned as executive director, effective February 1, 2023 after 25 years of service to the agency. Campbell has accepted the position of Deputy Director for the NYS Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Campbell joined...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County warns against texting scam
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Steuben County Department of Social Services issued a warning today that a text message scam has already successfully targeted a number of local residents. The fake text tells people that their EBT card has been locked and that they must call a specific number and give their card number and pin.
