WRDW-TV
2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
WIS-TV
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was injured and hospitalized after a collision on Saturday night. According to officials, the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road. Deputy Kameron Locklear was taken...
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh wants chief deputy barred from testifying about blood spatter in murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Debate continues over what's expected to be a crucial piece of evidence in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial: analysis of the allegedly blood-splattered T-shirt Murdaugh was wearing on the night of the murders. Murdaugh's defense lawyers on Monday filed a motion asking the trial judge...
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Authorities say deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 3:10 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
17-year-old suspect arrested, charged in Greenwood
The Greenwood Police Department said that they arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting.
coladaily.com
One person killed in shooting off Two Notch Road
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, just off Two Notch Road near Lionsgate Drive, around 3:10 a.m. They arrived to find a victim outside with a gunshot...
AOL Corp
One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
wach.com
Crash in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left one Lexington County deputy in the hospital. Lexington police say the incident happened Friday night on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road. The deputy was on-duty at the time of the crash and driving a marked patrol...
South Carolina police chief arrested, charged with misconduct in office
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — An Upstate police chief has been booked into a South Carolina jail following an investigation by state agents. According to a statement from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Heath Vinson was charged with misconduct in office on Friday and booked into the Chester County Detention Center.
Deputies in the Midlands shot at by suspect
A suspect is in custody after shooting at law enforcement in the Midlands. WACH TV is reporting that Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot at while serving an eviction notice at a home in Columbia, around 9:30 Friday morning.
Lancaster deputies find drugs at house after shootout between homeowner and burglars
KERSHAW, S.C. — A homeowner in Kershaw who got into a shootout with burglary suspects early Thursday morning is now facing felony drug charges after deputies responded and found a stash of controlled substances, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a burglary was...
WIS-TV
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
WRDW-TV
Details emerging in Aiken County death of 1-year-old child
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20,000 donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education. With her knack for finding comedy amid the chaos, Leanne Morgan will be bring laughs to Augusta.
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
One dead following Sunday morning shooting off of Two Notch Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the predawn hours on Sunday morning. According to preliminary information released by the department, deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive just after 3 a.m. where a man had been shot.
WYFF4.com
Woman dragged after purse stolen by Greenwood woman on moped, Myrtle Beach police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman was recovering Friday after being dragged in a store parking lot by a woman from Greenwood on a moped who tried to steal her purse, police said. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at a Home Depot on Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
abccolumbia.com
Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
