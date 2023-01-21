ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Public defender office opens in Morgantown this week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County judicial system is just days away from having the services of a public defender’s office. The Public Defender Corporation has a grand opening and open house set for Thursday in downtown Morgantown. The Monongalia County Commission, working with the legislature and Justice...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown Art Bar host mac and cheese cook-off event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Art Bar hosted a mac and cheese cook-off with 15 contestants battling it out for cash prizes in Morgantown. Admission to the event was $10 per person allowing the attendees to sample more than 15 different flavors of mac and cheese where attendees could vote for their favorite. The top […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

A Community Baby Shower held for expecting mother’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A community baby shower was held at the Harrison County Parks and Rec. Saturday. Deaonna Crowe who organized the community baby shower said she had many donations and thought what better way to give back than to give the items to expecting mothers. About 30 expecting...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Health Right: Where free medical and dental services go hand in hand

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Poor oral health is widespread in West Virginia, but Wheeling Health Right was recognized nationally for their fully integrated medical and dental free clinic.  **Wheeling Health Right recognized nationally for dental services | WTRF** It significantly affects almost all aspects of life including the workforce, emergency room utilization, and chronic health conditions. […]
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

DeChristopher to be sworn in Friday as Monongalia County circuit judge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher will be sworn in as a Monongalia County circuit judge Friday. DeChristopher was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice last month following the retirement of Phillip Gaujot. DeChristopher was serving her second term as Monongalia County prosecutor. She was previously...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

House Finance Committee seeks more information on DEP demolition program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward says a $10 million pilot program to help communities across the state with demolition efforts has accomplished its goal of getting the attention of state lawmakers. Ward got more questions about the program than anything else when he...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY

Weston Mazey commits to WVU baseball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It only seems fitting that the boy who grew up inside the West Virginia University baseball dugout will eventually sit in it as a player. That’s the storybook-type path that Weston Mazey is now on. Weston, better known to some as “Wammer,” is the son...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown-based transit service teaming with Uber for on-demand service

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountain Line Transit Authority will eliminate two routes next month and replace them with the Uber-based RideMon service. Mountain Line Transit Authority CEO Dave Bruffy said the Mountain Heights and Grafton/Fairmont Road routes will end March 13 and a new on-demand option will increase access and mobility for the people in that area.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

SWAT gun bill now in possession of House committee

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A bill that would allow emergency medical professionals to carry firearms in certain circumstances has been sent to the House Government Organization Committee after passing the state Senate last week. SB 83 would allow a “tactical medical professional” trained and certified in tactical combat casualty care...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Hoppy Kerchev-ALE blends Appalachian pilsner with tropical hops

It began as a suggestion from a listener of the 3 Guys Before The Game podcast. He wanted to know why someone had not created a beer called Hoppy Kerchev-ALE, named in honor of the legendary Metronews Talkline host and broadcast hall-of-fame member Hoppy Kercheval. Great suggestion! The mission is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling business to close indoor facility

An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
WHEELING, WV

