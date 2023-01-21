Read full article on original website
WVU School of Medicine promotes healthy eating in ‘Walk with a Future Doc’ series
West Virginia University's School of Medicine held its first "Culinary Day" at the Edith B. Barill Riverfront Park in its "Walk with a Future Doc" series on Jan. 21 beginning at 10 a.m.
First West Virginia gun show of 2023 held in Morgantown
"Showmasters Gun Shows" held its first Morgantown gun show of the new year at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center over the Jan. 21 weekend.
Metro News
Public defender office opens in Morgantown this week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County judicial system is just days away from having the services of a public defender’s office. The Public Defender Corporation has a grand opening and open house set for Thursday in downtown Morgantown. The Monongalia County Commission, working with the legislature and Justice...
Fayetteville man wins new motorcycle in sweepstakes giveaway
The Miley Legal Group made a big announcement for its motorcycle giveaway at RG's Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson on Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
‘San Julian’s Army’ raising money for Clarksburg Fire Captain diagnosed with cancer
A group is raising money for a 22-year Clarksburg Fire Department veteran who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Morgantown Art Bar host mac and cheese cook-off event
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Art Bar hosted a mac and cheese cook-off with 15 contestants battling it out for cash prizes in Morgantown. Admission to the event was $10 per person allowing the attendees to sample more than 15 different flavors of mac and cheese where attendees could vote for their favorite. The top […]
WDTV
A Community Baby Shower held for expecting mother’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A community baby shower was held at the Harrison County Parks and Rec. Saturday. Deaonna Crowe who organized the community baby shower said she had many donations and thought what better way to give back than to give the items to expecting mothers. About 30 expecting...
Wheeling Health Right: Where free medical and dental services go hand in hand
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Poor oral health is widespread in West Virginia, but Wheeling Health Right was recognized nationally for their fully integrated medical and dental free clinic. **Wheeling Health Right recognized nationally for dental services | WTRF** It significantly affects almost all aspects of life including the workforce, emergency room utilization, and chronic health conditions. […]
West Virginia teen missing, left note saying living with Amish family
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who left a note to her family saying that she is going to live with an Amish family in Montana.
Is there a better way to search for missing persons? Morgantown rescue team’s findings published
The Mountaineer Area Rescue Group has developed a new method for measuring search and rescue effectiveness.
Metro News
DeChristopher to be sworn in Friday as Monongalia County circuit judge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher will be sworn in as a Monongalia County circuit judge Friday. DeChristopher was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice last month following the retirement of Phillip Gaujot. DeChristopher was serving her second term as Monongalia County prosecutor. She was previously...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crows, crows and more crows among interesting results of Christmas Bird Count
While volunteer bird enthusiasts counted cardinals and robins for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count from Pittsburgh to Harmar, the most common bird found was the American crow — 20,000 strong, accounting for about half of the birds seen. The Christmas Bird Count was held in some areas in the...
Metro News
House Finance Committee seeks more information on DEP demolition program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward says a $10 million pilot program to help communities across the state with demolition efforts has accomplished its goal of getting the attention of state lawmakers. Ward got more questions about the program than anything else when he...
WBOY
Weston Mazey commits to WVU baseball
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It only seems fitting that the boy who grew up inside the West Virginia University baseball dugout will eventually sit in it as a player. That’s the storybook-type path that Weston Mazey is now on. Weston, better known to some as “Wammer,” is the son...
Metro News
Morgantown-based transit service teaming with Uber for on-demand service
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountain Line Transit Authority will eliminate two routes next month and replace them with the Uber-based RideMon service. Mountain Line Transit Authority CEO Dave Bruffy said the Mountain Heights and Grafton/Fairmont Road routes will end March 13 and a new on-demand option will increase access and mobility for the people in that area.
Metro News
SWAT gun bill now in possession of House committee
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A bill that would allow emergency medical professionals to carry firearms in certain circumstances has been sent to the House Government Organization Committee after passing the state Senate last week. SB 83 would allow a “tactical medical professional” trained and certified in tactical combat casualty care...
KOME Asian Buffet & Bar opens in Star City
KOME Asian Buffet and Bar held a soft opening to friends and family Wednesday night.
Metro News
Hoppy Kerchev-ALE blends Appalachian pilsner with tropical hops
It began as a suggestion from a listener of the 3 Guys Before The Game podcast. He wanted to know why someone had not created a beer called Hoppy Kerchev-ALE, named in honor of the legendary Metronews Talkline host and broadcast hall-of-fame member Hoppy Kercheval. Great suggestion! The mission is...
Tax season begins; here are the changes to know about
ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Income tax season officially gets underway Monday and there are a few important changes to know about. Experts say people may need to shift their expectations about how much of a refund they could get. That is because several popular tax breaks have changed since last year.
Wheeling business to close indoor facility
An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
