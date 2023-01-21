ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
KIDO Talk Radio

Cowboys Fans Angrily Go After Boise’s Kellen Moore After Loss

Another year and sadly for fans of the Dallas Cowboys fans, another playoff loss. The team failed to beat the San Fransisco 49ers losing 19-12. The Cowboy offense produced only one touchdown as quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions. The 49ers move on to take on Philadelphia while the Cowboys figure out how to advance past the divisional NFL Playoffs.
The Spun

1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years.  Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
NBC Sports

Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play

The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Decision On Mike McCarthy

Jerry Jones wants another Super Bowl, there's no question about it. But he's not going to be making any significant changes following the Cowboys' latest playoff loss.  Jones told reporters following the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers on Sunday night that he's keeping McCarthy as his head ...
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio turns $10 NFL bet into $200 bonus bets with touchdown

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The BetMGM Ohio app is the only place to get this no-brainer NFL touchdown bonus. While most bettors are thinking about...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jim Nantz Sunday

The NFL World isn't thrilled with Jim Nantz's comment on a Buffalo Bills player on Sunday. Nantz and his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, mocked Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis for not intercepting a Joe Burorw Hail Mary! attempt on Sunday afternoon. Bills fans believe Nantz was being a bit harsh ...
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

FanDuel Promo Code Ending: Get $150 GUARANTEED Before Bonus Expires

The Conference Championship games are set! The Eagles will host the Brock Purdy-led 49ers while Joe Burrow hopes to end the Chiefs’ season on the road for the second consecutive year. As we reach the final stages of the NFL season, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promo to help you win BIG: Bet $5, Win $150 GUARANTEED on any NFL playoff bet! You don’t even need to win your wager, either!
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy