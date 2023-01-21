Read full article on original website
Look: Emmitt Smith's 2-Word Message For The Dallas Cowboys Is Going Viral
Emmitt Smith's fandom seems to be solidified. He's riding with the Dallas Cowboys. Smith, one of the most prolific running backs in NFL history, sent a message to his former team of 13 years. "Let's go Dallas Cowboys," Smith tweeted. The Cowboys selected Smith in the 17th overall pick ...
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Cowboys Fans Angrily Go After Boise’s Kellen Moore After Loss
Another year and sadly for fans of the Dallas Cowboys fans, another playoff loss. The team failed to beat the San Fransisco 49ers losing 19-12. The Cowboy offense produced only one touchdown as quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions. The 49ers move on to take on Philadelphia while the Cowboys figure out how to advance past the divisional NFL Playoffs.
Odell Beckham Jr. incurs wrath of Eagles fans during blowout win over Giants
Once a Giant, always a Giant. Former New York wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t make himself any friends Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Giants and Eagles, Beckham shared his thoughts...
1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years. Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play
The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Decision On Mike McCarthy
Jerry Jones wants another Super Bowl, there's no question about it. But he's not going to be making any significant changes following the Cowboys' latest playoff loss. Jones told reporters following the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers on Sunday night that he's keeping McCarthy as his head ...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni snaps at sideline official during blowout of Giants: ‘I know what the [bleep] I’m doing!’
With a 27-0 lead against the Giants near the end of the first half of an NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni signaled that his offense would attempt a two-point conversion. But it was a ruse. The Eagles lined up...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jim Nantz Sunday
The NFL World isn't thrilled with Jim Nantz's comment on a Buffalo Bills player on Sunday. Nantz and his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, mocked Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis for not intercepting a Joe Burorw Hail Mary! attempt on Sunday afternoon. Bills fans believe Nantz was being a bit harsh ...
Ex-Rutgers assistant to interview for NFL defensive coordinator position
Anthony Campanile could be in line for a promotion. The former Rutgers assistant coach, who has risen through the coaching profession, will interview to be the next defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles target offense in latest 1st-round mock
Another day, another mock draft. This one comes from NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks who is out with his latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who sit one win away from heading to the Super Bowl, also own...
NFC Championship schedule after Eagles demolish Giants: Matchups, teams, dates, time, TV | Cowboys or 49ers?
Saturday’s NFL Divisional Playoffs games are in the books. Here’s a rundown of the latest matchups and results:. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def. 7. Seattle Seahawks (9-9), 41-23 Sunday, January 15. 2. Buffalo Bills (14-3) def....
2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, times, TV channel, streaming for every round of AFC, NFC postseason
By the end of the weekend, the NFL will be down to its final four teams, but before that can happen, those teams will have to survive the divisional round. The second-round of the playoffs kicked off on Saturday with Chiefs picking up a costly victory. Although they're headed to...
