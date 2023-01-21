Read full article on original website
What are the weirdest things found in Utah public restrooms? There are plenty. I was actually shocked when I got the answers to this question. I compiled a list and tried to keep it clean, but these are restrooms. Apparently everyone thinks that what happens in the restroom, stays in the restroom. I wish that were true, and that you kept it to your own stall, and cleaned up after yourself.
Over 350 Southern Utahn's were surveyed recently answering some of the DIRTIEST, MOST PERSONAL QUESTIONS! The results might surprise you!. 63% admit to having a ONE-NIGHT STAND... Almost 2/3 people! Shocked? ... Me neither. Have you ever caught your parents being "Romantic?" 44% say YES they've walked in on their...
Do you catch yourself occasionally telling a fib or two just to brighten your spirits? Don't feel bad, we all do it. Here in Colorado, there are a handful of lies we tell ourselves daily, hoping they'll get us over the next hurdle. We all have our bouts of cognitive...
"Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions."
Utah has earned itself a reputation for coming up with unique baby names. It's often been observed that all you have to do to turn a normal name into a Utah name is to misspell it, and then throw in a y. Mykel. Dayvid. Jordynn. Jaymz. Or just name your...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
Every September... THEY POP UP! Out of nowhere. Out of the shadows. It's SPIRIT HALLOWEEN! These stores bring excitement, and happiness. But... They also bring sadness and sorrow. We walk into the building of a store we used to love. A store we grew up in... and now it's a Spirit Halloween Store. We've seen them in the old K-Mart, the old Old Navy, the old Gen-X. They need to be stopped... before they take over Southern Utah!
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
Here's when and where Utah drivers might need snow tires.
A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.
Thanks to exceptional winter, Utah inches out of “exceptional” drought
SALT LAKE CITY — Frequent storms and cooler weather have helped raise Utah’s snowpack to 183% of normal according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. In other words, and at least so far, Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years. The Division said the state hasn’t had 183% of normal snowpack since 2005. And officially the state has at least two more months of winter.
Bar and restaurant owners worried about new liquor bill before Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A proposed bill filed by a Utah representative is raising concern on the part of owners and operators of establishments that serve alcohol. “The state is trying to put all the accountability on the bars and restaurants,” said Randy Oveson, a local bar owner. “I don’t think it’s fair, feasible or American.”
If you say these words, you're DEFINITELY from Southern Utah!. Blue Hairs: People who are old. They probably have white hair, which they would probably use a blue shampoo to make it bright. "We waited for an hour at Chuck-A-Rama! All the Blue Hairs invaded!" Utah Road Block: When a...
Here's how much the drought has weakened so far this winter for Utah, the West
SALT LAKE CITY — The vast majority of Utah remains in drought, but the severity has started to weaken as a result of several major storms that have slammed the state this winter, state water officials say. While almost one-fifth of Utah remains in at least extreme drought status,...
There are endless places to explore around the state of Colorado. From scenic forests with miles of trails to trendy college towns full of shops and breweries, countless adventures can be had no matter what types of activities someone is into. Obvious opportunities for fun exist in big cities like...
Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
Helicopter Hunter Who Uses M-16s To Gun Down Hogs Says Night Vision For Killing Coyotes Necessary
When it comes to eliminating feral swine in Texas, every advantage is taken, and rapid fire is the name of the game, said Jay Fred Volk of Cheyenne. Volk, who works as a realtor, recounted a trip to Texas a couple...
Utah is now seeing some of the coldest temperatures since just before Christmas time.
Everybody knows the rules about turning right on a red light, but left turns on red can be confusing. By now, Coloradans are used to making right turns on a red light. We've been doing it since 1967 and everyone seems to understand how it works. You stop at the red light and if the way is clear - and no signage prohibits a right turn on red, you're free to make the right turn and get on your way.
Interested In Gathering Shed Antlers From Feb. 1 through April 15? Utah Offers A Free And Mandatory Ethics Course Before You Do.
Interested In Gathering Shed Antlers? Utah Offers A Free And Mandatory Ethics Course Before You Do. If you want to gather shed antlers in the state of Utah, you must take a mandatory ethics course. Collecting is only legal from Feb. 1 through April 15, so it’s important to understand the rules and laws you must follow.
