Ohio State

Giants draft bust explains controversial tweet linked to Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Eli Apple got into some trash talking Monday night. That’s not unusual for the cornerback, who had won a divisional round game with the Cincinnati Bengals the day before. But while trying to mock Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Apple quoted a tweet and wrote “Cancun on 3″ with the hands making a heart emoji. You can see it here.
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Jets Hall of Famer accepts job as high school head coach

Kevin Mawae has a new gig. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will be the next head coach of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Mawae will be replacing Trent Dilfer, who led the team to a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Comedian mocks Bills’ Damar Hamlin as body double conspiracy theory surfaces

As Damar Hamlin recovers from his terrifying medical emergency during the Monday Night Football game in Week 17, absurd rumors and egregious jokes have emerged. Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jim Breuer recently had standup for the ReAwaken America Tour, a conservative Christian event. He used the opportunity to mock the Buffalo Bills safety who recently went into cardiac arrest on field.
Giants’ Davis Webb considering career change

Davis Webb could be ready for a change. A big change. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Giants backup QB Davis Webb, who was offered Buffalo’s QB coach job last off-season, has expressed interest in starting the transition from player to coach. After securing his first NFL start this season, Webb will consider making the jump to coaching for the right opportunity.”
Jaguars want to re-sign Giants draft disappointment

Evan Engram might be sticking around in Jacksonville. The tight end signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Jaguars in March. And general manager Trent Baalke wants that union to continue. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He said in a press conference Tuesday:. “Obviously, we would...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

