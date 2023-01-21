Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts MVP? Nick Sirianni snubbed? Eagles, Giants, Jets NFL Honors award nominees
The finalists for the Associated Press’ 2022 NFL awards have been released. And there are some familiar faces. The New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles are all well-represented. Here are the nominees close to home:. Offensive Rookie of the Year:. Garret Wilson, New York Jets. Brock...
Giants draft bust, N.J. native trolls Bills star after Bengals’ divisional playoff win
For the second consecutive postseason, Eli Apple is having fun at others’ expense. He and the Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship Game after beating the Buffalo Bills, 27-10, in their divisional playoff game Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. After the game, Apple trolled...
Giants draft bust explains controversial tweet linked to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Eli Apple got into some trash talking Monday night. That’s not unusual for the cornerback, who had won a divisional round game with the Cincinnati Bengals the day before. But while trying to mock Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Apple quoted a tweet and wrote “Cancun on 3″ with the hands making a heart emoji. You can see it here.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants get help for Daniel Jones in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s 1st-round mock
It was just a matter of time. ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. is out with his initial first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft. This year, the New York Giants are selecting at No. 25 after qualifying for the playoffs as a wild card and advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs.
Super Bowl or no, is this Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s last hurrah? ‘I don’t know when it’s going to be, but ...’
After he slammed bodies with Dexter Lawrence for three hours and knocked backup nose tackle Justin Ellis on his rear once or twice, Jason Kelce hobbled into the raucous locker room, and it was easy to wonder:. How much longer can the Eagles’ 35-year-old center keep doing this?. This...
49ers star ready for ‘cold and violent’ NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles
That’s how much time we have to hype up the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers punched their ticket on Sunday with a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Divisional Playoff game. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Eagles’ mission against 49ers: Make QB Brock Purdy look like a rookie. Here’s how
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was celebrating with his teammates in the middle of Lincoln Financial Field after Saturday night’s 38-7 win, and after exchanging hugs with several Giants players, he jogged into the tunnel and back to the locker room for further celebrations. The Eagles had...
Giants have perfect in-house solution if they lose Mike Kafka to Texans
N.Y. Giants head coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen news conference — TheHouston Texans are very interested in Mike Kafka. Everybody knows that’s what a second interview means and the Giants’ offensive coordinator will get that chance Wednesday with the Texans as he pursues his dream of becoming an NFL head coach.
Unabashed Cowboys fan Skip Bayless trashes Dak Prescott jersey, gives up on QB
Even Skip Bayless is throwing in the towel. The FOX Sports talking head, a shameless Cowboys fan, has seen more than enough of quarterback Dak Prescott, who torpedoed Dallas’ playoff run with a pair of interceptions in Sunday’s 19-12 divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. BUY...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers sounds intrigued by Jets but believes in Zach Wilson
The guy they picked No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU turned out to be something of a disappointment. The quarterback was benched in November after a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, for which he declined to take responsibility in a postgame press conference.
N.J. native gets minor-league deal with Marlins, invite to spring training
Devin Smeltzer is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the left-hander agreed to a minor-league contract with the Miami Marlins. The deal, which contains a non-roster invitation to Spring Training, would pay the ISE Baseball client at a $1MM rate for any time spent in the majors. BUY MLB...
Jets offseason: Another reminder of why Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh must get this right
Jets fans saw it every time rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner and rookie receiver Garrett Wilson took the field in their first season. The perfect coverage on deep balls, and the lock-down defense from Gardner. The ridiculous moves, speed and explosive plays from Wilson. The Jets’ top two picks in last...
Jets Hall of Famer accepts job as high school head coach
Kevin Mawae has a new gig. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will be the next head coach of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Mawae will be replacing Trent Dilfer, who led the team to a...
Comedian mocks Bills’ Damar Hamlin as body double conspiracy theory surfaces
As Damar Hamlin recovers from his terrifying medical emergency during the Monday Night Football game in Week 17, absurd rumors and egregious jokes have emerged. Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jim Breuer recently had standup for the ReAwaken America Tour, a conservative Christian event. He used the opportunity to mock the Buffalo Bills safety who recently went into cardiac arrest on field.
Giants’ Davis Webb considering career change
Davis Webb could be ready for a change. A big change. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Giants backup QB Davis Webb, who was offered Buffalo’s QB coach job last off-season, has expressed interest in starting the transition from player to coach. After securing his first NFL start this season, Webb will consider making the jump to coaching for the right opportunity.”
Jaguars want to re-sign Giants draft disappointment
Evan Engram might be sticking around in Jacksonville. The tight end signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Jaguars in March. And general manager Trent Baalke wants that union to continue. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He said in a press conference Tuesday:. “Obviously, we would...
NFL Draft 2023: Jets pass on QB but upgrade offense in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s 1st-round mock
The New York Jets don’t know who will be the starting quarterback in 2023. But whoever that is, he will have a shiny, new toy to play with, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who’s out with his initial first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY...
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott isn’t helping Giants’ Saquon Barkley’s contract talks
The New York Giants have a decision to make. How much is Saquon Barkley worth? The running back will soon be a free agent and the Giants have yet to agree on a deal with him. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The same is true for Dallas...
