Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’
Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
hypebeast.com
Björk Brings On Shygirl and Sega Bodega for Club-Ready “Ovule” Remix
Björk has found her match in her latest collaborators, Shygirl and Sega Bodega. The experimental Icelandic artist is typically quite selective when it comes to features, opting to work solo most of the time, making her surprise new “ovule” remix an exciting cut for fans to hear.
Stereogum
Stream The Wild, Disorienting Debut Album From Ada Rook & Ash Nerve’s New Noise-Pop Duo Angel Electronics
We know Ada Rook for being half of the great and mysterious Canadian duo Black Dresses, who are apparently still broken up even though they released the album Forget Your Own Face last year. That’s two full-length albums since Black Dresses announced their breakup in 2020, so who knows. Rook also released her solo LP 2,020 Knives in 2020, and she’s appeared on a few Backxwash tracks. Now, Rook is one half of another duo, and they’ve just dropped a wild debut album on is.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Shakira’s eight most cutting lyrics about Pique and Clara Chia in new ‘diss track’
Shakira has caused a stir with her latest song, featuring lyrics that appear to target her ex, Gerard Piqué.The Colombian musican split from the former Barcelona footballer in June 2022, amid rumours that Piqué had been unfaithful.In a new track produced with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap, entitled “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, Shakira seemed to take aim at her former partner of 11 years. The song’s lyrics make thinly veiled references to Piqué, as well as his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.Here are eight of the most savage barbs in the track...1. “So much talk of being a champion /...
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
NME
Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’
The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
NME
YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video
YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.
Exclusive Premiere: Malina Moye’s “Say My Name”
Singer-Songwriter Malina Moye is premiering her newest single, “Say My Name,” and accompanying music video, directed by filmmaker Marc Fusco, with American Songwriter. The new single portends Moye’s forthcoming new album, Dirty, which is set to drop on March 17 (stay tuned to American Songwriter for more details on the album).
Sam Smith Shares Title Track From Upcoming LP ‘Gloria’: ‘My Queer Love Hymn’
Ahead of Sam Smith’s musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live this weekend, the singer has shared “Gloria,” the title track from their upcoming LP. In a statement, Smith called the title track “my queer love hymn, saying life is a song to Gloria, the thing I can’t put a word to. I don’t know if it’s nature or a feminine energy inside me that I’m setting free.” Gloria, Smith’s first album since 2020’s Love Goes, features guest appearances by Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras, Jessie Reyez, and Koffee, with the latter two appearing on the album’s first single “Gimme.” Smith worked...
NME
So Solid Crew, Oxide & Neutrino, Maxwell D and more announced for UK Garage All Stars UK Tour
So Solid Crew, Oxide & Neutrino, Maxwell D and more have been announced for the 2023 UK Garage All Stars tour – buy tickets here. Details of the tour were announced last week, revealing that the show has been put together by So Solid Crew and S9 founder Megaman alongside UK promoters Triple A, and will feature 30 genre-defining artists.
40 Years Ago: Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams’ Becomes a Triumph of Resiliency
When “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” arrived on Jan. 21, 1983, Eurythmics were reeling from a few tumultuous years. The UK duo of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart had played together since the late '70s, first in a punk band called the Catch and later in a pop-leaning new wave group called the Tourists.
Complex
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Road Runner, Idman, Sylo
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. With a song title as morbid as Road Runner’s latest single, the Toronto rapper sounds as motivated as ever, turning down reasons to call it quits. “If there’s a will, there’s a way,” Road Runner raps on the track, pushing forward through the vices that plagued him in the past.
NME
Someone has recreated Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ using sounds entirely from ‘Super Mario 64’
A YouTuber has recreated the entirety of Radiohead‘s ‘In Rainbows‘ using sounds from Super Mario 64. Creator on4word has created all 42 minutes and 26 seconds of the band’s seventh album, which includes songs ‘Weird Fishes / Arpeggi’, ‘Reckoner’, ‘Nude’ and ‘Videotape’.
Boygenius, Kali Uchis, Wednesday, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
World
Shakira's latest hit slamming her ex breaks records for Latin artists on YouTube
Shakira poses for portrait photographs for "Elvis" at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 25, 2022. Shakira is turning her recent breakup into a plentiful source of inspiration and commercial success. The Colombian singer has teamed up with Argentine producer Bizarrap for her latest hit — a...
hubpages.com
Synth EP Review: "The Point of No Return" by Helsinki Project
Helsinki Project’s The Point Of No Return mingles delicacy, an elegiac quality and a melancholy, beautiful synth palette to weave deeply emotive music. “We Could Have Done Better” starts out as fragile, tentative piano moves across a subtly trembling background. The piano carries a wandering, desolate melody as a steady bass pulse throbs below. There is open air around the piano as it floats in tragic, melodic expression. Wind sighs and dark noises vibrate above the steady bass throb.
Stereogum
Jonah Yano & BADBADNOTGOOD – “the ordinary is ordinary because it ordinarily repeats”
At the end of this week, the Montreal-based musician Jonah Yano is releasing his sophomore album, Portrait Of A Dog, which was made with the amorphous Toronto band BADBADNOTGOOD. Yano is a longtime BBNG collaborator, first teaming up with them on his debut EP nervous, which came out in 2019. Yano has been rolling out the upcoming LP for a couple months now, and today he’s offered up one more advance track, the free-flowing “the ordinary is ordinary because it ordinarily repeats.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Goth And New Wave Nostalgia Fest Cruel World Will Have Siouxsie Sioux’s And Love And Rockets’ First US Shows In 15 Years
Cruel World, the goth and new wave nostalgia festival put on by Goldenvoice, got off to a bit of a rough start after its inaugural edition was announced right before the pandemic. Two years later, the fest finally made its debut in 2022, and now the organizers are ready to do it again.
thehypemagazine.com
AKA returns with his brand new single “Prada” featuring Khuli Chana
AKA returns with the release of his brand new single “Prada” featuring Khuli Chana. South African rap artist AKA has finally returned by releasing his brand new single “Prada” featuring Khuli Chana. The new song comes forth as AKA’s first official single this year and is...
Comments / 0