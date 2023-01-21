On Tuesday, Feb. 14, we elect a new Goodhue County commissioner for the next four years. We wholeheartedly support Susan Betcher for that position. We have known Sue for over 20 years. She is honest, kind, trustworthy, intelligent and professional. As a past chairperson for the Wacouta board of supervisors she uses a logic- and fact-based approach in dealing with issues.

