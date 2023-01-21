Read full article on original website
Matthew Butler
May 7, 1961 - Jan. 16, 2023. RED WING, Minn. - Matthew Butler, 61, Red Wing, Minn., died Monday, Jan. 16, in Red Wing. A celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Frontenac (Minn.) Sportsman Club.
Rolland Falk
Rolland (Cork) Falk, 92, of Zumbrota, MN passed away at Prairie Meadows Senior Living Facility in Kasson on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Rolland Willis Falk was born August 1, 1930 to Richard and Mable (Johnson) Falk in Flandreau, SD. His family moved from CoKato to Zumbrota in 1946 and graduated in 1948. He served 2 years in the Army during the Korean War and returned to Zumbrota. He married Joan Tilly in 1954.
Kathleen Malinchoc
Kathleen Jane Dungey Malinchoc was born November 15, 1951, in Warsaw, NY to Gordon and Barbara Kessler Dungey. Gordon moved the family to Auburn (NY) where his father, Everett, founded Auburn Leathercrafters and Barbara managed a household that was to include Kathleen’s six younger brothers and a sister. Kathleen’s exuberant life ended Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in her home in Red Wing, MN, when she died suddenly, but peacefully, of a cardiac arrest.
News of the past: 1923, Red Wing gets new creamery
Want to know what the internet is all about? On Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 pm. Community Ed is offering “Fun on the Internet,” a 99% hands-on course on accessing information from the internet. The cost for this one-night course is $13. Drop-ins will be welcome...
Area girls basketball: Jan. 21
In matchup between two top-20 ranked teams in Class AA, fourth-ranked Goodhue came on top in a resounding 76-33 win over No. 19 La Crescent-Hokah at the Hiawatha Valley League/Three Rivers Conference Showdown in Rochester. Nine different players scored in the win for Goodhue. Elisabeth Gadient led all scorers with...
Government and community calendar
Goodhue County Board of Adjustment, 5 p.m., Government Center. Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Red Wing Sustainability Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Red Wing Sister Cities Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Thursday, Jan. 26. Goodhue County Technology Committee,...
Letter: Vote Feb. 14
Valentine's Day is a special day for many. But this year, if you live in Red Wing Ward 3 or 4 or Wacouta Township, you have an added bonus on Feb. 14. You can vote for Sue Betcher for Goodhue County commissioner. I serve on the Goodhue County Health and...
Letter: Calm and focused
I am writing to encourage you to vote for Sue Betcher in the special election for District 5 Goodhue County commissioner. Early voting is already available at the Goodhue County Government Center and Election Day voting is Feb. 14 at your usual polling place. I have been Sue’s neighbor for...
Letter: Logic, fact based
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, we elect a new Goodhue County commissioner for the next four years. We wholeheartedly support Susan Betcher for that position. We have known Sue for over 20 years. She is honest, kind, trustworthy, intelligent and professional. As a past chairperson for the Wacouta board of supervisors she uses a logic- and fact-based approach in dealing with issues.
