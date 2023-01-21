Read full article on original website
Hamilton West over Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
Devyn Wright-Myles had 14 points and nine rebounds as Hamilton West defeated Hightstown, 58-39, in Hightstown. Ben Boufford added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Hamilton West (12-6), which jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Hass Cannon scored 11 points and Tyler Barber added 10 with six rebounds.
Summit defeats Cranford - Boys basketball recap
Myles Blackley scored 24 points to help lift Summit past Cranford 52-44 in Summit. Summit (10-5) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 31-18 lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-21 in the second half, it was not enough as Summit held on for the win. David...
Warren Hills defeats Somerville - Girls basketball recap
Jaelyn Morris posted 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals as Warren Hills defeated Somerville 56-30 in Washington. Warren Hills went on a 13-1 run in the first quarter and held a 26-12 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 48-20 after a 22-8 run in the third.
Trenton Catholic defeats Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap
Bryson Whitfield tallied 14 points to lead Trenton Catholic past Northern Burlington 58-54 in Hamilton. Isaiah Gore added 11 points for Trenton Catholic (4-8) while Tyler Hammond had 10 and Cale Maxey pulled down 11 rebounds. Northern Burlington fell to 2-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Saddle Brook defeats Manchester Regional - Girls basketball recap
Ella Marchesani scored 17 points to lead Saddle Brook past Manchester Regional 47-20 in Saddle Brook. Saddle Brook (12-3) took control early as it led 30-8 at halftime before outscoring Manchester Regional 17-12 in the second half. Saddle Brook also played strong defense as it held Manchester Regional (4-11) to single digits each quarter.
Lodi over Garfield - Boys basketball recap
Will Ndio scored 21 points in Lodi’s 64-48 victory over Garfield in Garfield. Josue Chicas had 19 points and Jarol Mendez added 10 for Lodi (11-4), which led by five at halftime, then used a 12-4 third quarter to pull away. Garfield falls to 2-14. The N.J. High School...
Boys basketball: Bunnell scores 24 to lead Robbinsville over Steinert
Evan Bunnell scored a game-high 24 points to lead Robbinsville to a one-sided victory on the road over Steinert, 73-44. Tyler Handy finished with 18 points while Tyler Bunnell and Pat Kapp added eight points apiece for Robbsinville (13-4), which led by 17 at halftime before blowing things open with a 19-9 third quarter.
Fourth-quarter surge helps Oratory defeats Rahway - Boys basketball recap
Asher Bradley and Michael Pirone posted 13 points apiece to lead Oratory to a 57-41 victory over Rahway in Rahway. John Pirone and Patrick Conniff each tallied 11 points apiece for Oratory (8-7), who held a five-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Oratory went on an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Girls basketball: Calandruccio stars as Spotswood downs Metuchen (PHOTOS)
Lizzie Calandruccio finished with 16 points to help lift Spotswood to a 44-27 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Violet Tharney tallied nine points while Allie Costantino and Ava Fama each produced eight points for Spotswood (13-3), which won its fourth straight game and 10 of its last 11. Katie Gray...
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
Cinnaminson over Delran - Wrestling recap
Cinnaminson extended its winning streak to four after defeating Delran, 39-24, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (13-4) got pins by Dominic Marino (106 pounds), Max Frey (113), Eoin Toryk (144) and Evan Reed (190). Patrick Ghegan won his 138 pound bout by an injury default. Delran (8-8) got pins from Drew Roskos...
Girls Basketball: Butler’s triple-double leads Payne Tech past Newark Tech
Kayla Butler posted a triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 steals to lead Payne Tech past Newark Tech 50-31 in Newark. Jordan Owens added 15 points and five rebounds for Payne Tech (7-9) and went 5-5 from the free-throw line. Butler also shot 11-15 from the charity stripe.
Joyner, Arts hold off No. 8 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Spencer Joyner’s 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists lifted Arts to a 54-51 victory over Seton Hall Prep, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Newark. Joyner, a Boston University commit, had 13 of his points in the second half, and made 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:04 for Arts (13-4). The last of those free throws came with 1.9 seconds left to push the lead to three. A desperation 3-point attempt from halfcourt at the buzzer for Seton Hall Prep (13-2) was off the mark.
Cherry Hill West over Northern Burlington - Wrestling recap
In a dual where every match contained bonus points, Cherry Hill West held off Northern Burlington, 41-39, in Columbus. Cherry Hill West (10-8) got pins from Juan Abalos (150 pounds), Nick Berckman (165), Anthony Horiates (190) and JoNathan Valentin (215), while also getting forfeit victories by Kristian Lenny and Ryan Schimpf.
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
Montclair Kimberley takes down Notre Dame - Boys ice hockey recap
Sam Rotella recorded a hat trick and an assist to lead Montclair Kimberley to a 6-3 victory over Notre Dame at Grundy Ice Arena in Bristol, PA. Ethan Potash posted a pair of goals for Montclair Kimberley (8-2-2), while Jack MacEvoy added a goal. Goalie Robert Lombardi made 18 saves on 21 shots.
River Dell boys basketball looks like title contender, knocks off Ramsey
In the blink of an eye, River Dell came out and set the tone on Tuesday night against Ramsey. The Hawks scored the first 10 points of the game and before the end of the first quarter, River Dell led by 14. It was the type of start that showed exactly what this team is capable of. River Dell never really let Ramsey get back into the game after that and walked off the court with a 51-36 road win.
Hoarle lifts Wall past St. Rose - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Hoarle’s tie-break goal with 52 seconds left gave Wall a 2-1 victory over St. Rose at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township. Hoarle and Drew Jarkowsky finished with a goal and an assist for Wall (8-7) and Ethan Rotante made 16 saves. John Inderwies made 34 saves for...
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
