Buzz Aldrin marries for the fourth time, aged 93
The former US astronaut Buzz Aldrin has got married for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday. Mr Aldrin was one of the pilots on the legendary Apollo 11 spaceflight in 1969, becoming one of the first two people to walk on the moon after the mission's commander, Neil Armstrong.
Buzz Aldrin: 5 Things About The Astronaut, 93, Who Got Married For The 4th Time
Buzz Aldrin is an American astronaut who piloted famous NASA missions in the 1960s. He became an icon after he and Neil Armstrong walked on the moon in 1969. Buzz has been married four times to four different women. Buzz Aldrin proved you can find love at any age! The...
Retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries 'longtime love' on his 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES (CNN) -- Their wedding must have been out of this world.Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, who became the second person to ever set foot on the moon in 1969, following crewmate Neil Armstrong, married his "longtime love" on his 93rd birthday on Friday.The former astronaut announced his nuptials on Twitter."On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin wrote. "We were joined in holy matrimony in...
Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Insider Reveals: 'They're In Love!'
Eight years after Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, passed away, the TV host, 69, has a new man in her life, whom she is "no longer hiding," Radar reported. The former Today star, who is dating insurance agent Randy Cronk, and her new beau went to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched," an insider revealed. Going forward, it sounds like their romance will become more serious. "It's going to happen," an insider predicted. "You can tell when you're around them, that they're in love!"The singer previously disclosed information about her dating life in August 2022....
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
Prince Harry says 400 pages cut from book 'Spare' because William, Charles would never forgive him
Prince Harry said that "Spare"'s first draft was twice as long as its final version and he took out some of the more sensitive claims about his bother and father.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Madonna's Ghostly Appearance Has Fans Spooked: See The Strange Photos
Madonna's title as Queen of Pop might need to change to Queen of Strange Pictures.The 64-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to highlight her trip to Africa with a series of bizarre solo snaps.The mother-of-six has been enjoying time in Malawi after the holidays, which is where all four of her adoptive children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone — were born.'BIZARRE' MADONNA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH KIDS IN LINGERIE BRA & HOLIDAY PAJAMAS: 'IS SHE OK?'Madonna is additionally the biological mom to her two eldest children, Lourdes...
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos jumps to defend Robin Roberts after Dr Jen Ashton throws major shade in awkward live moment
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has rushed to the defense of his friend and colleague Robin Roberts after she was thrown under the bus by a Good Morning America guest. It was quite the welcome back for the popular anchor, who had been missing from the show for weeks. On Monday's show, the...
Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again
A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
‘Most beautiful woman in the world,’ Gina Lollobrigida, dies
The Italian actress dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” has died. Gina Lollobrigida was 95 years old. Italian news agency Lapresse was the first to report Lollobrigida’s death, The Associated Press reported. Her death was announced by Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani, where Lollobrigida was named...
We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts
It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
Richard Gere Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife Alejandra Silva
Richard Gere‘s filmography is quite prolific but when it comes to attending public events with family members, his schedule has been less so. But with the impending debut of his new film, Maybe I Do, Gere broke tradition and stepped out onto the red carpet, joined this time by his wife, Alejandra Silva.
Former Child Star Adam Rich Has Died at 54 Years Old and the World Is Reeling
As many of us know, Hollywood can be a tough place to grow up. We’ve seen child stars like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes go through the ringer, and now that Adam Rich has died, we’re reminded once again of child star troubles. Adam Rich, who died on Jan. 7, 2023, is known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, the 1977 sitcom about a single dad raising eight children.
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
