Cumberland County, NJ

Mullica Hill Road vehicle fire

On Jan. 20, HTFD was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire on Mullica Hill Road at the entrance to Inspria Mullica Hill. Rescue Engine 23 and Chief 2303 received the report for PD for a reported engine compartment well involved. When they arrived they confirmed the report and went into service. Fire was placed under control quickly and crews stood by for the tow company.
Active Shooter Alert Unfounded In South Jersey

Police in South Jersey said a report of an active shooter at a high school turned out to be false. Lower Township Police, along with other agencies, responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School for the report of an active shooter. "It was very quickly determined that the call...
Two dead in separate downstate accidents

Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
Deptford Police commemorate officer’s retirement

Detective Corporal Odess Myers Jr., 5168, started his career with the Deptford Police Department in March of 1998 after graduating from the Gloucester County Police Academy Basic Class 14. He was first assigned to the “backbone of the department,” the Patrol Division. That was a time when we had to...
18-year-old N.J. man hurt in broad daylight shooting, cops say

An 18-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in Atlantic City, the local police department announced. Patrol officers from the city arrived at the 600 block of north New York Avenue on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. following a ShotSpotter alert, authorities said. The system senses gunshot sounds and alerts police. While...
