Camden County Health Department issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Monday evening into the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
Mullica Hill Road vehicle fire
On Jan. 20, HTFD was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire on Mullica Hill Road at the entrance to Inspria Mullica Hill. Rescue Engine 23 and Chief 2303 received the report for PD for a reported engine compartment well involved. When they arrived they confirmed the report and went into service. Fire was placed under control quickly and crews stood by for the tow company.
Active Shooter Alert Unfounded In South Jersey
Police in South Jersey said a report of an active shooter at a high school turned out to be false. Lower Township Police, along with other agencies, responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School for the report of an active shooter. "It was very quickly determined that the call...
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
New Jersey drunk driver recklessly runs a red light, causes car accident
🚔 Multi-car crash caused by intoxicated driving in Egg Harbor Township. 🚔 Police speak to witnesses amid their on-scene investigation. 🚔 New Jersey man arrested and charged for causing accident while drunk. A Long Island, New York man avoids serious injury after his vehicle was hit by...
Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man in Gloucester County, NJ
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Deptford. According to a preliminary investigation, officers responded to a home on Fox Run Road following a 9-1-1 call. One officer fired his service weapon at 1:22 p.m. and a male was wounded....
Atlantic City building damaged in apparent hit-run
An Atlantic City building was damaged in a hit-and-run Saturday. A tenant of the building at 26 N. Iowa Ave. hear a bang around 11 or 11:20 p.m., and went out to find the damage, Fire Chief Scott Evans told BreakingAC. No injuries were reported. Five units are in the...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
Fisherman moved to tears after N.J. shop replaces prized tackle bag stolen in Atlantic City
A week that started off terribly for a South Jersey letter carrier ended with an outpouring of generosity from strangers and a local business. Alex Gihorski was stunned when he returned to his pickup truck in the parking deck on Jan. 9 at Caesars Atlantic City and found it had been burglarized.
Man, 23, charged in South Jersey shooting that left 1 injured
A man has been charged in a shooting that injured a 24-year-old man in South Jersey earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Khalil Davis, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place in Pennsauken on Jan. 6, officials said on Monday. Police...
Contractor Ripped Off Philly Area Homeowners For $475K, Faces 300 Felonies: DA
A Collegeville contractor is accused of defrauding Philadelphia-area homeowners out of nearly half a million dollars, and is now charged with more than 300 felonies as a result, authorities say. Joseph Ford, the 53-year-old owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, sits in the Montgomery County lockup in lieu of a...
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
Deptford Police commemorate officer’s retirement
Detective Corporal Odess Myers Jr., 5168, started his career with the Deptford Police Department in March of 1998 after graduating from the Gloucester County Police Academy Basic Class 14. He was first assigned to the “backbone of the department,” the Patrol Division. That was a time when we had to...
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting of 35-Year-Old-Man in Camden
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man on Monday morning in Camden, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the...
More Gun Violence: Two 15-year-old Boys Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City two 15-year-old boys are recovering after being shot this past weekend. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 600 block of Baltic Avenue around 1:30 early Sunday morning in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, officials found evidence of gunfire...
Delaware State Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday evening. Troopers say the crash happened on Route 1 near Rehoboth Avenue Extended. A section of that road was closed as the crash was investigated and cleared. Details on the number...
18-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
An 18-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Atlantic City Saturday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue just after 3:00 for a ShotSpotter alert. Authorities at the scene located evidence of gunfire in the area of...
