On Jan. 20, HTFD was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire on Mullica Hill Road at the entrance to Inspria Mullica Hill. Rescue Engine 23 and Chief 2303 received the report for PD for a reported engine compartment well involved. When they arrived they confirmed the report and went into service. Fire was placed under control quickly and crews stood by for the tow company.

MULLICA HILL, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO