Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore ShowBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
What To Do in Morristown This WeekMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Girls basketball: Calandruccio stars as Spotswood downs Metuchen (PHOTOS)
Lizzie Calandruccio finished with 16 points to help lift Spotswood to a 44-27 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Violet Tharney tallied nine points while Allie Costantino and Ava Fama each produced eight points for Spotswood (13-3), which won its fourth straight game and 10 of its last 11. Katie Gray...
Dunellen defeats Koinonia - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Hutchins scored 16 points to lead Dunellen past Koinonia 44-36 in Dunellen. Despite falling behind 19-17 at halftime, Dunellen (3-11) flipped the script in the third as it outscored Koinonia 17-7 before both sides scored 10 points in the fourth. Tarique Dorsey added nine points. Nate Wright led Koinonia...
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Boys Basketball: Marsh powers Hunterdon Central past West Windsor-Plainsboro North
Landyn Marsh scored 20 points to lead Hunterdon Central to a 60-35 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Matthew Schwartz netted 16 points for Hunterdon Central (8-9), which led 37-16 at halftime. Tyler Brickley added 12 points and Joshua Wilhelm chipped in with 10 in the win. Robert Rossi...
Girls basketball recap: Carpenter leads Howell over Freehold Township for win No. 14
Gabrielle Carpenter netted 16 points in leading the Howell High girls’ basketball team to a 49-33 victory over Freehold Township Monday in Howell. Madison Smith added 12 points as the Rebels (14-3) made it four wins in a row. Gaby Parker led the Patriots (4-8), who dropped their fourth...
Franklin defeats Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap
Cameron Snowden put on a display as he finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead Franklin past Princeton Day 73-60 in Princeton. Franklin (9-8) jumped out to a 37-32 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Princeton Day 36-28. Jake Novielli added 20 points and seven rebounds while Elisha Brown had 18 points and six rebounds.
Overbrook defeats Pennsauken Tech - Girls basketball recap
Zahaisha Nevius tallied 28 points to propel Overbrook over Pennsauken Tech 41-29 in Pine Hill. Overbrook (2-9) took an 18-13 lead into halftime before Pennsauken Tech (7-6) cut it to a one-point game at the end of the third quarter. However, Overbrook took back control in the fourth outscoring Pennsauken Tech 17-6.
DeShazior lifts Pennsauken past Bordentown - Girls basketball recap
Ciara DeShazior led all scorers with 15 points to help Pennsauken defeat Bordentown 54-21 in Pennsauken. Kimora Truitt added 12 points and Mayeline Rodriguez had 10 for Pennsauken, which led by 14 after three quarters and broke the game open in the fourth to improve to 6-8. Tatiana Green scored...
Grant paces Hackettstown past High Point - Girls basketball recap
Rylie Grant scored a team-high 16 points to lift Hackettstown past High Point 51-43 in Wantage for its fourth consecutive win. Kim Curcio added 14 points and Sadie Willis had 10 for Hackettstown, which went on a 15-7 run in the second quarter in an otherwise tight game. Hackettstown raised...
Evans lifts Doane Academy in narrow win at Burlington Township - Boys basketball recap
Mike Evans scored 26 points and Donne Hawii Midamba 21 as Doane Academy edged Burlington Township for a 74-70 road win. Shane Congelton added 16 points and Kris Hoagland 10 in the win. Maurice Crump led Township witrh 24 points. Gavin White added 17 and Jordan Poole 10 points for...
Fast start propels Pope John past Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Kylie Squier hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 19 points as Pope John rode a hot start to a 62-57 win over Chatham in Sparta. Kennedy Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds and Madison Miller added 11 points, eight boards and four assists for the hosts, who built a 28-10 lead in the first quarter and held on to improve to 15-2.
Girls basketball: Shuster leads Wayne Hills to victory over Bergen Tech
Siena Shuster led all scorers with 26 points and seven rebounds to lift Wayne Hills to a 49-32 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Shannon Tighe added eight points and 10 rebounds for Wayne Hills (13-1). Isabella Taveras led Bergen Tech (3-12) with 16 points, while Jackie Gunderman added seven.
Koszowski carries West Deptford over Pennsauken Tech - Boys basketball recap
Mark Koszowski led all scorers with 20 points as West Deptford earned a 62-54 win over Pennsauken Tech in Pennsauken. West Deptford built an 11-point lead at halftime and held on to improve to 6-10. Corey Ratcliffe added 16 points and Aiden Cranmer had 14 in the win. Jordan Underwood...
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
Boys basketball: Fessel leads Vernon to victory over Morris Tech
Alex Fessel finished with 20 points to lead Vernon to a 48-30 victory over Morris Tech in Denville. Robert Nathan added six points for Vernon (13-2). Elton Maloku led Morris Tech (3-11) with 16 points, while Tyler Pezzino totaled seven points. In the first half, Vernon developed a 32-14 lead...
No. 15 Manasquan beats Point Pleasant Boro to stay hot - Girls basketball recap
McKenna Karlson led four players in double digits with a game-high 13 points as Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Point Pleasant Boro 60-40 in Manasquan. Katie Collins added 12 points for Manasquan, which won its seventh game in a row and improved to 13-4. Hope Masonius...
Girls Basketball: Morris Tech defeats Vernon, stays undefeated
Morris Tech kept its undefeated record in tact by defeating Vernon 58-50, in Glenwood. Leading by just four after the first quarter, Morris Tech (13-0) used an 18-5 second quarter run to extend its lead to 41-24 at halftime. Headed into the fourth quarter trailing by 16 points, Vernon (9-5)...
Carr drives Westampton Tech over Medford Tech - Boys basketball recap
Jayson Carr scored 19 points as Westampton Tech beat Medford Tech 73-55 in the battle of Burlington County Institute of Technology in Medford. Kyre Owes scored 16, Justin Murray 14 and Tahijj Hunter 12 in the win. Hunter added 14 rebounds and Carr 11. Tre Powell led all scorers with...
Boys Basketball: Canariato’s double-double lifts Kinnelon over Morristown-Beard
Nick Canariato tallied 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Kinnelon to a 51-34 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Dylan Charles had eight points and 11 rebounds for Kinnelon (11-4), which used a 15-4 second quarter to build a 29-14 lead going into halftime. Ryan Geng scored nine points, while Jace Marone contributed four points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Onque-Shabazz, Duncan guides Union Catholic to OT win over Summit - Girls basketball
Amaia Onque-Shabazz notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Union Catholic edged Summit in overtime, 39-35, in Scotch Plains. Kayla Duncan also reached double figures with 10 points, three assists, two steals, and two boards in the victory while Gabrielle Ziegenbalg had eight points, four boards, and three steals. Madeline Bonn chipped in with five points as well.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0