Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Black Eyed Peas’ ‘My Humps’ At Center Of $10M Toy Company Lawsuit
Black Eyed Peas‘ 2005 hit “My Humps” is at the center of a $10million lawsuit between BMG Rights Management and toy company MGA Entertainment. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, BMG is suing MGA for committing “a tortious act of copyright infringement.” The former claims the toy company stole part of BEP’s hit single for a jingle to promote its Poopsie Slime Surprise product line.
The Shumpert Clan Fashionably Support Teyana Taylor For The Premiere Of ‘A Thousand And One’ At The Sundance Film Festival
A family that slays together, stays together, just ask Teyana Taylor and the Shumpert clan.
Georgia Maq: All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem is the most perfect song of all time
The Camp Cope singer was adrift and alone in LA when a synth-heavy song anchored her to home – and a sense of hope
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Reacts To Chrisean Rock’s “No Jumper” Meltdown: “Alcohol Isn’t Her Problem, Her Mentality Is”
The “Baddies” alum shared a statement of her own, reflecting on her personal struggles with alcohol, mental health, and suicidal thoughts. At this point, even Chrisean Rock and Blueface can’t deny the toxicity of their relationship. Since late last year, we’ve watched the couple’s often hurtful and hateful antics play out on their Crazy In Love reality series.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Chrisean Rock Throws Punch At Former Stylist At Red Carpet Event
After making the headlines for throwing a violent tantrum during her NoJumper interview while pregnant with Blueface’s baby, Chrisean Rock makes headlines again this week for throwing a punch at a woman at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West reality show. The now viral footage shows Chrisean sucker...
Jayda Cheaves Reveals Dating Has Been Hard After Lil Baby, ‘A Lot Of These Guys Are Scared’
Would you be afraid to date Jayda Cheaves, knowing her long history with Lil Baby?. This week, Jayda Cheaves joined FOX SOUL’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand to discuss her relationship with Lil Baby and why she doesn’t recommend butt shots. The episode is available HERE. We were...
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Lauren London Brings Barbiecore Style in Pink Minidress & Mules to ‘Baddies West’ Premiere
Lauren London is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend. The actress arrived at the premiere of Zeus Network’s show “Baddies West” in North Hollywood, Calif., yesterday in an all-pink ensemble. London wore a pink strapless dress that was covered in long pink feathers, trailing down to a sheer midsection with a crystal-embellished piece and a ribbed pink miniskirt. London wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, and went with a soft-glam look of thick lashes, glossy lip, flushed pink cheeks, and a soft pink bedazzled stiletto manicure. For accessories, she added a pair of dangly diamond...
The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones: Robert Plant Proposed Trading Paul McCartney to End the ‘Feud’ Between the Bands
The Rolling Stones and The Beatles are supposedly in a feud. Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant offered a straightforward solution to end it.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Breaks Silence After News Her Ex-Husband Don Lewis Was Found Alive In Costa Rica Goes Viral
Carole Baskin opened up on ex-husband Don Lewis' mysterious disappearance after news that he'd been found alive and well in Costa Rica in the early 2000s went viral. Baskin alleged in a recent statement that she was "not aware" of Lewis being discovered by the agency "until TK2 [Tiger King 2] aired" in late 2021. Lewis was reported missing in 1997. His abandoned truck was found near a private airfield not far from Baskin's Big Cat Sanctuary in Florida. CAROLE BASKIN SLAPS NETFLIX WITH A LAWSUIT, DEMANDS STREAMING GIANT YANK ANY FOOTAGE OF HER FROM UPCOMING 'TIGER KING' SEQUELAt the...
Erykah Badu & Daughter Puma Curry Shows Off Yams On Instagram
DFW’s own Erykah Badu is trending after 18-year-old daughter Puma Curry posted a photo of her and her mom showing off their bodies. The photos are going viral and has everyone in a chokehold. It’s giving very ” Get it from my mama” vibes, and we are here for it. https://www.instagram.com/p/CnvX_NkL_s4/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE= Now, one thing […]
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
NME
Cardi B blames “the internet” for not submitting ‘WAP’ for Grammys
Cardi B has blamed “the internet” for her decision to not submit ‘WAP’ for consideration at the Grammys. The x-rated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was released back in 2020, and spent three weeks at Number One on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, the song clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US.
Sabrina Elba Stuns In YSL While Attending The Beyoncé Concert In Dubai
Sabrina Elba was spotted on Instagram while attending the Beyoncé performance in Dubai donning a YSL look that we love!
Why Lou Gramm Refused Payment for Bryan Adams Backing Vocals
Bryan Adams called on Lou Gramm for help while working on what would be his breakthrough album – and the Foreigner vocalist was happy to oblige. In fact, Gramm said he refused payment for the work. What remains unclear is when and how it all happened, since Adams’ recollection...
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch
Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
‘P– Diddy’ trends after Yung Miami admits she likes golden showers
Rapper and reality star Yung Miami caused Twitter to have a conniption fit when she admitted that she likes for men to urinate on her during sex. Yung Miami’s freaky revealed her predilection latest edition of her “Caresha Please” podcast also caused the phrase “P– Diddy” to trend on social media. The star of “Love and Hip Hop Miami, who was born in Miami as Caresha Romeka Brownlee, has been dating rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs for the past several months. His previous nickname was “P. Diddy.”
Comments / 0