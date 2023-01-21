ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HipHopDX.com

Black Eyed Peas’ ‘My Humps’ At Center Of $10M Toy Company Lawsuit

Black Eyed Peas‘ 2005 hit “My Humps” is at the center of a $10million lawsuit between BMG Rights Management and toy company MGA Entertainment. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, BMG is suing MGA for committing “a tortious act of copyright infringement.” The former claims the toy company stole part of BEP’s hit single for a jingle to promote its Poopsie Slime Surprise product line.
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Reacts To Chrisean Rock’s “No Jumper” Meltdown: “Alcohol Isn’t Her Problem, Her Mentality Is”

The “Baddies” alum shared a statement of her own, reflecting on her personal struggles with alcohol, mental health, and suicidal thoughts. At this point, even Chrisean Rock and Blueface can’t deny the toxicity of their relationship. Since late last year, we’ve watched the couple’s often hurtful and hateful antics play out on their Crazy In Love reality series.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Chrisean Rock Throws Punch At Former Stylist At Red Carpet Event

After making the headlines for throwing a violent tantrum during her NoJumper interview while pregnant with Blueface’s baby, Chrisean Rock makes headlines again this week for throwing a punch at a woman at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West reality show. The now viral footage shows Chrisean sucker...
Footwear News

Lauren London Brings Barbiecore Style in Pink Minidress & Mules to ‘Baddies West’ Premiere

Lauren London is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend. The actress arrived at the premiere of Zeus Network’s show “Baddies West” in North Hollywood, Calif., yesterday in an all-pink ensemble. London wore a pink strapless dress that was covered in long pink feathers, trailing down to a sheer midsection with a crystal-embellished piece and a ribbed pink miniskirt.  London wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, and went with a soft-glam look of thick lashes, glossy lip, flushed pink cheeks, and a soft pink bedazzled stiletto manicure. For accessories, she added a pair of dangly diamond...
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’

Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
OK! Magazine

'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Breaks Silence After News Her Ex-Husband Don Lewis Was Found Alive In Costa Rica Goes Viral

Carole Baskin opened up on ex-husband Don Lewis' mysterious disappearance after news that he'd been found alive and well in Costa Rica in the early 2000s went viral. Baskin alleged in a recent statement that she was "not aware" of Lewis being discovered by the agency "until TK2 [Tiger King 2] aired" in late 2021. Lewis was reported missing in 1997. His abandoned truck was found near a private airfield not far from Baskin's Big Cat Sanctuary in Florida. CAROLE BASKIN SLAPS NETFLIX WITH A LAWSUIT, DEMANDS STREAMING GIANT YANK ANY FOOTAGE OF HER FROM UPCOMING 'TIGER KING' SEQUELAt the...
BlackAmericaWeb

Erykah Badu & Daughter Puma Curry Shows Off Yams On Instagram

  DFW’s own Erykah Badu is trending after 18-year-old daughter Puma Curry posted a photo of her and her mom showing off their bodies. The photos are going viral and has everyone in a chokehold. It’s giving very ” Get it from my mama” vibes, and we are here for it. https://www.instagram.com/p/CnvX_NkL_s4/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE= Now, one thing […]
NME

Cardi B blames “the internet” for not submitting ‘WAP’ for Grammys

Cardi B has blamed “the internet” for her decision to not submit ‘WAP’ for consideration at the Grammys. The x-rated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was released back in 2020, and spent three weeks at Number One on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, the song clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US.
hiphop-n-more.com

Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch

Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
rolling out

‘P– Diddy’ trends after Yung Miami admits she likes golden showers

Rapper and reality star Yung Miami caused Twitter to have a conniption fit when she admitted that she likes for men to urinate on her during sex. Yung Miami’s freaky revealed her predilection latest edition of her “Caresha Please” podcast also caused the phrase “P– Diddy” to trend on social media. The star of “Love and Hip Hop Miami, who was born in Miami as Caresha Romeka Brownlee, has been dating rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs for the past several months. His previous nickname was “P. Diddy.”

