Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Eagles NFC Championship game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, defeated the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They’ll face the 49ers or Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 (1/29/23) in the...
Caesars promo code for NFL: Get $1,250 in first bet insurance for Cowboys vs. 49ers divisional contest
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two storied NFL franchises collide in the divisional round, and our Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL provides new signups with up to $1,250 in...
Hall of Famer offers to help struggling Giants defense amid Eagles blowout
Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor didn't like what he was seeing from the New York Giants defense, which gave up 28 first-half points to the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
What channel is Buffalo Bills game today vs. Cincinnati Bengals? (1/22/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks | NFL Playoffs 2023, AFC Divisional Round
Who will advance to the AFC Championship Game to face the Kansas City Chiefs?. The Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, meet the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Sunday, January 22, 2023 (1/22/23) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles target offense in latest 1st-round mock
Another day, another mock draft. This one comes from NFL.com's Bucky Brooks who is out with his latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles, who sit one win away from heading to the Super Bowl, also own
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Odell Beckham Jr. incurs wrath of Eagles fans during blowout win over Giants
Once a Giant, always a Giant. Former New York wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn't make himself any friends Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. Before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Giants and Eagles, Beckham shared his thoughts...
Mike Francesa slams ‘embarrassing’ Giants performance vs. Eagles: Do they ‘have any pride?’
The first half isn't even over and Mike Francesa has seen enough. With the New York Giants trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-0, in the second quarter of their NFC Divisional Playoff Game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, the former WFAN host turned to Twitter to air his grievances.
Giants hit with temporary water outage at Philadelphia hotel ahead of Eagles showdown
Brian Daboll's Giants have dealt with adversity all season. They were handed a bit more of it Saturday morning, ahead of Saturday night's NFC divisional round playoff game at the Eagles — their bitter NFC East rivals. A broken...
UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him
Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
Here’s Giants’ Brian Daboll’s final message to his underdogs before divisional playoff game vs. Eagles
The surprising New York Giants, fresh off a wild-card playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings, are looking for another major upset when the meet the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night. Can this underrated group of overachievers knock off one...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni snaps at sideline official during blowout of Giants: ‘I know what the [bleep] I’m doing!’
With a 27-0 lead against the Giants near the end of the first half of an NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni signaled that his offense would attempt a two-point conversion. But it was a ruse. The Eagles lined up...
wrestletalk.com
Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)
A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
McDonald’s All-American Rejection Puts Overtime Elite Star in a Pickle
In the swiftly changing world of elite youth sports, the venerable McDonald’s All-American all-star basketball game suddenly finds itself facing criticism from a Jeff Bezos-backed basketball academy over the question of what constitutes a modern high school. McDonald’s will announce its final rosters on Tuesday for the March event in Houston, which features both boys and girls from the 2023 graduating class. But a controversy surrounding the choices erupted earlier this month, when the McDonald’s selection committee left Kentucky recruit Robert Dillingham, a consensus top-10 player now with the Overtime Elite (OTE) basketball program in Atlanta, off the list of 700...
Ex-Rutgers assistant to interview for NFL defensive coordinator position
Anthony Campanile could be in line for a promotion. The former Rutgers assistant coach, who has risen through the coaching profession, will interview to be the next defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFC Championship schedule after Eagles demolish Giants: Matchups, teams, dates, time, TV | Cowboys or 49ers?
Saturday’s NFL Divisional Playoffs games are in the books. Here’s a rundown of the latest matchups and results:. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def. 7. Seattle Seahawks (9-9), 41-23 Sunday, January 15. 2. Buffalo Bills (14-3) def....
Details emerge of hero ex-Giants running back’s near-death experience (UPDATE)
We are learning more about former NFL running back Peyton Hillis and his near-death experience earlier this month after saving his children from drowning in the ocean in Pensacola, Fla. TMZ posted video which was “captured on an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy’s body camera.” In it, “you can see Hillis...
What channel is Dallas Cowboys game today vs. San Francisco 49ers? (1/22/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks | NFL Playoffs 2023, NFC Divisional Round
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Sunday, January 22, 2023 (1/22/23) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The winner moves a step away from Super Bowl LVII, with a...
NFL schedule: UPDATED playoffs matchups for AFC, NFC Championships | 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
And then there were four. Here’s a rundown of the latest matchups and results following the NFL’s divisional round of the playoffs. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def. 7. Seattle Seahawks (9-9), 41-23 Sunday, January 15. 2....
