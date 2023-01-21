Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Flood advisory continues on ice-jammed North Platte River
A flood advisory first issued Friday continued in North Platte Monday as ice jams on the North Platte River continued to cause overflows into low-lying areas along the river's edge. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The National Weather...
North Platte Telegraph
Flood advisory remains in effect for North Platte River
The flood advisory for the North Platte River at North Platte, continues. The advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday evening and updated at 10 a.m. on Saturday. "An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river," reads the advisory. The river was...
knopnews2.com
Street Dept in North Platte braced for major snow storm
Heavy snow in Kearney. Video courtesy News Channel Nebraska. Woodruff selected Lincoln County Commissioner Chair for 2023. Woodruff selected Lincoln County Commissioner Chair for 2023. Dave's Place. Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST. An iconic North Platte establishment is under new ownership. Josh and Jen Kramer have owned...
tsln.com
Nebraska: Record snowfall in North Platte
Following one of the warmest and driest years on record, the first three weeks of 2023 has brought tremendous moisture to Nebraska. Much of state received 8 to 18 inches of snow on January 3. That snow has settled and melted somewhat but on the 18th the state was hammered again. Interstate 80 was closed as were most highways across the the middle of the state. Schools and nonessential facilities closed and authorities urged everyone to stay home. The snow came heavily most of the 19th with at time several inches accumulating an hour. There was some blowing and drifting but thankfully without extreme high winds. This storm has laid a heavy wet blanket across parched fields and pastures. The ground is not frozen in most areas so producers are also going to have to deal with mud as the snow begins to melt. The recent snow has made grazing of corn stalks very difficult if not impossible in areas and some ranchers are struggling to find enough hay and get feed to livestock.
North Platte, Ne - Just after Noon central time the National Weather Service in North Platte announced that their office in North Platte had an official observation of 10.2 inches of snow already. The Weather Service still expects much of the area to get another 7-9 inches of snow into the evening.
knopnews2.com
Investigating the real estate market with North Platte Chief Lending Officer
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Housing in the North Platte area is hard to come by, and real estate agents are taking a huge hit. The lack of developers and the increasing interest rates coupled with inflation is making their jobs more difficult. On Friday, NBC Nebraska 2 continued to...
knopnews2.com
Western Nebraska Bank opens branch at McDaid Elementary
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Western Nebraska Bank opened its doors at its newest branch at McDaid Elementary. The bank held a ribbon cutting Friday to mark the occasion. McDaid is the fourth school to partner with the bank. A bank representative along with student tellers will manage the bank....
North Platte McDonald's offering free fries for blood donation
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Local McDonald's owner-operators of Nebraska are partnering with the American Red Cross to encourage the community to make a lifesaving donation during Blood Donor Month. As the nationwide blood shortage continues, local McDonald's owners are showing appreciation for those donating blood to help those in need. Customers that...
Tickets on sale for 2023 North Platte Habitat/RDAP Lip Sync Battle
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The teams have been announced and tickets are now on sale for the 2023 North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity/RDAP Lip Sync Battle. The event will be held Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community Playhouse. The doors will open at 6:00. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite HERE, or at the Habitat office at 420 North Cottonwood Street, Tuesday-Friday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Mid-Plains Comm. College nurse educator recognized for excellence in teaching
Mid-Plains Community College nurse educator Mandy Flesch has been selected to receive the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development’s Excellence in Teaching award. The award recognizes individuals for their outstanding commitment and contributions to higher education. “It is a very high honor for our faculty to be nominated...
Join the Judd Hoos Band at the Sandhills Convention Center Saturday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Judd Hoos Band will rock the Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte on Jan. 21. Judd Hoos is an independent, American-rock band from the Black Hills of South Dakota. Since 2021, they have released a new EP, “Not Alone,” arranged the Nashville comes to the Black Hills:...
Mid-Plains Community College fall President's, Dean's lists
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A total of 123 students qualified for the President’s List during the 2022 fall semester at Mid-Plains Community College. To make the list, each student had to complete 12 or more applicable credit hours in college-level courses and maintain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 or greater on a 4.0 scale. The qualifiers were:
