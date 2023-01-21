ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 2

North Platte Telegraph

Flood advisory continues on ice-jammed North Platte River

A flood advisory first issued Friday continued in North Platte Monday as ice jams on the North Platte River continued to cause overflows into low-lying areas along the river's edge. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The National Weather...
North Platte Telegraph

Flood advisory remains in effect for North Platte River

The flood advisory for the North Platte River at North Platte, continues. The advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday evening and updated at 10 a.m. on Saturday. "An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river," reads the advisory. The river was...
knopnews2.com

Street Dept in North Platte braced for major snow storm

Heavy snow in Kearney. Video courtesy News Channel Nebraska. Woodruff selected Lincoln County Commissioner Chair for 2023. Woodruff selected Lincoln County Commissioner Chair for 2023. Dave's Place. Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST. An iconic North Platte establishment is under new ownership. Josh and Jen Kramer have owned...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
tsln.com

Nebraska: Record snowfall in North Platte

Following one of the warmest and driest years on record, the first three weeks of 2023 has brought tremendous moisture to Nebraska. Much of state received 8 to 18 inches of snow on January 3. That snow has settled and melted somewhat but on the 18th the state was hammered again. Interstate 80 was closed as were most highways across the the middle of the state. Schools and nonessential facilities closed and authorities urged everyone to stay home. The snow came heavily most of the 19th with at time several inches accumulating an hour. There was some blowing and drifting but thankfully without extreme high winds. This storm has laid a heavy wet blanket across parched fields and pastures. The ground is not frozen in most areas so producers are also going to have to deal with mud as the snow begins to melt. The recent snow has made grazing of corn stalks very difficult if not impossible in areas and some ranchers are struggling to find enough hay and get feed to livestock.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Stay Up To Date on Winter Weather Today (HERE)

North Platte, Ne - Just after Noon central time the National Weather Service in North Platte announced that their office in North Platte had an official observation of 10.2 inches of snow already. The Weather Service still expects much of the area to get another 7-9 inches of snow into the evening.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Western Nebraska Bank opens branch at McDaid Elementary

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Western Nebraska Bank opened its doors at its newest branch at McDaid Elementary. The bank held a ribbon cutting Friday to mark the occasion. McDaid is the fourth school to partner with the bank. A bank representative along with student tellers will manage the bank....
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Tickets on sale for 2023 North Platte Habitat/RDAP Lip Sync Battle

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The teams have been announced and tickets are now on sale for the 2023 North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity/RDAP Lip Sync Battle. The event will be held Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community Playhouse. The doors will open at 6:00. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite HERE, or at the Habitat office at 420 North Cottonwood Street, Tuesday-Friday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Mid-Plains Community College fall President's, Dean's lists

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A total of 123 students qualified for the President’s List during the 2022 fall semester at Mid-Plains Community College. To make the list, each student had to complete 12 or more applicable credit hours in college-level courses and maintain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 or greater on a 4.0 scale. The qualifiers were:
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
