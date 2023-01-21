ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
Teen Hurt In Daytime Shooting In Atlantic City

An 18-year-old from Atlantic City was wounded in a weekend shooting. On Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3:05 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 600 block of north New York Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Police found evidence of gunfire in the area of New York and Sewell Avenues,...
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Man Convicted of Raping Woman at Philadelphia's Love Park in 2020

A man has been convicted of raping a woman at Philadelphia's Love Park nearly three years ago. On Monday Quindell Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion.
Police: 25-year-old fatally stabbed in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Police say a 25-year-old was found with a stab wound to the right side of his neck, under his chin inside a home on the 300 block of Hansberry Street just before 12 p.m. Monday. The victim...
7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown

A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
Camden Man, 35, Fatally Shot near Lansdowne Avenue

CAMDEN, NJ – A 35-year-old Camden man was fatally shot near the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue on Monday morning, according to the Camden County Police Department and the county Prosecutor's Office. Mustapha Gbassa was found by police, who received a ShotSpotter report for gunfire about 8:21 a.m. He was taken to Virtua Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:31 a.m. Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Michael Dons at (856) 916-9292 or Camden County Police Department Detective Andrew Einstein at (609) 682-1309. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.
Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
After 6 Months, Bridgeton Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia

More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday. In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the US Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA. Police Department, Ryan Askins was taken into police custody in Georgia in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee JR. on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.
