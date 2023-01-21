Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun
A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
Man, 23, charged in South Jersey shooting that left 1 injured
A man has been charged in a shooting that injured a 24-year-old man in South Jersey earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Khalil Davis, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place in Pennsauken on Jan. 6, officials said on Monday. Police...
Teen Hurt In Daytime Shooting In Atlantic City
An 18-year-old from Atlantic City was wounded in a weekend shooting. On Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3:05 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 600 block of north New York Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Police found evidence of gunfire in the area of New York and Sewell Avenues,...
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man in Gloucester County, NJ
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Deptford. According to a preliminary investigation, officers responded to a home on Fox Run Road following a 9-1-1 call. One officer fired his service weapon at 1:22 p.m. and a male was wounded....
More Gun Violence: Two 15-year-old Boys Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City two 15-year-old boys are recovering after being shot this past weekend. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 600 block of Baltic Avenue around 1:30 early Sunday morning in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, officials found evidence of gunfire...
Main Line Media News
‘Middleman’ in multi-county gun trafficking network sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least six years behind bars after admitting to his role as a “middleman” for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Tymir Kaseim Allen, 24, was sentenced to 6 to 16...
Philly man jailed pending trial in drug deal that ended in fatal shooting in N.J.
A judge has ordered a 22-year-old Philadelphia man jailed pending trial on charges that he shot a South Jersey resident to death during a drug transaction. Tyler L. McKinney shot 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Pleasantville Man Admits Having Ghost Gun In Exchange For 3-Year Prison Term: Prosecutor
A 19-year-old Pleasantville man faces three years in New Jersey state Prison in exchange for his guilty plea on a weapons charge, authorities said. Jonathan Valentine, 19, of Pleasantville was charged with the unlawful possession of a handgun, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. As part of the plea...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Prosecutors Want Alleged Animal Hoarders Back In Jail
BRICK – The two alleged animal hoarders were free while awaiting trial, however the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said they should be back in jail due to violating the terms of their release. Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, both of Brick, were awaiting trial for Animal...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Convicted of Raping Woman at Philadelphia's Love Park in 2020
A man has been convicted of raping a woman at Philadelphia's Love Park nearly three years ago. On Monday Quindell Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion.
CBS News
Police: 25-year-old fatally stabbed in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Police say a 25-year-old was found with a stab wound to the right side of his neck, under his chin inside a home on the 300 block of Hansberry Street just before 12 p.m. Monday. The victim...
7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown
A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
Crime Fighters: Who killed Octavia Aaron?
Detectives hope surveillance video from the scene and a big reward will bring someone forward who has information.
Drugs, Drugs, and More Drugs: Separate Investigations Result in 5 Arrests in Atlantic City, NJ
Detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department continue to do their part to make the World's Play Ground a better place; four people were arrested on Wednesday following separate investigations. In response to continuing complaints from the public and business owners concerning illegal drug deals and quality of life issues,...
Camden Man, 35, Fatally Shot near Lansdowne Avenue
CAMDEN, NJ – A 35-year-old Camden man was fatally shot near the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue on Monday morning, according to the Camden County Police Department and the county Prosecutor's Office. Mustapha Gbassa was found by police, who received a ShotSpotter report for gunfire about 8:21 a.m. He was taken to Virtua Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:31 a.m. Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Michael Dons at (856) 916-9292 or Camden County Police Department Detective Andrew Einstein at (609) 682-1309. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.
seaislenews.com
Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
fox29.com
Officials: Driver sought after woman was struck and killed on South Philadelphia street
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 43-year-old woman was killed as she crossed a South Philadelphia street and police are looking for the driver of the SUV that did not stop. Officials say Savon So was crossing the street at 600 Oregon Avenue Sunday evening, just after 5:30, when the driver of a silver SUV, going east on Oregon, hit her.
After 6 Months, Bridgeton Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia
More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday. In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the US Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA. Police Department, Ryan Askins was taken into police custody in Georgia in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee JR. on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.
