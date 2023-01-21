CAMDEN, NJ – A 35-year-old Camden man was fatally shot near the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue on Monday morning, according to the Camden County Police Department and the county Prosecutor's Office. Mustapha Gbassa was found by police, who received a ShotSpotter report for gunfire about 8:21 a.m. He was taken to Virtua Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:31 a.m. Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Michael Dons at (856) 916-9292 or Camden County Police Department Detective Andrew Einstein at (609) 682-1309. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO