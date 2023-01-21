ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls basketball: Nwankwo leads Jefferson past Wallkill Valley

Amanda Nwankwo totaled 21 points to lead Jefferson to a 66-30 home victory over Wallkill Valley. Madison Manco had 11 points for Jefferson (11-4). Jackie Schels led Wallkill Valley (10-6) with 15 points, while Jennifer Roth added 11. Jefferson created a 31-12 edge at the end of the first half.
Fast start propels Pope John past Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Kylie Squier hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 19 points as Pope John rode a hot start to a 62-57 win over Chatham in Sparta. Kennedy Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds and Madison Miller added 11 points, eight boards and four assists for the hosts, who built a 28-10 lead in the first quarter and held on to improve to 15-2.
North Hunterdon defeats Hoboken - Girls basketball recap

Emma Hall scored 25 points to lead North Hunterdon past Hoboken 71-42 in Hoboken. North Hunterdon (8-8) took control early as it led 32-16 before pulling away in the second half and outscoring Hoboken 39-26. Gabriella Santiago added 13 points while Emma Miller had 11. Deandra Gutierrez led Hoboken (8-5)...
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Onque-Shabazz, Duncan guides Union Catholic to OT win over Summit - Girls basketball

Amaia Onque-Shabazz notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Union Catholic edged Summit in overtime, 39-35, in Scotch Plains. Kayla Duncan also reached double figures with 10 points, three assists, two steals, and two boards in the victory while Gabrielle Ziegenbalg had eight points, four boards, and three steals. Madeline Bonn chipped in with five points as well.
Pequannock over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap

Faith Tucker tied her career-high with 22 points as Pequannock defeated Kinnelon 69-46 in Kinnelon. Tucker, a senior, had scored 22 on two previous occasions, once as a sophomore and once as a junior. She helped Pequannock break open a tight game with an 18-8 run in the second quarter.
