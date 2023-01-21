Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Related
Girls basketball recap: Carpenter leads Howell over Freehold Township for win No. 14
Gabrielle Carpenter netted 16 points in leading the Howell High girls’ basketball team to a 49-33 victory over Freehold Township Monday in Howell. Madison Smith added 12 points as the Rebels (14-3) made it four wins in a row. Gaby Parker led the Patriots (4-8), who dropped their fourth...
Girls basketball: Nwankwo leads Jefferson past Wallkill Valley
Amanda Nwankwo totaled 21 points to lead Jefferson to a 66-30 home victory over Wallkill Valley. Madison Manco had 11 points for Jefferson (11-4). Jackie Schels led Wallkill Valley (10-6) with 15 points, while Jennifer Roth added 11. Jefferson created a 31-12 edge at the end of the first half.
Flood leads the way for Union over Hillside - boys basketball recap
Riley Flood finished with 18 points to lead Union to a 52-41 home victory over Hillside. Kameron McGainey contributed 13 points for Union (8-7). Dartangnon Siddons led Hillside (4-11) with 13 points, while Delroy Smith added 12 points in the loss. Union developed a close 24-22 edge in the first...
Grant paces Hackettstown past High Point - Girls basketball recap
Rylie Grant scored a team-high 16 points to lift Hackettstown past High Point 51-43 in Wantage for its fourth consecutive win. Kim Curcio added 14 points and Sadie Willis had 10 for Hackettstown, which went on a 15-7 run in the second quarter in an otherwise tight game. Hackettstown raised...
Girls basketball: Shuster leads Wayne Hills to victory over Bergen Tech
Siena Shuster led all scorers with 26 points and seven rebounds to lift Wayne Hills to a 49-32 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Shannon Tighe added eight points and 10 rebounds for Wayne Hills (13-1). Isabella Taveras led Bergen Tech (3-12) with 16 points, while Jackie Gunderman added seven.
Fast start propels Pope John past Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Kylie Squier hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 19 points as Pope John rode a hot start to a 62-57 win over Chatham in Sparta. Kennedy Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds and Madison Miller added 11 points, eight boards and four assists for the hosts, who built a 28-10 lead in the first quarter and held on to improve to 15-2.
North Hunterdon defeats Hoboken - Girls basketball recap
Emma Hall scored 25 points to lead North Hunterdon past Hoboken 71-42 in Hoboken. North Hunterdon (8-8) took control early as it led 32-16 before pulling away in the second half and outscoring Hoboken 39-26. Gabriella Santiago added 13 points while Emma Miller had 11. Deandra Gutierrez led Hoboken (8-5)...
DeShazior lifts Pennsauken past Bordentown - Girls basketball recap
Ciara DeShazior led all scorers with 15 points to help Pennsauken defeat Bordentown 54-21 in Pennsauken. Kimora Truitt added 12 points and Mayeline Rodriguez had 10 for Pennsauken, which led by 14 after three quarters and broke the game open in the fourth to improve to 6-8. Tatiana Green scored...
Girls Basketball: Morris Tech defeats Vernon, stays undefeated
Morris Tech kept its undefeated record in tact by defeating Vernon 58-50, in Glenwood. Leading by just four after the first quarter, Morris Tech (13-0) used an 18-5 second quarter run to extend its lead to 41-24 at halftime. Headed into the fourth quarter trailing by 16 points, Vernon (9-5)...
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Onque-Shabazz, Duncan guides Union Catholic to OT win over Summit - Girls basketball
Amaia Onque-Shabazz notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Union Catholic edged Summit in overtime, 39-35, in Scotch Plains. Kayla Duncan also reached double figures with 10 points, three assists, two steals, and two boards in the victory while Gabrielle Ziegenbalg had eight points, four boards, and three steals. Madeline Bonn chipped in with five points as well.
Boys Basketball: No. 4 St. Peter’s comes from behind for 11th straight win
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control in the second half of a come from behind, 59-44 win over North Star Academy, in Jersey City.
Pequannock over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap
Faith Tucker tied her career-high with 22 points as Pequannock defeated Kinnelon 69-46 in Kinnelon. Tucker, a senior, had scored 22 on two previous occasions, once as a sophomore and once as a junior. She helped Pequannock break open a tight game with an 18-8 run in the second quarter.
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
Girls basketball: Calandruccio stars as Spotswood downs Metuchen (PHOTOS)
Lizzie Calandruccio finished with 16 points to help lift Spotswood to a 44-27 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Violet Tharney tallied nine points while Allie Costantino and Ava Fama each produced eight points for Spotswood (13-3), which won its fourth straight game and 10 of its last 11. Katie Gray...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
Boys basketball: Teaneck tops No. 16 Paterson Eastside - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Tyler Tejada posted a double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Teaneck defeated Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 68-62 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Keith Mcknight also had 17 points and six rebounds with Jarrell Harmitt tallying nine points, seven rebounds...
No. 1 Roselle Cath. rides ‘D’ and spark of Mgbako, Wilcher to overpower St. Rose
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff has seen a few games this season where his star-studded lineup has placed so much faith in its ability to score that commitment at the defensive end was regarded as more of a secondary concern. Saturday was not one of those games.
No. 20 Marquette blows out Seton Hall to snap 4-game winning streak: 5 observations
If Seton Hall had been able to summon a win over No. 20 Marquette on Saturday at Prudential Center, they could have really begun to imagine themselves in the NCAA Tournament picture. It would have meant five straight victories overall and two against ranked opponents.
Wrestling: No. 17 Cranford stays clutch in finals to earn historic Union County title
When the Cranford wrestling team walked into Kean University’s Harwood Arena to compete in the Union County Tournament, every one of their athletes was fully aware that they were on the cusp of making history. Another team title for the defending champion Cougars would give them their eighth straight....
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0