Fast start propels Pope John past Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Kylie Squier hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 19 points as Pope John rode a hot start to a 62-57 win over Chatham in Sparta. Kennedy Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds and Madison Miller added 11 points, eight boards and four assists for the hosts, who built a 28-10 lead in the first quarter and held on to improve to 15-2.
Flood leads the way for Union over Hillside - boys basketball recap
Riley Flood finished with 18 points to lead Union to a 52-41 home victory over Hillside. Kameron McGainey contributed 13 points for Union (8-7). Dartangnon Siddons led Hillside (4-11) with 13 points, while Delroy Smith added 12 points in the loss. Union developed a close 24-22 edge in the first...
North Hunterdon defeats Hoboken - Girls basketball recap
Emma Hall scored 25 points to lead North Hunterdon past Hoboken 71-42 in Hoboken. North Hunterdon (8-8) took control early as it led 32-16 before pulling away in the second half and outscoring Hoboken 39-26. Gabriella Santiago added 13 points while Emma Miller had 11. Deandra Gutierrez led Hoboken (8-5)...
Onque-Shabazz, Duncan guides Union Catholic to OT win over Summit - Girls basketball
Amaia Onque-Shabazz notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Union Catholic edged Summit in overtime, 39-35, in Scotch Plains. Kayla Duncan also reached double figures with 10 points, three assists, two steals, and two boards in the victory while Gabrielle Ziegenbalg had eight points, four boards, and three steals. Madeline Bonn chipped in with five points as well.
Grant paces Hackettstown past High Point - Girls basketball recap
Rylie Grant scored a team-high 16 points to lift Hackettstown past High Point 51-43 in Wantage for its fourth consecutive win. Kim Curcio added 14 points and Sadie Willis had 10 for Hackettstown, which went on a 15-7 run in the second quarter in an otherwise tight game. Hackettstown raised...
Boys Basketball: No. 4 St. Peter’s comes from behind for 11th straight win
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control in the second half of a come from behind, 59-44 win over North Star Academy, in Jersey City.
Girls Basketball: Morris Tech defeats Vernon, stays undefeated
Morris Tech kept its undefeated record in tact by defeating Vernon 58-50, in Glenwood. Leading by just four after the first quarter, Morris Tech (13-0) used an 18-5 second quarter run to extend its lead to 41-24 at halftime. Headed into the fourth quarter trailing by 16 points, Vernon (9-5)...
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 2 Christian Brothers and No. 6 Princeton Day ends in tie
Christian Brothers, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, drew with No. 6 Princeton Day 2-2 at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Pequannock over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap
Faith Tucker tied her career-high with 22 points as Pequannock defeated Kinnelon 69-46 in Kinnelon. Tucker, a senior, had scored 22 on two previous occasions, once as a sophomore and once as a junior. She helped Pequannock break open a tight game with an 18-8 run in the second quarter.
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
Girls basketball: Calandruccio stars as Spotswood downs Metuchen (PHOTOS)
Lizzie Calandruccio finished with 16 points to help lift Spotswood to a 44-27 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Violet Tharney tallied nine points while Allie Costantino and Ava Fama each produced eight points for Spotswood (13-3), which won its fourth straight game and 10 of its last 11. Katie Gray...
Kira Pipkins Becomes First in State History to Eclipse 100 Career Wrestling Wins, and Earns O.W. at BCWCA; Bloomfield's Reno Prochilo also Garners Gold, and Records her 9th Straight Pin
It was not only a good day for Bloomfield High girls wrestling, it was also a monumental occasion. Three-time NJSIAA champion Kira Pipkins became the first female wrestler in New Jersey high school history to win 100 career matches, when she accomplished the feat at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association (BCWCA) Tournament, on Jan. 22, at Rockland Community College, in Suffern, N.Y. Pipkins, who hopes to become the first female in state history to win four straight NJSIAA titles, this coming March, defeated Liliana Zaku-Ramos of Newton/Kittatinny, 4-1, in the 126-pound championship bout. Pipkins was also named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler, after a...
Boys basketball: Paterson Kennedy tops Dwight-Englewood - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Z’yaire Simmons posted a double-double for Paterson Kennedy with 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 50-44 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Paterson Kennedy (5-7) trailed 19-14 at the half, but outscored Dwight-Englewood 36-25 including a 22-12 run in...
No. 1 Roselle Cath. rides ‘D’ and spark of Mgbako, Wilcher to overpower St. Rose
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff has seen a few games this season where his star-studded lineup has placed so much faith in its ability to score that commitment at the defensive end was regarded as more of a secondary concern. Saturday was not one of those games.
PHOTOS: Union County wrestling tournament, Jan. 21, 2023
It’s one of the biggest county wrestling tournament weekends of the year and Union County is right in the mix. Check out some pictures from Saturday’s tournament. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
Alexis Yetna’s Seton Hall career is over: ‘He ain’t playing this year’
Whatever slim chances Seton Hall had of adding a frontcourt piece in the middle of the season are officially over. When asked by NJ Advance Media after Saturday’s blowout loss to Marquette if graduate student forward Alexis Yetna would play again, head coach Shaheen Holloway answered in emphatic form.
RB Jashon Benjamin arrives at Rutgers as early enrollee
Rutgers has its early arrivals in place for the class of 2023 as 12 true freshmen are already on campus. Pahokee (Fla.) running back Jashon Benjamin was the last of that bunch as Scarlet Nation has learned from a source that he has made it to campus and is enrolled for the spring semester. Scarlet Nation first reported that Benjamin would be part of the early enrollee group, although he was not among the initial arrivals. He ultimately met the requirements for early enrollment and will be eligible to participate in spring practice.
North Bergen on target to open junior high building in September, superintendent says
North Bergen middle-school students will finally have their own school starting this fall, when the former High Tech High School on Tonnelle Avenue becomes the district’s first ever junior high school. Renovations and construction at the site are on track for a fall opening that will unite all seventh-,...
Bayonne’s Hesters: Poster family for Catholic schools | Faith Matters
Bayonne’s Denna (pronounced Deena) and John Hester may be the biggest supporters of Catholic education. The grammar school that most of their eight children graduated from – All Saints Catholic Academy -- honored them “for their commitment to Catholic education” at its annual gala last year. That’s an understatement.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
