Saddle River, NJ

NJ.com

Fast start propels Pope John past Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Kylie Squier hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 19 points as Pope John rode a hot start to a 62-57 win over Chatham in Sparta. Kennedy Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds and Madison Miller added 11 points, eight boards and four assists for the hosts, who built a 28-10 lead in the first quarter and held on to improve to 15-2.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

North Hunterdon defeats Hoboken - Girls basketball recap

Emma Hall scored 25 points to lead North Hunterdon past Hoboken 71-42 in Hoboken. North Hunterdon (8-8) took control early as it led 32-16 before pulling away in the second half and outscoring Hoboken 39-26. Gabriella Santiago added 13 points while Emma Miller had 11. Deandra Gutierrez led Hoboken (8-5)...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Onque-Shabazz, Duncan guides Union Catholic to OT win over Summit - Girls basketball

Amaia Onque-Shabazz notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Union Catholic edged Summit in overtime, 39-35, in Scotch Plains. Kayla Duncan also reached double figures with 10 points, three assists, two steals, and two boards in the victory while Gabrielle Ziegenbalg had eight points, four boards, and three steals. Madeline Bonn chipped in with five points as well.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap

Faith Tucker tied her career-high with 22 points as Pequannock defeated Kinnelon 69-46 in Kinnelon. Tucker, a senior, had scored 22 on two previous occasions, once as a sophomore and once as a junior. She helped Pequannock break open a tight game with an 18-8 run in the second quarter.
KINNELON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kira Pipkins Becomes First in State History to Eclipse 100 Career Wrestling Wins, and Earns O.W. at BCWCA; Bloomfield's Reno Prochilo also Garners Gold, and Records her 9th Straight Pin

It was not only a good day for Bloomfield High girls wrestling, it was also a monumental occasion. Three-time NJSIAA champion Kira Pipkins became the first female wrestler in New Jersey high school history to win 100 career matches, when she accomplished the feat at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association (BCWCA) Tournament, on Jan. 22, at Rockland Community College, in Suffern, N.Y. Pipkins, who hopes to become the first female in state history to win four straight NJSIAA titles, this coming March, defeated Liliana Zaku-Ramos of Newton/Kittatinny, 4-1, in the 126-pound championship bout.  Pipkins was also named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler, after a...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

PHOTOS: Union County wrestling tournament, Jan. 21, 2023

It’s one of the biggest county wrestling tournament weekends of the year and Union County is right in the mix. Check out some pictures from Saturday’s tournament. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
247Sports

RB Jashon Benjamin arrives at Rutgers as early enrollee

Rutgers has its early arrivals in place for the class of 2023 as 12 true freshmen are already on campus. Pahokee (Fla.) running back Jashon Benjamin was the last of that bunch as Scarlet Nation has learned from a source that he has made it to campus and is enrolled for the spring semester. Scarlet Nation first reported that Benjamin would be part of the early enrollee group, although he was not among the initial arrivals. He ultimately met the requirements for early enrollment and will be eligible to participate in spring practice.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
