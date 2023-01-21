ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 9 Phillipsburg wrestling rolls to victory against Hanover Park

Phillipsburg, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned seven of its 10 victories on pins in rolling to a 51-14 victory over Hanover Park in Phillipsburg. The Stateliners lost the opening match when Santino Danise earned a 12-1 major decision over Kyle Beenders at 126 pounds, but Phillipsburg responded quickly with pins in the next three matches from Gavin Hawk (ranked No. 8 in the state) at 132, Luke Geleta at 138 and Johnathon Roth at 144.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Nwankwo leads Jefferson past Wallkill Valley

Amanda Nwankwo totaled 21 points to lead Jefferson to a 66-30 home victory over Wallkill Valley. Madison Manco had 11 points for Jefferson (11-4). Jackie Schels led Wallkill Valley (10-6) with 15 points, while Jennifer Roth added 11. Jefferson created a 31-12 edge at the end of the first half.
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley gets revenge for 22-point loss to Jefferson - Boys basketball recap

Jaedon Gelarza recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Wallkill Valley in its 43-41 win over Jefferson in Hamburg. Ryan Geene added 11 points and seven boards for Wallkill Valley, which led 27-22 at halftime and held on for the win. Shane Nugent chipped in with nine points and five assists in the victory. Wallkill Valley lost to Jefferson, 61-39, in the first meeting.
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Meseroll leads Nottingham past Red Bank Regional

Zachary Meseroll tallied three goals and two assists to help lift Nottingham to an 8-1 victory over Red Bank Regional at Mercer County Park Ice Rink in West Windsor. Ashton Truelove added a goal for Nottingham (6-4-2), while goalie Gus Fillipelli tallied 37 saves. The momentum started early for Nottinghman...
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy