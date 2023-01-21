Read full article on original website
Related
No. 9 Phillipsburg wrestling rolls to victory against Hanover Park
Phillipsburg, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned seven of its 10 victories on pins in rolling to a 51-14 victory over Hanover Park in Phillipsburg. The Stateliners lost the opening match when Santino Danise earned a 12-1 major decision over Kyle Beenders at 126 pounds, but Phillipsburg responded quickly with pins in the next three matches from Gavin Hawk (ranked No. 8 in the state) at 132, Luke Geleta at 138 and Johnathon Roth at 144.
Grant paces Hackettstown past High Point - Girls basketball recap
Rylie Grant scored a team-high 16 points to lift Hackettstown past High Point 51-43 in Wantage for its fourth consecutive win. Kim Curcio added 14 points and Sadie Willis had 10 for Hackettstown, which went on a 15-7 run in the second quarter in an otherwise tight game. Hackettstown raised...
Girls basketball: Nwankwo leads Jefferson past Wallkill Valley
Amanda Nwankwo totaled 21 points to lead Jefferson to a 66-30 home victory over Wallkill Valley. Madison Manco had 11 points for Jefferson (11-4). Jackie Schels led Wallkill Valley (10-6) with 15 points, while Jennifer Roth added 11. Jefferson created a 31-12 edge at the end of the first half.
Wallkill Valley gets revenge for 22-point loss to Jefferson - Boys basketball recap
Jaedon Gelarza recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Wallkill Valley in its 43-41 win over Jefferson in Hamburg. Ryan Geene added 11 points and seven boards for Wallkill Valley, which led 27-22 at halftime and held on for the win. Shane Nugent chipped in with nine points and five assists in the victory. Wallkill Valley lost to Jefferson, 61-39, in the first meeting.
Boys Basketball: Canariato’s double-double lifts Kinnelon over Morristown-Beard
Nick Canariato tallied 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Kinnelon to a 51-34 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Dylan Charles had eight points and 11 rebounds for Kinnelon (11-4), which used a 15-4 second quarter to build a 29-14 lead going into halftime. Ryan Geng scored nine points, while Jace Marone contributed four points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Boys Basketball: Pair of buzzer-beaters lift Delbarton past Sparta in 2OT
Lincoln Zimmerman finished with 15 points, which included a game-winning layup at the buzzer in double-overtime to lift Delbarton to a 56-54 win over Sparta in Morristown. Delbarton (11-3) trailed, 43-40 in the final seconds of regulation, before Will McGinty hit a 3-pointer as time expired to send the game to overtime.
Wrestling: No. 17 Cranford stays clutch in finals to earn historic Union County title
When the Cranford wrestling team walked into Kean University’s Harwood Arena to compete in the Union County Tournament, every one of their athletes was fully aware that they were on the cusp of making history. Another team title for the defending champion Cougars would give them their eighth straight....
Girls basketball recap: Carpenter leads Howell over Freehold Township for win No. 14
Gabrielle Carpenter netted 16 points in leading the Howell High girls’ basketball team to a 49-33 victory over Freehold Township Monday in Howell. Madison Smith added 12 points as the Rebels (14-3) made it four wins in a row. Gaby Parker led the Patriots (4-8), who dropped their fourth...
Harvey keeps Cinnaminson perfect in win at Pemberton - Boys basektball recap
Drew Harvey scored 24 points with five 3-pointers as Cinnaminson won its 13th straight game, a 67-57 win at Pemberton. Joel Blamon added 20 points and Noah Harvey 16 in the win. George Hardin led Pemberton with 16 points. Jalen Clarkes added 10 more,
Boys Basketball: Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) runs win streak to nine games
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) extended its win streak to nine straight games by defeating East Brunswick Magnet 57-45, in East Brunswick.
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
Boys ice hockey: Meseroll leads Nottingham past Red Bank Regional
Zachary Meseroll tallied three goals and two assists to help lift Nottingham to an 8-1 victory over Red Bank Regional at Mercer County Park Ice Rink in West Windsor. Ashton Truelove added a goal for Nottingham (6-4-2), while goalie Gus Fillipelli tallied 37 saves. The momentum started early for Nottinghman...
Evans lifts Doane Academy in narrow win at Burlington Township - Boys basketball recap
Mike Evans scored 26 points and Donne Hawii Midamba 21 as Doane Academy edged Burlington Township for a 74-70 road win. Shane Congelton added 16 points and Kris Hoagland 10 in the win. Maurice Crump led Township witrh 24 points. Gavin White added 17 and Jordan Poole 10 points for...
Boys Basketball: No. 4 St. Peter’s comes from behind for 11th straight win
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control in the second half of a come from behind, 59-44 win over North Star Academy, in Jersey City.
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
DeShazior lifts Pennsauken past Bordentown - Girls basketball recap
Ciara DeShazior led all scorers with 15 points to help Pennsauken defeat Bordentown 54-21 in Pennsauken. Kimora Truitt added 12 points and Mayeline Rodriguez had 10 for Pennsauken, which led by 14 after three quarters and broke the game open in the fourth to improve to 6-8. Tatiana Green scored...
Harrison leads Northern Burlington in impressive win at Florence - Girls basketball recap
Karina Harrison scored 17 points as Northern Burlington dobuled up Florence for a 62-31 road win. Jill Watson and Riley Pieloch added seven points each as 11 NBC playes made the scorebook. Madison Jobes led ass scorers with 21 points for Florence. A 24-7 first quarter left no doubt of...
Girls basketball: Calandruccio stars as Spotswood downs Metuchen (PHOTOS)
Lizzie Calandruccio finished with 16 points to help lift Spotswood to a 44-27 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Violet Tharney tallied nine points while Allie Costantino and Ava Fama each produced eight points for Spotswood (13-3), which won its fourth straight game and 10 of its last 11. Katie Gray...
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Seton Hill's Jaylen McDuffie declares for NFL Draft
Jaylen McDuffie, the king of tackles at Seton Hill, is aiming big. One of the top linebackers in NCAA Division II, McDuffie announced he is declaring for the NFL Draft. The redshirt senior, collected a number of postseason honors. He was a Don Hansen Division II All-American, made the D2Football.com...
No. 15 Manasquan beats Point Pleasant Boro to stay hot - Girls basketball recap
McKenna Karlson led four players in double digits with a game-high 13 points as Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Point Pleasant Boro 60-40 in Manasquan. Katie Collins added 12 points for Manasquan, which won its seventh game in a row and improved to 13-4. Hope Masonius...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0