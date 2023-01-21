Phillipsburg, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned seven of its 10 victories on pins in rolling to a 51-14 victory over Hanover Park in Phillipsburg. The Stateliners lost the opening match when Santino Danise earned a 12-1 major decision over Kyle Beenders at 126 pounds, but Phillipsburg responded quickly with pins in the next three matches from Gavin Hawk (ranked No. 8 in the state) at 132, Luke Geleta at 138 and Johnathon Roth at 144.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO