Read full article on original website
Related
A master list of vanity license plates too crude for Michigan roads
Nice try, but whoever requested ‘BEERME,’ ‘L0LBUTT’ or even ‘EF0HI0′ as their custom license plate won’t get to show them off in Michigan. The rejected words are among more than 21,000 personalized plates banned by the Michigan Department of State for being dirty, graphic or hateful.
Tv20detroit.com
Will tolls solve our Michigan road problems? Here's how much they would cost drivers
(WXYZ) — Lawmakers in Lansing are looking over a new report that suggests converting Michigan highways to toll roads could be the answer to our road problems. The research study was put together by the Michigan Department of Transportation, HNTB, a Missouri-based engineering firm, and CDM Smith, a Boston-based engineering firm.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
How much snow will northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan get on Wednesday?
TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather Team has the latest forecast regarding anticipated snowfall accumulations ahead of Wednesday's ALERT DAY. The heaviest snow will pass through northwest Ohio, bringing four to seven inches of snow to the region. Southeast Michigan and areas southeast of Findlay can expect three to five inches of snow.
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man who trafficked 40+ guns in 3 counties gets 3 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan man who trafficked more than 40 firearms in three counties, including one that was used to kill a 2-year-old girl, has been sentenced to three years in prison. Officials have announced that Jerreil LaMounta Martin, of Grand Rapids, will be serving 37 months...
Gas prices jump again in Michigan as demand rises
Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit are up once again, according to the latest analysis from AAA Michigan.
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Michigan (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Michigan. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
These Are The Wildest Vanity License Plates Michigan Has Rejected
The Michigan Department of State has banned more than 21,000 personalized plates.
michiganradio.org
Debating how to fairly charge electric vehicles for use of the roads
Michigan needs more money for road repair than it gets in fuel taxes and registration fees. There’s been little agreement among lawmakers about how to fix that. Both state and federal fuel tax revenue is not what it could be. More efficient vehicles don’t burn as much gas. The COVID pandemic reduced traffic on the roads.
themanchestermirror.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults, banning gas stove hookups in the city’s new construction is a way to protect the city’s residents. Beside the fact that every new gas line...
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
Michigan Reports $1.98 Billion Gross Receipts in Casino and Internet Gambling
The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Monday that Michigan commercial and tribal internet casino gaming and internet sports betting operators reported a combined $1.98 billion total gross receipts in 2022. Gross receipts rose 41% from 2021, which saw $1.4 billion in receipts. Internet casino gaming generated $1.58 billion in gross...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs
DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Working To Plow U.P. Ice Fishing Locations
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is continuing a successful program begun in 2021 to keep boating access sites plowed at more than two dozen popular Upper Peninsula ice fishing locations. Various local partners have agreed to assist the DNR with the program to ensure access to ice fishing opportunities...
Comments / 0