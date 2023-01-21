ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Sorting out the contenders in girls basketball in districts 5-6A, 6-6A, 9-5A

Last week marked the start of the second half of conference play for girls basketball teams in Districts 5-6A, 6-6A and 9-5A. Hebron sits atop District 6-6A with a perfect 9-0 mark, but Coppell and Flower Mound aren’t far behind. The Cowgirls, who split the conference title with Plano East last season, improved to 8-1 after Friday’s win at Marcus, while the Lady Jaguars were 6-3. East, at 5-4, moved within one game of 6-3 Flower Mound after Friday’s 31-25 victory against the Lady Jaguars.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
ARLINGTON, TX
xflnewsroom.com

XFL Training Camp Rosters Are Now Set at 70 Players

Last week XFL players from all over the country traveled to Arlington, TX to participate in training camp. This is the first time that coaches will have a chance to work with their teams in the leadup to the 2023 season. Just now, the XFL communications team released a statement...
ARLINGTON, TX
CultureMap Dallas

South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert

Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite to host Quinceañera Magazine's first Texas expo

Mesquite families looking to plan a quinceañera will have an opportunity to see a variety of local vendors at Expo Quinceañera Dallas. From 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, the Mesquite Convention Center will host several local businesses catered to quinceañeras including formal wear, bakers, venues, dance teachers, music, models and more.
MESQUITE, TX
LoneStar 92

WATCH: Neighbor Feud in Allen, TX Takes a Dangerous Turn

It all started as a simple dispute over trash. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a Texas woman and her neighbor had an altercation that ended with the neighbor allegedly using her car as a weapon. According to WFAA, Lakisha Broomfield claims that Sydney Harris ran...
ALLEN, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

This McKinney piano student is ranked in the region and statewide

Candace Paul has been studying at the McKinney-based Piano Dojo since she was about 12 years old. There, she was introduced to jazz improvisation and discovered a passion for the music style. Since then, she has received multiple state honors for her performances. Most recently, she was ranked No. 1...
MCKINNEY, TX
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy