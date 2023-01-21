Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy’s KickerTom HandyTexas State
Local Residents Hope This Is the Final Chapter for Toxic South Dallas FactoryNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas on the Cheap by RegionSteven DoyleDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Sorting out the contenders in girls basketball in districts 5-6A, 6-6A, 9-5A
Last week marked the start of the second half of conference play for girls basketball teams in Districts 5-6A, 6-6A and 9-5A. Hebron sits atop District 6-6A with a perfect 9-0 mark, but Coppell and Flower Mound aren’t far behind. The Cowgirls, who split the conference title with Plano East last season, improved to 8-1 after Friday’s win at Marcus, while the Lady Jaguars were 6-3. East, at 5-4, moved within one game of 6-3 Flower Mound after Friday’s 31-25 victory against the Lady Jaguars.
starlocalmedia.com
9-5A Boys Basketball: Wakeland falls to Newman Smith; Lone Star edges Frisco
The 9-5A season reached its halfway point on Friday and Wakeland was hoping to shake up the top of the standings. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, Newman Smith had other ideas, as it pulled out a 36-33 victory.
Arlington Martin boys wrestlers claim title in Class 6A THSWCA State Duals
By Cody Thorn | Photos by Brian McLean NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - All season long, Arlington James Martin and Allen have been two of the best teams in Class 6A boys wrestling. The tradition-rich Eagles returned to the Texas High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s State Duals and made the finals, ...
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
'Several fights' break out after Crowley-North Crowley basketball game, superintendent letter says
FORT WORTH, Texas — "Several fights" broke out after the North Crowley-Crowley basketball game outside of the school, according to a letter from Crowley ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland to parents. McFarland said in the letter they had a sellout crowd at the game Friday night, and the teams...
xflnewsroom.com
XFL Training Camp Rosters Are Now Set at 70 Players
Last week XFL players from all over the country traveled to Arlington, TX to participate in training camp. This is the first time that coaches will have a chance to work with their teams in the leadup to the 2023 season. Just now, the XFL communications team released a statement...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys to keep the winning going in the NFL Playoffs against, yet again, the San Francisco 49ers, thankfully, the winning tradition continues in North Texas thanks to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from...
Some Like it HOT, Award Winning Cedar Hill Salsa Is a Hit!
Kayla Cantu grew up watching her mother and grandmother make salsa – different, of course, but both quite tasty. That family tradition has now turned into her own enterprising business for Kayla. “Salsa and chips has always been an ultimate snack in my family before the main meal,” she...
South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert
Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro using data from Zillow.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
WFAA
DFW weather: Tracking winter precipitation chances for North Texas
Mariel Ruiz is tracking our snow chances. Spoiler: They're not that high.
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite to host Quinceañera Magazine's first Texas expo
Mesquite families looking to plan a quinceañera will have an opportunity to see a variety of local vendors at Expo Quinceañera Dallas. From 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, the Mesquite Convention Center will host several local businesses catered to quinceañeras including formal wear, bakers, venues, dance teachers, music, models and more.
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locations
Good news for lovers of Chick-fil-A in Dallas with the recent opening of a new location in downtown Dallas. Chick-fil-A has almost 3000 locations in the United States, including 140 in the Dallas Fort Worth area.
bestsouthwestguide.com
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
WATCH: Neighbor Feud in Allen, TX Takes a Dangerous Turn
It all started as a simple dispute over trash. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a Texas woman and her neighbor had an altercation that ended with the neighbor allegedly using her car as a weapon. According to WFAA, Lakisha Broomfield claims that Sydney Harris ran...
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
starlocalmedia.com
This McKinney piano student is ranked in the region and statewide
Candace Paul has been studying at the McKinney-based Piano Dojo since she was about 12 years old. There, she was introduced to jazz improvisation and discovered a passion for the music style. Since then, she has received multiple state honors for her performances. Most recently, she was ranked No. 1...
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
