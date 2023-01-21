Effective: 2023-01-24 03:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots on roads and elevated surfaces could develop due to fog freezing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog has begun to develop across the area and will likely expand as skies clear.

CLOUD COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO