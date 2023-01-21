Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jefferson; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 03:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots on roads and elevated surfaces could develop due to fog freezing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog has begun to develop across the area and will likely expand as skies clear.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 13:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...North and west of the Kansas Turnpike. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
