Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Fstoppers
Canon Patents Vibrating Shutter Button
While features like lighted buttons have slowly become a bit more popular in the industry, haptic feedback has been largely ignored, despite being an extremely common feature in other technology. However, that might change eventually, as a Canon patent for a vibrating shutter button has appeared. The patent features a...
Fstoppers
Canon Develops Unique Sensor With Impressive Trick for Better Dynamic Range
Canon has developed a new sensor that employs a clever trick for increasing dynamic range. The new CMOS sensor has a dynamic range of 148 dB, which the company calls the largest such range in surveillance cameras. However, it is the sensor's "Exposure by Area" function which makes it particularly intriguing.
Fstoppers
Canon Patents Another Extreme Lens
Canon has been quite aggressive in the development of RF mount lenses, releasing some extreme designs, such as the RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM and the RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM. They seem to have no intentions of slowing down, as another boundary-pushing design has emerged in a recent patent.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind
This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
iPhone 16 Pro tipped for under-display Face ID
The iPhone 16 Pro has been tipped to come with an under-display Face ID system in 2024, reducing the footprint of that famous notch even further. According to South Korean website The Elec, Apple will fit next year’s flagship iPhone with Face ID sensor components that are positioned under the display.
ZDNet
How to disable this super annoying camera feature on the iPhone 13 Pro
Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have an impressive camera setup that's incredibly fun to use. The cinematic video mode, with its dynamic focus-panning, is enough to make you feel like a creative pro. In addition to the video mode, Apple also added the option to take...
Fstoppers
Can DxO PhotoLab 6 Elite Knock Lightroom Classic Out of the Ballpark?
I tested a range of raw camera files in different development programs in a quest to find the ultimate development tool. This time it is the turn of DxO PhotoLab 6. Lightroom is good, and Capture One was better. How does Photolab 6 compare, and is it worth the investment?
Fstoppers
What Are the Best Budget Cameras at the Start of 2023?
Everybody's got to start somewhere. The difference these days is about where you want to start. Whether it's vlogging, still photography, or making feature films, beginner cameras have really branched out into specialized tools in recent years. Tech Through The Lens' River Sheppard helps make sense of all of those...
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leak Suggests Updated Front-Facing Camera Sensors And 4K Resolution
Though the Galaxy S23 launch is only days away, leaks keep pouring in. The latest suggests the S23 Ultra model may get some key camera changes.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra could be a low light monster
Evidence has emerged to suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera could be an absolute monster in low light. We’ve received countless leaks and tips as to the specifications and capabilities of the forthcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra, from sources both official and unofficial. There’s a smattering of both...
Android Authority
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
Fstoppers
A Review of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera
The Canon EOS R5 signaled to the industry that Canon was deadly serious about the professional mirrorless space, but along with it came the EOS R6, which kept many of the former's most impressive capabilities without such a high-resolution sensor and features like 8K raw video, which the vast majority of professionals do not need. It was also significantly cheaper, making it quite the intriguing camera. Now, the second iteration, the EOS R6 Mark II, is here, and it brings with it a number of worthwhile improvements. This great video review takes a look at the performance you can expect from it.
Android Headlines
Take a closer look at the Galaxy S23 series thanks to these promo images
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been leaking like crazy for a while now. Earlier today, detailed specs of all three models surfaced, and we covered them across two different articles. Now, even more Galaxy S23 promo images have appeared online. This time around, the images have been shared by...
Phone Arena
Samsung developing Lifelike Pixels display technology
By this point, it is not a secret that Samsung is one of the leaders worldwide when it comes to display technology. The Korean tech giant has historically produced devices with exceptional panels and has continuously supplied them to other manufacturers as well. Hence, it is hardly surprising that recently...
petapixel.com
MiNT is Developing a Brand-New Premium Compact 35mm Film Camera
MiNT, a camera company that typically focuses on new instant camera designs, is branching out and currently developing a brand-new, premium, compact, 35mm film camera. The company has produced multiple new takes on instant film cameras over the last decade, including the IntantFlex TL70, the TL70 2.0, the SLR670-S Noir, and most recently the InstantKon SF70 which raised almost $150,000 during its 2021 crowdfunding campaign.
Phone Arena
Mobvoi’s next smartwatch will be powered by Snapdragon W5+, runs Wear OS 3
Mobvoi, the company responsible for the TicWatch smartwatches, has been slowly building its following in the United States. Although it started with pretty good prices to be able to compete with well-known brands like Apple and Samsung, Mobvoi’s high-end products are priced around the same as the competition’s.
Android Headlines
Meet the rugged Ulefone Power Armor 19 handset: video
The Ulefone Power Armor 19 is one of the company’s newest handsets, and Ulefone just released a new video for the device. It’s an introduction video for the device, and it has a duration of around 2 minutes. Get to know the Ulefone Power Armor 19 via a...
Comments / 0