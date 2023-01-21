ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Essence

Couture Look Of The Day: Doja Cat At Schiaparelli S/S 2023

As part of Day 1 of Couture week Daniel Roseberry Presented His Spring Summer 2023 collection for the French maison and Doja stole the show. Fresh off Men’s Paris Fashion week, the fashion cycle continues. It’s day one of Haute Couture week. Get ready for a week of artisanal excellence, exaggerated silhouettes, celebrity sightings, and opulent, over-the-top looks. This week we’ll be spotlighting our favorite/buzz-worthy couture look of the day, so check back each day. On today’s schedule; Dior, Giambattista Vali, and our surrealist fav, Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli was up first this morning, so it’s only fitting to place our attention there. Daniel Roseberry presented a collection full of whimsy, fantasy, and allegory. Embroidered Animal busts (lion, leopard, and wolf), hand-beaded embellishments, sharp cinched waists, capes, etc.
People

Robert Pattinson Wears a Sequin Kilt and the Beckham Boys Bond at Dior Show — See the Photos!

The British stars stepped out for Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 menswear runway show in their best high-fashion fits Next stop on Paris Fashion Week's map of star-studded menswear shows: Dior.  On Friday, the French fashion house held its Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show in the fashion capital, hosting a top-tier audience including English heartthrobs, Robert Pattinson and David Beckham, who brought along his 17-year-old son Cruz.  The Twilight alum, 36, wore an androgynous look, stepping out in a navy blue sequin kilt skirt styled with black Chelsea boots and over-the-ankle socks....
Vogue

Naomi Campbell Brought Her A-Game To Fashion Week

Once a runway regular, Naomi Campbell has scaled back her supermodel schedule, walking in a select number of shows each season that are sure to be a moment (see her cameo at Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2023 haute couture show as evidence). These days though, she’s more frequently seen on the front row, as seen at the autumn/winter 2023 menswear shows in Paris.
Elle

Blue Ivy Joined Her Mother Beyoncé For a Song On Stage For the First Time

On Saturday night, Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, her first live show since 2018. If that wasn't momentous enough, she welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing along with her, and fans are certain the musical icon's daughter will be following in her mom's footsteps.
Hypebae

Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway

Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
In Style

The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper

From cherry-red corset dresses (styled with matching stockings) to sexy Schiaparelli belted tops, Anya Taylor-Joy has yet to meet a corset she hasn’t liked. But while the actress may be more than familiar with the waist-cinching trend, she recently took a slight style departure by reaching for a version of the structured silhouette that was a bit more daring — but no less chic — in honor of Paris Fashion Week.
WWD

Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Wolf-Head Coatdress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show

Naomi Campbell walked Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing a literal animal-inspired ensemble. To support Schiaparelli and their creative director Daniel Roseberry, the legendary supermodel took to the brand’s runway wearing an ankle-length faux-fur coatdress with a wolf head attachment at the shoulder. The look was completed with gold-toe heels.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Naomi wasn’t the only supermodel on the runway whose outfit took animal inspiration literally. Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk walked the runway in a black dress...
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Suits Up in Structured Alexander Wang Blazer Dress and Faux-Fur Lined Boots at ’80 For Brady’ World Premiere

Lisa Rinna suited up for a night out at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival world premiere of “80 For Brady” at Palm Springs High School in Palm Springs, Calif. yesterday. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who said this week she would not return to the show, looked sharp in a black Alexander Wang blazer dress with a structured, boxy fit and broad 80’s-esque shoulders. The double-breasted dress was a midi length and was belted and was followed by a pseudo pencil skirt with deep front-facing pockets. Rinna toted a crystalized Alexander Wang bunny bag and wore her...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Electric Blue Slit Dress With Sparkling Padlock Boots at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner made another striking style statement during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The billionaire beauty mogul was spotted arriving at her hotel on Jan. 23. After attending Schiaparelli’s “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired fashion show with a massive lion head on her shoulder, the “Kardashians” star stepped out in an electric blue long-sleeve Givenchy dress. The piece included thumb holes on the cuffs, a fitted bodice and one side slit. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Jenner simply accessorized with dark futuristic shades, a silver choker necklace and a small black purse. For glam, the media personality went with soft makeup and slicked...
fashionunited.com

Dior in stark contrast to Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week

Dior provided the yin to Louis Vuitton's yang in Paris on Friday, with a serious and elegant response to its rival's flashy fashion week spectacle the day before. Dior and Louis Vuitton have both built giant hangars on either end of the Tuileries gardens that run through central Paris -- akin to the way their billionaire owners have built rival art museums on opposite sides of the city in the past decade.
wmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner Wears a Dress That Bella Hadid Debuted on the Runway

If Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Victoria Beckham are involved in a story, figuring out whose name to feature in the headline is basically a fashion magazine website’s own personal “trolley problem.” We’ll surely figure it out by the time you’re reading this, but we suppose we ought to first focus on Jenner. She’s the reason behind looping all these names together in the first place.
Elle

Beyonce Wears Ukrainan Designer For Her First Live Performance In Four Years

It may have been four years since her last live performance but Beyoncé is officially back. Queen Bey made a dramatic return to the stage with an exclusive invite-only concert to launch Dubai's new Atlantis The Royal Hotel and, as expected, blew every other performer out of the water.
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Revamps Y2K Haircut With Curly Bangs, Trench Coat Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Shani Darden Launch Party

Kelly Rowland gave an edgy ensemble a slick boost for her latest appearance. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer attended the Shani Darden triple acid peel launch dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 19. For the occasion, Rowland wore a Fendi monogram trench coat. The coat dress had a flap at the back, two slits on the side and was decorated with Fendi’s signature logo all over. To take things up a notch, the “Ice” artist amped up her look with chunky gold hoop earrings, a choker necklace and several midi rings. As for glam, Rowland debuted a new hairstyle, which gave...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hypebae

Marine Serre's FW23 at Paris Fashion Week Was a Zero-Waste Show

Marine Serre‘s poignant Fall/Winter 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week took place at the Grande Halle de La Villette, and as always, it had a pretty important message behind it. Potentially the first of its kind, the brand’s PFW offering was a no-waste showcase, in that “all elements” of...
Footwear News

Anya Taylor-Joy Takes the Plunge in Daring Corset Vest, Lace Skirt & Knee-High Boots at Dior’s Haute Couture Show

Anya Taylor-Joy mixed feminine and edgier pieces together for her latest runway show. The “Queen’s Gambit” star attended Christian Dior’s Haute Couture spring 2023 show in Paris today. She sat front row with several other familiar faces, like Karlie Kloss, Anna Wintour, Rachel Zegler and more. To the show, which served as a celebration of women who broke racial barriers in the ’30s, Taylor-Joy wore a black and white look. Taylor-Joy wore a white plunging lace-up corset vest, with a matching cropped structured jacket thrown over her shoulders. Each of the pieces featured black floral detailing. She added a black high-waisted midi...

