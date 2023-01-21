Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner Wears Lion Head Dress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Fashion Week Show in Paris: Pics
A grand entrance. Kylie Jenner took making a statement to a new level when she stepped out in a lion head dress to attend Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2023 show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The reality star, 25, was seen arriving at the Monday, January 23, soirée with the wild cat replica at her waist. […]
Essence
Couture Look Of The Day: Doja Cat At Schiaparelli S/S 2023
As part of Day 1 of Couture week Daniel Roseberry Presented His Spring Summer 2023 collection for the French maison and Doja stole the show. Fresh off Men’s Paris Fashion week, the fashion cycle continues. It’s day one of Haute Couture week. Get ready for a week of artisanal excellence, exaggerated silhouettes, celebrity sightings, and opulent, over-the-top looks. This week we’ll be spotlighting our favorite/buzz-worthy couture look of the day, so check back each day. On today’s schedule; Dior, Giambattista Vali, and our surrealist fav, Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli was up first this morning, so it’s only fitting to place our attention there. Daniel Roseberry presented a collection full of whimsy, fantasy, and allegory. Embroidered Animal busts (lion, leopard, and wolf), hand-beaded embellishments, sharp cinched waists, capes, etc.
Robert Pattinson Wears a Sequin Kilt and the Beckham Boys Bond at Dior Show — See the Photos!
The British stars stepped out for Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 menswear runway show in their best high-fashion fits Next stop on Paris Fashion Week's map of star-studded menswear shows: Dior. On Friday, the French fashion house held its Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show in the fashion capital, hosting a top-tier audience including English heartthrobs, Robert Pattinson and David Beckham, who brought along his 17-year-old son Cruz. The Twilight alum, 36, wore an androgynous look, stepping out in a navy blue sequin kilt skirt styled with black Chelsea boots and over-the-ankle socks....
7 of the most daring looks celebrities wore at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show
Schiaparelli presented its Spring 2023 haute couture collection during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
Vogue
Naomi Campbell Brought Her A-Game To Fashion Week
Once a runway regular, Naomi Campbell has scaled back her supermodel schedule, walking in a select number of shows each season that are sure to be a moment (see her cameo at Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2023 haute couture show as evidence). These days though, she’s more frequently seen on the front row, as seen at the autumn/winter 2023 menswear shows in Paris.
Elle
Blue Ivy Joined Her Mother Beyoncé For a Song On Stage For the First Time
On Saturday night, Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, her first live show since 2018. If that wasn't momentous enough, she welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing along with her, and fans are certain the musical icon's daughter will be following in her mom's footsteps.
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Anya Taylor-Joy Leaves Us Speechless In A Sheer Dior Gown At The Critics Choice Awards
Anya Taylor-Joy continues to outdo herself when it comes to her award show looks— and just turned heads yet again in a breathtaking, scalloped Dior gown. As The Menu actress, 26, graced the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, she stunned fans in the sheer, tea-length, embellished piece with skimpy straps and a mermaid-esque skirt.
In Style
The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper
From cherry-red corset dresses (styled with matching stockings) to sexy Schiaparelli belted tops, Anya Taylor-Joy has yet to meet a corset she hasn’t liked. But while the actress may be more than familiar with the waist-cinching trend, she recently took a slight style departure by reaching for a version of the structured silhouette that was a bit more daring — but no less chic — in honor of Paris Fashion Week.
Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Wolf-Head Coatdress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show
Naomi Campbell walked Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing a literal animal-inspired ensemble. To support Schiaparelli and their creative director Daniel Roseberry, the legendary supermodel took to the brand’s runway wearing an ankle-length faux-fur coatdress with a wolf head attachment at the shoulder. The look was completed with gold-toe heels.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Naomi wasn’t the only supermodel on the runway whose outfit took animal inspiration literally. Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk walked the runway in a black dress...
Lisa Rinna Suits Up in Structured Alexander Wang Blazer Dress and Faux-Fur Lined Boots at ’80 For Brady’ World Premiere
Lisa Rinna suited up for a night out at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival world premiere of “80 For Brady” at Palm Springs High School in Palm Springs, Calif. yesterday. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who said this week she would not return to the show, looked sharp in a black Alexander Wang blazer dress with a structured, boxy fit and broad 80’s-esque shoulders. The double-breasted dress was a midi length and was belted and was followed by a pseudo pencil skirt with deep front-facing pockets. Rinna toted a crystalized Alexander Wang bunny bag and wore her...
In Style
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Wore Coordinating Couple's Suits for a Rare Outing at Paris Fashion Week
Couples who attend fashion week together, slay together. At least that's the case for Game of Thrones sweethearts Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who made a rare couple outing during Menswear Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. The husband-and-wife duo were photographed at the Louis Vuitton FW 2023/2024 show wearing coordinating...
Kylie Jenner Elevates Electric Blue Slit Dress With Sparkling Padlock Boots at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner made another striking style statement during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The billionaire beauty mogul was spotted arriving at her hotel on Jan. 23. After attending Schiaparelli’s “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired fashion show with a massive lion head on her shoulder, the “Kardashians” star stepped out in an electric blue long-sleeve Givenchy dress. The piece included thumb holes on the cuffs, a fitted bodice and one side slit. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Jenner simply accessorized with dark futuristic shades, a silver choker necklace and a small black purse. For glam, the media personality went with soft makeup and slicked...
fashionunited.com
Dior in stark contrast to Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week
Dior provided the yin to Louis Vuitton's yang in Paris on Friday, with a serious and elegant response to its rival's flashy fashion week spectacle the day before. Dior and Louis Vuitton have both built giant hangars on either end of the Tuileries gardens that run through central Paris -- akin to the way their billionaire owners have built rival art museums on opposite sides of the city in the past decade.
Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week
PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Dior Homme took to the runway with a polished lineup of reworked classics on Friday, kicking Paris Fashion Week's menswear shows into high gear with a celebrity-packed show.
wmagazine.com
Kendall Jenner Wears a Dress That Bella Hadid Debuted on the Runway
If Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Victoria Beckham are involved in a story, figuring out whose name to feature in the headline is basically a fashion magazine website’s own personal “trolley problem.” We’ll surely figure it out by the time you’re reading this, but we suppose we ought to first focus on Jenner. She’s the reason behind looping all these names together in the first place.
Elle
Beyonce Wears Ukrainan Designer For Her First Live Performance In Four Years
It may have been four years since her last live performance but Beyoncé is officially back. Queen Bey made a dramatic return to the stage with an exclusive invite-only concert to launch Dubai's new Atlantis The Royal Hotel and, as expected, blew every other performer out of the water.
Kelly Rowland Revamps Y2K Haircut With Curly Bangs, Trench Coat Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Shani Darden Launch Party
Kelly Rowland gave an edgy ensemble a slick boost for her latest appearance. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer attended the Shani Darden triple acid peel launch dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 19. For the occasion, Rowland wore a Fendi monogram trench coat. The coat dress had a flap at the back, two slits on the side and was decorated with Fendi’s signature logo all over. To take things up a notch, the “Ice” artist amped up her look with chunky gold hoop earrings, a choker necklace and several midi rings. As for glam, Rowland debuted a new hairstyle, which gave...
Hypebae
Marine Serre's FW23 at Paris Fashion Week Was a Zero-Waste Show
Marine Serre‘s poignant Fall/Winter 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week took place at the Grande Halle de La Villette, and as always, it had a pretty important message behind it. Potentially the first of its kind, the brand’s PFW offering was a no-waste showcase, in that “all elements” of...
Anya Taylor-Joy Takes the Plunge in Daring Corset Vest, Lace Skirt & Knee-High Boots at Dior’s Haute Couture Show
Anya Taylor-Joy mixed feminine and edgier pieces together for her latest runway show. The “Queen’s Gambit” star attended Christian Dior’s Haute Couture spring 2023 show in Paris today. She sat front row with several other familiar faces, like Karlie Kloss, Anna Wintour, Rachel Zegler and more. To the show, which served as a celebration of women who broke racial barriers in the ’30s, Taylor-Joy wore a black and white look. Taylor-Joy wore a white plunging lace-up corset vest, with a matching cropped structured jacket thrown over her shoulders. Each of the pieces featured black floral detailing. She added a black high-waisted midi...
