Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly. cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS. * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low. as 29 degrees. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter. mile or less in...
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of...
