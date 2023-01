Sunday, January 22, at 10:20 am YCSO Deputies responded to the report of a downed aircraft on a private airstrip in Skull Valley. It’s reported that the plane had clipped a tree branch during an attempted take-off the day prior and the plane was left where it landed. There are no injuries, and the owners of the plane were working on getting it removed from the location.

SKULL VALLEY, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO