Dallas, TX

55-Man Roster: Cowboys release CB ahead of 49ers matchup, won't backstop big worry

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys can’t afford to have any dead weight on their roster ahead of the divisional round game. On Saturday, nearing the 24-hour countdown to the rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, the club made several moves to prepare for their biggest game in the last five seasons. Like 2018, Dallas won their home wild-card game and now travels to California to take on the NFC West champions, only this time it’s to San Francisco instead of Los Angeles.

The biggest injury news this week was the loss of left tackle Jason Peters, ruled out on Friday. So there is a clear need to replace him on the game-day roster and the Cowboys have shuffled their lineup in accordance. Dallas is adding Aviante Collins from the practice squad, and to create space are releasing CB Treyvon Mullen.

Mullen had a chance to prove his worth in the Week 18 season finale but made only a negative impact and was left inactive in the wild-card win over Tampa Bay. In addition to adding Collins, the club is adding two players from the practice squad, but not one many expected.

CB Xavier Rhodes was added ahead of Week 18 and played 24 snaps against the Buccaneers, will once again be one of two elevations. The team is also adding another OL to allow them to dress eight and maximize the game-day roster rules. But that means there is no insurance for kicker Brett Maher, who missed four extra points in the wild-card win.

The team signed kicker Tristan Vizciano this week, but is not bringing him to the game. Here’s a look at the Cowboys’ full 55-man roster they’ll have at their disposal when making their inactive decisions on Sunday.

