Post Falls, ID

FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KCSO: Two Post Falls women arrested with stolen checks and mail

POST FALLS, ID — Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of financial crimes in Post Falls on Wednesday. While investigating a grand theft and forgery case, KCSO responded to the Red Lion Hotel and located 33-year-old Victoria Bircher and 32-year-old Shawndia Kinsey. During a search of the room, detectives say they located approximately 65 checks...
POST FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road

A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
CHENEY, WA
KREM2

Post Falls women arrested for grand theft of over 40 victims

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) detectives arrested two Post Falls women on counts of Grand Theft and other charges after they were found in a hotel room with numerous business, government and personal checks among other personal documents. Detectives responded to the Red Lion...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY

Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
SPOKANE, WA

