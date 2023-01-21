Read full article on original website
KXLY
Police arrest two in violent downtown assaults, one suspect still at large
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police arrested two suspects and one is still at large for a series of crimes that occurred in downtown Sunday night. Several victims were injured, and police don't believe the crimes were related. At around 4 p.m. Sunday night, officers were sent to investigate a reported...
Chronicle
Washington Woman Accused of Killing Son, Disposing of Body Says He Threatened Her With Gun Leading Up to Killing
The 58-year-old woman who confessed to killing her 35-year-old son, cutting off his head and dumping his body last year in Whitman County claimed her son threatened her with a gun prior to the killing. Christine D. Catelli faces a possible charge of second-degree murder in Chase Catelli's death and...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee...
Jury selection for trial of Spokane convicted murderer begins this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man already sentenced to nearly 32 years in prison for killing his ex-wife could face even more time behind bars. Nathan Beal is accused of killing a man he didn't know for practice before killing his ex-wife. A jury already convicted Beal of first-degree...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition
SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect followed by Spokane Police Department helicopter, arrested after eluding officers
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them was arrested in north Spokane Thursday evening, after police tracked him down by helicopter. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan Pierce was seen driving a GMC Sierra...
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
Spokane County issues response to restraining order surrounding I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County has issued a response to Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington's motion for a preliminary injunction surrounding the I-90 homeless camp. Ultimately, the County requested the temporary restraining order to be lifted and for the motion for preliminary injunction to be denied.
KCSO: Two Post Falls women arrested with stolen checks and mail
POST FALLS, ID — Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of financial crimes in Post Falls on Wednesday. While investigating a grand theft and forgery case, KCSO responded to the Red Lion Hotel and located 33-year-old Victoria Bircher and 32-year-old Shawndia Kinsey. During a search of the room, detectives say they located approximately 65 checks...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road
A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
Post Falls women arrested for grand theft of over 40 victims
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) detectives arrested two Post Falls women on counts of Grand Theft and other charges after they were found in a hotel room with numerous business, government and personal checks among other personal documents. Detectives responded to the Red Lion...
Spokane Man Sentenced to Five Years, Ordered to Pay $4.9 Million in Restitution for Church Arson
SPOKANE - A 25-year-old Spokane man has been sentenced to five (5) years in federal prison after pleading guilty to committing arson at St. Charles Parrish and School in Spokane. Rio A. Mirabel was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,981,859.07 for damages. Mirabal will also serve...
Spokane Woman Admits to Killing & Sawing Own Son’s Head Off
The details of this sad story are just starting to come to light. A woman in Spokane has admitted to killing her son and cutting his head off with a saw. Grizzly Details Released From Spokane Murder Scene. 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli was arrested and charged in the death of...
KXLY
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
Deer Park murder suspect was released to the public after 14 prior felony convictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deer Park murder suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Richard Purdy on Dec. 26th. The suspect has a long criminal history, including 14 felony convictions. Richard Purdy lived his whole life in Deer Park. Aside from his devotion to his...
Growing crime and drug activity forces Redemption Church Spokane to move out of neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another building on 2nd and Division is closing its doors. Redemption Church Spokane is looking to sell. One of the pastors says the church is burnt out and feels helpless trying to combat crime in the area. Jonathan Bonetti has been a pastor at the church...
