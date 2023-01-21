FAYETTEVILLE — Less than a month away from his 21st Opening Day in charge of the Arkansas baseball program, Dave Van Horn isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Aside from the No. 1 recruiting class he’s signed for the 2024 season and the state-of-the-art facilities now at his disposal, the 62-year-old coach still seems to be having fun doing what he’s done for well over half his life.

