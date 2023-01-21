ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

THV11

LR Mills Athlete Jabrae Shaw commits to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football team continues to snag local stars. On Monday, Little Rock Mills senior athlete Jabrae Shaw announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. Shaw played on both sides of the ball in the 2022 football season for the Comets.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
nwahomepage.com

Jabrae Shaw commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Mills Class of 2023 athlete Jabrae Shaw has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit. Shaw, 5-10, 195, chose Arkansas over UCA, UNLV and others. Shaw has made numerous visits to Arkansas including this past weekend. Shaw will play the nickel and safety positions for the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

A First for Arkansas Baseball Media, A Typo Corrected, Roster Outlook & More Heading into 2023 Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Less than a month away from his 21st Opening Day in charge of the Arkansas baseball program, Dave Van Horn isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Aside from the No. 1 recruiting class he’s signed for the 2024 season and the state-of-the-art facilities now at his disposal, the 62-year-old coach still seems to be having fun doing what he’s done for well over half his life.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Oklahoma solar power company enters Northwest Arkansas market

Oklahoma energy services company EightTwenty Solar has expanded to the Northwest Arkansas market with a Fayetteville office at 5 E. Mountain St. A spokeswoman said the market entry would create 20 jobs. “EightTwenty exists to empower people to begin living solar,” founder and CEO Tony Capucille said in a news...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Police searching for missing Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 19. Police said 50-year-old Valentin Ustayy could possibly be driving a black Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate EXUTER. If you have any information about Ustayy's whereabouts, you're asked to call the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson

The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Drug and gun bust leads to six arrests in Benton County

BENTON, Ark. — According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, early on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023, a search warrant was served at Wings of Peace Ministry in Northwest Arkansas. The warrant was issued based on information that was received by the Benton County...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

