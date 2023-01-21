Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas junior guard Devo Davis knows the drill when it comes to Hoop Hogs turning their SEC misfortunes around
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis was forged through the fire of two Razorback resurgences in the past two seasons as he helped dig the team out of early SEC holes on their way to grand finishes. What turned out to be two rags-to-riches...
LR Mills Athlete Jabrae Shaw commits to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football team continues to snag local stars. On Monday, Little Rock Mills senior athlete Jabrae Shaw announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. Shaw played on both sides of the ball in the 2022 football season for the Comets.
nwahomepage.com
Jabrae Shaw commits to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Mills Class of 2023 athlete Jabrae Shaw has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit. Shaw, 5-10, 195, chose Arkansas over UCA, UNLV and others. Shaw has made numerous visits to Arkansas including this past weekend. Shaw will play the nickel and safety positions for the Hogs.
KARK
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
nwahomepage.com
Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
Walsh, Davis Finding Confidence, Defining Roles Key to Arkansas Win
Recent indicators suggest Razorbacks finding formula needed to go on run
bestofarkansassports.com
A First for Arkansas Baseball Media, A Typo Corrected, Roster Outlook & More Heading into 2023 Season
FAYETTEVILLE — Less than a month away from his 21st Opening Day in charge of the Arkansas baseball program, Dave Van Horn isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Aside from the No. 1 recruiting class he’s signed for the 2024 season and the state-of-the-art facilities now at his disposal, the 62-year-old coach still seems to be having fun doing what he’s done for well over half his life.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reflects on his updated expectations for Sam Pittman and Arkansas
Paul Finebaum made his regular appearance on WJOX on Monday morning on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show and shared some thoughts on Arkansas and Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks are coming off a disappointing 7-6 season, and now enter 2023 with a pair of new coordinators.
‘Truly a miracle’: Arkansas’s Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister
The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery.
talkbusiness.net
Oklahoma solar power company enters Northwest Arkansas market
Oklahoma energy services company EightTwenty Solar has expanded to the Northwest Arkansas market with a Fayetteville office at 5 E. Mountain St. A spokeswoman said the market entry would create 20 jobs. “EightTwenty exists to empower people to begin living solar,” founder and CEO Tony Capucille said in a news...
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
KHBS
Police searching for missing Fayetteville man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 19. Police said 50-year-old Valentin Ustayy could possibly be driving a black Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate EXUTER. If you have any information about Ustayy's whereabouts, you're asked to call the...
Mother of missing Fayetteville teen says DNA results identified human remains as her son
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An investigation on a missing man now has new details after human remains were located in Fayetteville. Jennifer Hay, the mother of Christian Hernandez, who went missing two years ago, tells 5NEWS that she has been notified that the found remains are those of her son.
KTLO
Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson
The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
Arkansas Department of Transportation ‘in 24/7 mode’ as winter storm approaches
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation is already preparing for the snow.
freeweekly.com
Lindsay Lou headlines Ozark Mountain Music Festival in Eureka Springs
The hills might be chilly, but music will warm the historic rooms of the Basin Park Hotel Jan. 19-22 as the annual Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns to Eureka Springs for four days of fun. A mixture of local and national musicians will share stages in the hotel’s cave and...
Elkins man dies after dump truck rollover incident in Centerton
CENTERTON, Ark. — A man from Elkins is dead after a dump truck rollover incident that took place in Centerton on Saturday, Jan. 21. Henry Jim Netzel, 70, was driving on west Hwy 72 in a Mack CTP dump truck at high speed according to police. Police say Netzel...
Drug and gun bust leads to six arrests in Benton County
BENTON, Ark. — According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, early on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023, a search warrant was served at Wings of Peace Ministry in Northwest Arkansas. The warrant was issued based on information that was received by the Benton County...
