Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
England Six Nations squad: Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan out of training camp
Key forward Courtney Lawes has pulled out of England's training squad after picking up a calf injury playing for Northampton on Saturday. Steve Borthwick's squad have gathered at Pennyhill Park for a training camp before their Six Nations opener with Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February. Gloucester hooker George McGuigan...
BBC
Six Nations: Ritchie expects England to have 'a bit of edge' in opener against Scotland
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC Radio Scotland commentary on every match. Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie expects England to show extra bite in their Six Nations match at Twickenham after losing the last two Calcutta Cup games. The old rivals meet...
BBC
Six Nations: Ulster's Nick Timoney says Ireland omission is 'devastating'
Ulster back row Nick Timoney said he was "devastated" to miss out on Ireland's Six Nations squad. The 27-year-old was man of the match as Ulster beat Sale Sharks on Saturday to end a poor run of form and progress to the knockout stages of Europe. Timoney has won three...
Crystal Palace frustrates Newcastle in 0-0 draw
LONDON (AP) — Newcastle made it 15 games unbeaten in the English Premier League and moved up to third after drawing with Crystal Palace 0-0 on Saturday. But Eddie Howe’s team missed the chance to put added pressure on Arsenal and Manchester United, who face each other at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
Sporting News
England squad for 2023 Six Nations: Five debutants included as new coach Steve Borthwick names first group
The 2023 Six Nations is shaping up to be a tournament which could set the tone for Europe's top rugby sides throughout the coming year - a year which will end with the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. England were beaten finalists at the last Rugby World Cup in...
Soccer-Kane equals Greaves record to seal Tottenham win
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored against Fulham in the Premier League on Monday to equal the club's all-time scoring record of 266 goals held by the late Jimmy Greaves.
Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa
SOUTHAMPTON, England, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Southampton's home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary's Stadium.
MATCHDAY: Southampton-Newcastle in cup semis; AC Milan-Lazio
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Southampton and Newcastle meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals, with both teams looking to stay on course to end long trophy droughts. While Southampton’s one and only piece of major silverware is the FA Cup in 1976, Newcastle has to go back even longer for a big domestic trophy. That was the FA Cup in 1955. Not even 18 months into its new Saudi-owned era, Newcastle has rapidly become a force in English soccer under manager Eddie Howe. The northeast team is third in the Premier League, too. Southampton surprisingly reached the semifinals by ousting Manchester City and and was on a three-match winning run until losing to Aston Villa in the league on Saturday. The first leg is at Southampton’s St. Mary’s stadium and the return match is next week. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are the other teams in the semifinals. Also Tuesday, there’s a third-round replay in the FA Cup between third-tier Accrington Stanley and fifth-tier Boreham Wood. The winner will play Leeds next.
BBC
European rugby: Welsh teams learn European knockout opponents
Wales' rugby regions have learned their European knockout opponents after the pool stage ended on Sunday. Ospreys will go to Saracens after following up a Champions Cup double against Montpellier by winning at Leicester Tigers on Friday. A trip to Glasgow awaits Dragons while Scarlets welcome Brive and Cardiff will...
BBC
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Leeds held to 0-0 draw by Brentford and winless in 6 matches
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds’ winless run in the Premier League moved to six matches after being held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford at Elland Road on Sunday. The point lifted Leeds above West Ham into 15th place but Jesse Marsch’s team sits just one point above the relegation zone, while Brentford extended its club-record unbeaten league run to eight matches.
Australia seek improvement despite opening Quad series win over England
Australia opened the defence of their Quad Series title with a “messy” comeback victory over old rivals England – and a warning from their captain in South Africa that they have got huge room for improvement. The Diamonds hit back after a dismal start, rallying to win...
BBC
All-Ireland Club Final: Derry club Glen contact GAA over Kilmacud having extra men on pitch
Glen have contacted the GAA over an apparent rules breach which saw winners Kilmacud finishing the All-Ireland Club Football Final with extra men on the pitch. Video shows 16 Kilmacud players were defending their goal as Glen tried to rescue the game in the dying seconds with a goal that would have seen them win by a point.
Hayley Matthews admits West Indies' batting a concern: 'We need to improve from top to bottom'
"It's not a matter of what's happening at the toss as we have struggled to get runs both in the first and the second innings"
Steph Wood rediscovers sparkle as Diamonds beat New Zealand in Quad Series
Steph Wood shone for the Diamonds with an inspired shooting display that helped Australia down world champions New Zealand and power into the final of netball’s Quad Series in Cape Town. Wood had been frustrated by what she felt was a sub-par display by her standards in the opening...
Yardbarker
Rapids acquire M Connor Ronan from Wolverhampton Wanderers
The Colorado Rapids signed midfielder Connor Ronan from the Premier League's Wolverhampton Wanderers. The four-year deal announced Monday for the 24-year-old Irishman includes a club option for 2027. "Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles," Rapids general manager Padraig...
MATCHDAY: Fulham hosts Tottenham, PSG in French Cup action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Tottenham is losing sight of the top four heading into its away match at Fulham that completes the latest round in the Premier League. With just one win in its last five games, Tottenham is in fifth place — six points behind Manchester United in fourth. Fulham is enjoying an impressive return to the top flight and can go above Spurs and Brighton into fifth with a win at Craven Cottage. Fulham’s last home game saw the team beat Chelsea.
Comments / 0