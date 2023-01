Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

The UConn men’s basketball team received a bit of good news Saturday afternoon.

The school announced that head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young will return to their positions for the Huskies’ game against Butler Sunday.

Both Hurley and Young had tested positive for COVID-19 and missed UConn’s previous game at Seton Hall Wednesday. Neither coach made the trip to New Jersey with the team.