247Sports
Vols starting forward OUT against LSU
Tennessee senior forward Uros Plavsic has been dealing with an illness according and will not play against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon, ESPN stated at the beginning of its broadcast. Play-by-play announcer Courtney Lyle added that he had not been seen in the arena. Plavsic had started in...
sportingalert.com
No. 16 Auburn’s win streak at 5 after downing South Carolina
Johni Broome scored 27 points as No. 16 Auburn won its fifth straight game, leading wire-to-wire in an 81-66 win over South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Broome shot 12 of 17 from the floor and also had 11 rebounds in the victory for the Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC). He also created a viral highlight early in the second half, throwing down an alley-oop with his left hand.
LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. LSU
The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up to take on LSU, and Volunteer Country has fans covered with the latest updates and information.
Ole Miss Basketball Drops Road Test at Arkansas
The Rebels could not continue their momentum following Tuesday night's win.
Live from Woodland High: No. 1 OT Kam Pringle announces college decision!
Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle has been a priority target for South Carolina since the Gamecocks offered nearly two years ago and now he’s ready to reveal his future home. Now a rising senior and the No. 1 offensive tackle in his class,...
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
247Sports
Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky
Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
247Sports
Know Your Opponent: Vanderbilt Commodores
The Kentucky Wildcats will put its three game winning streak on the line Tuesday night in Nashville, where it will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt will welcome Kentucky fresh off a road win over Georgia. The Commodores are 10-9 overall and 3-3 in SEC play. It holds non-conference wins...
247Sports
4 takeaways from Georgia men’s basketball’s loss to Vanderbilt
During Saturday's game against Vanderbilt, the Georgia Bulldogs seemed to deliver a number of shots it desperately needed in order to keep up. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Commodores countered almost every single time. Vanderbilt combined an impressive first-half shooting performance with a strong stretch late in the second half...
No. 4 Alabama Basketball Downs Missouri on the Road, 85-64
The Crimson Tide picked up its seventh SEC win of the season and earned Nate Oats his first win in CoMo.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State
The Crimson Tide gets its second crack at the Bulldogs after winning in Starkville on Dec. 28.
247Sports
Vanderbilt to host Kentucky without leading scorer, two post players
Kentucky will look to continue its forward momentum with a fourth straight win when the Wildcats travel to Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville Tuesday night to take on Vanderbilt, who will be without its best player. Starting big man Liam Robbins, who leads the Commodores in scoring (13.2 ppg), rebounding (5.9...
anchorofgold.com
Game 19: Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia Bulldogs — Open Game Thread
After splitting a pair of home games against Arkansas and Alabama, Vanderbilt basketball goes on the road to play the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia is 13-5 a year after going 6-26 and 1-17 in the SEC, and the whiplash here is instructive on the reality of college basketball in the transfer portal era.
LSU offers 3-star Mississippi DL who is trending toward Ole Miss
Kamron Beavers is a six-foot-four, 323-pound, three-star defensive lineman from the 2024 recruiting class. He is from Bay Springs, Mississippi where he plays for Bay Springs high school. The Bay Springs Bulldogs finished the 2022 season 14-1 and won the 1A state championship. Beavers is listed as a three-star by On3, and Ole Miss is a 70% favorite to land him.
247Sports
Former Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright headed to Mississippi State
Mississippi State continued to get good news from the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon. Just minutes after Eastern Washington receiver Freddie Roberson committed to Mississippi State, former Vanderbilt quarterback transfer Mike Wright announced his intentions to transfer to Mississippi State. Last month the Bulldogs had a trio of quarterbacks -...
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to play after he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sad, just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to do...
Lady Vols record comeback win at Missouri
(16-6, 8-0 SEC) defeated Missouri (14-6, 3-4 SEC), 68-65, Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. Starting guard Jordan Horston (illness) did not play for the Lady Vols. Tennessee trailed throughout the fourth quarter before ending the game on an 8-0 run. Sara Puckett tied the game, 65-65, with a...
