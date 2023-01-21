CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record 83rd World Cup win will move on to the next stop on the circuit. Shiffrin finished seventh in a super-G on Sunday, 0.62 seconds behind race winner Ragnhild Mowinckel, to mark the third straight event in Cortina this weekend that she missed out on the podium. Her next chances to break a tie with former teammate Lindsey Vonn for the women’s record will come in two giant slaloms at the Kronplatz resort in nearby San Vigilio di Marebbe on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mowinckel finished 0.30 seconds ahead of Cornelia Huetter and 0.47 seconds ahead of Marta Bassino on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

