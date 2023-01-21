Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
See the 3 American men that could win the 2023 Australian Open
Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda and Tommy Paul are making America proud down under at the 2023 Australian Open. The three are the first Americans to find themselves in the quarterfinals in Melbourne since 2000. Back then, the three were Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras and Chris Woodruff. Besides each player being...
NBC Sports
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, in some ways marking a new era in the sport, air live from San Jose, California, on NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock. After last February’s Olympics, U.S. figure skating saw its greatest turnover from one season to the next in more than 20 years.
msn.com
Shiffrin leads 1st run of GS as she chases record win No. 83
SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin holds a slim lead during the first run of a giant slalom and is in position for a record-breaking 83rd World Cup win. Shiffrin currently shares the women’s record of 82 wins with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn. Shiffrin...
Greg Norman fires back at Tiger Woods in LIV Golf controversy: 'He doesn't know the facts'
Appearing on Fox News Channel, Norman denied Woods' comments would cause dissention within LIV, addressed concerns about Saudi investments, more.
NBC Sports
Australian Open has most U.S. men in quarterfinals of a Slam since 2005
MELBOURNE, Australia — The next stop on Ben Shelton’s first trip outside the United States will be a spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals. The 20-year-old NCAA champion from the University of Florida extended his stay in his debut at Melbourne Park by pulling out a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over J.J. Wolf in an all-American matchup in John Cain Arena on Monday.
CBS Sports
Former Masters champion Adam Scott becomes latest PGA Tour star to join TGL run by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy
Adam Scott has become the latest player to commit to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL). Joining the two founders, as well as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, Scott is slated to be the first international player to participate in the Monday night simulator league that is set to begin in January 2024.
Shiffrin's chase of record 83rd win moves on to next resort
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record 83rd World Cup win will move on to the next stop on the circuit. Shiffrin finished seventh in a super-G on Sunday, 0.62 seconds behind race winner Ragnhild Mowinckel, to mark the third straight event in Cortina this weekend that she missed out on the podium. Her next chances to break a tie with former teammate Lindsey Vonn for the women’s record will come in two giant slaloms at the Kronplatz resort in nearby San Vigilio di Marebbe on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mowinckel finished 0.30 seconds ahead of Cornelia Huetter and 0.47 seconds ahead of Marta Bassino on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.
NBC Sports
Australian Open: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff ousted in fourth round
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was eliminated from the Australian Open by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the fourth round, busting open the women’s draw. Rybakina, the 22nd seed who would be in the top 10 if the WTA counted 2022 Wimbledon ranking points, took out Swiatek, who won the French Open and U.S. Open last year, 6-4, 6-4 to become the first quarterfinalist in Melbourne.
McDonald’s All-American Rejection Puts Overtime Elite Star in a Pickle
In the swiftly changing world of elite youth sports, the venerable McDonald’s All-American all-star basketball game suddenly finds itself facing criticism from a Jeff Bezos-backed basketball academy over the question of what constitutes a modern high school. McDonald’s will announce its final rosters on Tuesday for the March event in Houston, which features both boys and girls from the 2023 graduating class. But a controversy surrounding the choices erupted earlier this month, when the McDonald’s selection committee left Kentucky recruit Robert Dillingham, a consensus top-10 player now with the Overtime Elite (OTE) basketball program in Atlanta, off the list of 700...
Soccer-Middle East money forcing Liverpool, Man Utd to seek new investment - experts
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern investment in European clubs and the collapse of a planned Super League are the main driving factors behind two of England's most storied football teams, Liverpool and Manchester United, seeking new investors, industry experts have told Reuters.
Alpine skiing-Yule wins as Ryding returns to the Kitzbuehel podium
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Daniel Yule won a men's World Cup slalom in Kitzbuehel on Sunday as Britain's Dave Ryding surged from 16th to second a year on from his stunning victory in the Austrian resort.
