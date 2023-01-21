Read full article on original website
Related
Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown will not be nationally televised
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- K-State and KU basketball will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s a highly anticipated rematch after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in overtime on Jan. 17. However, the game will not be nationally televised. Fans who want to watch the game will need an ESPN+ subscription. K-State is currently ranked No. 5 […]
Taiyanna Jackson Makes Naismith Defensive Award Watch List
Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson was the only Big 12 player named to the initial Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Award watch list, released on Tuesday. A player for a future Big 12 program also made the list, as BYU forward Lauren Gustin was part of the initial 15-player list.
Jalen Wilson After Third-Straight Loss: ‘No One is Going to Feel Sorry for Us’
On Monday night, the Kansas Jayhawks lost their third-straight game in the middle of a brutal Big 12 schedule, the latest blemish coming by way of Baylor, 75-69. The Jayhawks conceded to the Bears on the offensive glass, with Baylor winning 17 offensive rebounds to Kansas’ eight, and consequentially scoring 16 second-chance points to Kansas’ four.
#5 Kansas State vs. #12 Iowa State basketball predictions, picks & odds
Tuesday night’s college basketball schedule features the Kansas State vs Iowa State basketball Top 25 matchup. It sets up to be a tightly-contested Big 12 battle between two teams with conference title aspirations. Iowa State is a 5-point favorite at home with an over/under of 134 at the time of ...
Kansas on Brink of Historic Skid With Kentucky Looming
The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Baylor Bears 75-69 on Monday night. This comes on the heels of an 83-60 home loss to TCU and an 83-82 overtime loss to Kansas State before that. This is only the fourth time Bill Self has lost three consecutive games during his tenure as the Jayhawks’ head coach.
K-State basketball jumps into Top 5 in latest rankings
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball is ranked fifth in the country this week. The Wildcats check in at No. 5 on the latest AP Poll, ranked behind only Purdue, Alabama, Houston and Tennessee. It’s the first time K-State men’s basketball has been ranked in the top five since Dec. 6, 2010. The high […]
Daily Delivery: The shocking rise of Kansas State basketball feels like it has longevity
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jerome Tang has his Kansas State basketball program playing at a shockingly high level after adding 11 newcomers to play alongside just two returning players from the prior staff's roster. As Fitz explains, nothing about this feels fleeting. Once he begins recruiting his specific players, Tang could be settling in for a long run of success in Manhattan.
Manhattan QB commits to Washburn
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School quarterback Keenan Schartz will head down the road to Topeka for his college football career. Schartz announced his commitment to Washburn University on social media Sunday night. The MHS quarterback recently led the Indians to their first state title since 1988. Schartz follows in the footsteps of his parents […]
Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage
Kansas educators tackle K-12 teacher shortage by touting life-changing occupation, but size of the shortfall will require cash infusion for salary hikes. The post Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state. In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his...
CRASH UPDATE: Olathe pedestrian hurt, Emporia driver cited after Monday incident outside Emporia State University
Emporia Police says an Olathe man was hurt in Monday night’s pickup-pedestrian incident outside Emporia State University. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the incident happened just after 6:50 pm in the 1500 block of Merchant. The pedestrian, 21-year-old William Hillyer, was in the pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a truck driven by 78-year-old Larry Hartup of Emporia.
New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the […]
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
Washburn University gets ready to break ground
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn university is getting ready to break ground on a new building. The University is in the early stages of moving its facility services building in parking lot 7, behind KTWU. This project will be spearheaded by Seene Company, costing an estimated $6 million dollars. Almost half of the costs are privately […]
Kansas farmers lose decades of genetics after apparent feed mill error
Brenda Jordan and Mike Winter ordered feed like they do numerous times per year for their small, family-owned Kansas farm, Triple Heartbreak Acres. But, this time, Jordan said a critical feed mixing error from the mill has left their operation scrambling to save what’s left of their livestock herd.
Comments / 1