Headed Down Splitsville? Chrisean Rock Reveals Boyfriend Blueface Has Blocked Her on Social Media
If toxic had a face it would have two: Chrisean Rock and Blueface. The noxious couple had a troubling 2022 after a string of concerning incidents involving drugs, guns and violence made national headlines. Now it appears that the pair may be bringing “new year, new me” energy into 2023 after it has been revealed that the rapper couple can no longer follow each other’s shenanigans on social media.
Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him
Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Reacts After Blueface Blocks Her & Deletes Their Music Video From His Page: Watch
Sunday is upon us once again, which means it’s time for a new episode of Zeus’ “Crazy In Love.”. Their relationship was nothing short of rocky throughout 2022. Still, Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s endless antics landed them a reality TV show of their own – something most people only ever dream of.
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Laughs Off NBA YoungBoy's Latest Beef Comments: 'I'm Too Gangsta'
Bobby Shmurda has seemingly responded to NBA YoungBoy‘s latest round of comments regarding their ongoing dispute. On Friday (December 23), YoungBoy hosted the third episode of his Never Broke Again Radio show on Amazon’s App platform. During the episode, Blueface made an appearance and asked the Baton Rouge rapper about his apparent beef with Shmurda.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Clarifies She Hit Blueface With “A Glass Cup”
Chrisean Rock has clarified that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, but instead a “glass cup.”. Chrisean Rock says that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, as is being rumored on the internet. Instead, she has clarified that she struck her partner with a “glass cup.”
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Says He Wishes Tony Yayo Would've Blown Up Instead Of Him
50 Cent has said he wishes his G-Unit signee Tony Yayo would’ve blown up instead of him. The comments were made in an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, where 50 Cent said he and his G-Unit entourage simply decided to stick together after the success of his 2003 seminal album Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
realitytitbit.com
Blueface concussion claims leaves Crazy In Love fans shouting ‘get him to ER’
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are musicians and reality TV stars who now have their own show, Blueface And Chrisean: Crazy In Love. However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Blueface displaying concussion symptoms on the show, which prompted fans to worry. Over the course of their relationship, Blueface and Chrisean have often had...
Blueface’s Mom Offers Chrisean Rock Advice After He Spends Christmas With Mother of His Child
Blueface's mother is offering words of advice to Chrisean Rock after Blue spent his Christmas with the mother of his child and his kid. On Sunday (Dec. 25), Blueface's mother Karlissa shared a messages on her Instagram Story directed at her son's current girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. "Merry Christmas, [Chrisean Rock],...
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Reacts To Chrisean Rock’s “No Jumper” Meltdown: “Alcohol Isn’t Her Problem, Her Mentality Is”
The “Baddies” alum shared a statement of her own, reflecting on her personal struggles with alcohol, mental health, and suicidal thoughts. At this point, even Chrisean Rock and Blueface can’t deny the toxicity of their relationship. Since late last year, we’ve watched the couple’s often hurtful and hateful antics play out on their Crazy In Love reality series.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Throws Down With 2 Women Over Blueface After Announcing Pregnancy
Hours after confirming her plans to pursue motherhood, the reality starlet was caught on camera scrapping with other women at the rapper’s 26th birthday party. When Blueface was celebrating his 26th birthday a few days ago, he made it sound as though he and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock are done for good. However, their toxic social media feud on Friday (January 20) wasn’t the end of the drama between them.
Ice Cube Reveals Tupac Wanted To Make Music Similar To N.W.A.
During a recent appearance with two of his fellow Mount Westmore members, Ice Cube got very candid about Tupac’s early days as a roadie for Digital Underground. The “It Was A Good Day” rapper revealed on the People’s Party podcast to host Talib Kweli that he met Pac as an eager talent on-the-rise who was heavily inspired and influenced by N.W.A.. He later indicated that he wanted to make music derivative of theirs.More from VIBE.comO'Shea Jackson Jr. Addresses Nepotism In Hollywood DebateSir Jinx Dubs Ice Cube "A Fake Gangster" Amid Ongoing LawsuitE-40 Launches Chicken & Waffles Flavored Ice Cream Cube, 53,...
hotnewhiphop.com
“Crazy In Love”: Blueface Tells His Mom He’s More Mature Than Her
The 25-year-old and his family continue to feud on this week’s episode of their reality series. The weekend is upon us once again, which means it’s time for another episode of Crazy In Love. Whether you love Blueface and Chrisean Rock, or love to hate on them, the couple’s on-screen antics have been bringing undeniable entertainment to audiences all around the nation.
People Jokingly Think Gunna Is Working at Crocs Store After Allegedly Snitching
Last week, a viral TikTok video has people jokingly thinking that Gunna is working at a Crocs store after he allegedly snitched on Young Thug. Last Tuesday (Jan. 3), fans on social media started poking fun at Gunna after a TikTok video surfaced of a person who looks similar to the YSL rapper is filmed working at a Crocs store. In the clip, posted by user @Stoneyy34 on Dec. 24, 2022, a salesperson who looks like Gunna from a distance is working behind the counter at the Crocs store.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” Takes Shots At Ye, Yung Miami, Gunna, And More: Stream
Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Reveals Pregnancy, Blueface Denies Being The Father
After previously admitting to having numerous abortions, the “Crazy In Love” star has decided to go through with her pregnancy. Just when you thought Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s antics couldn’t be any more toxic, a positive pregnancy test has entered the chat. On Friday (January 20), the reality starlet surprised the rapper on his 26th birthday, revealing that she’s once again with child – and she fully intends on keeping it this time.
hiphop-n-more.com
Stream Trippie Redd’s Star Studded New Album ‘Mansion Musik’
Although he dropped a two-track EP in September, 2022 was the first year in a while that we didn’t get a full length body of work from Trippie Redd. Just a few weeks into 2023, he changes that though, with the release of his brand new album Mansion Musik.
Blueface, Chrisean Rock Trade Shots on Twitter Due to Rock Not Fighting Her Family Over Him
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rollercoaster relationship recently came to a head on Twitter after the couple traded shots over Chrisean's unwillingness to throw hands with her own family for him. During the latest episode the couple's reality show Crazy in Love, which aired on Sunday (Jan. 15), Blueface and his...
XXL Mag
