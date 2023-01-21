Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Crabbs Branch Way Closed Due to Collision Involving Pedestrian
Crabbs Branch Way is currently closed at Indianola Dr. in Derwood as the result of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian that occurred around 7am on Monday, January 23. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer, one teenaged patient has been transported by EMS with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
arlnow.com
Two hospitalized after rollover crash caught on video in Pentagon City
A Saturday morning crash in Pentagon City sent two people to the hospital after they were pulled from their overturned vehicle. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Army Navy Drive and S. Eads Street and was caught on video (below) by local public safety watchdog Dave Statter.
WGAL
Route 15 now open following crash
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
local21news.com
Rt. 15 now opened after trailer and pickup collide, causing injuries
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to 511 PA, all lanes of Rt. 15 have now been opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police say they are currently working to pull a trailer out of a ditch after it slammed into a pickup truck and veered off the road.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Man Killed in Head-On Crash Near Urbana
The Frederick News Post has reported that Christopher Bryan Brooks, 27, of Rockville, was killed in a head-on crash that occurred on Fingerboard Rd, between Park Mills Road and Roderick Road, shortly before 11pm on Friday night. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, MD-80 Fingerboard Road was closed...
Two Dead, 3 Firefighters Hospitalized In Temple Hills Blaze
Two people were killed and three firefighters were hospitalized in a blaze that broke out Saturday, Jan. 21 in Prince George's County. Crews arrived to the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills to find flames shooting out of a one-story home around 10 p.m. Two adults were found...
Police: 27-year-old driver dies trying to pass several cars on the wrong side of road in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. — A Maryland man is dead after colliding head-on into another vehicle while trying to pass other drivers on the wrong side of the road late Friday night in Frederick County, officials said. Maryland State Police troopers responded to the head-on crash around 10:48 p.m. at Fingerboard...
WTOP
2 people killed in Waldorf crash overnight Saturday
Two people are dead following a crash in Waldorf, Maryland, after a driver ran a red light overnight Saturday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police said that troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a “serious motor vehicle collision” around 1 a.m. on U.S. Route 301 in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive.
Rockville man dead, another man hurt after head-on collision in Urbana
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man who was passing traffic across a double yellow line died after his car hit another car head-on, hurting the other driver. Troopers were at Fingerbroad Road (MD Route 80), east of Park Mills Road in Urbana around 10:50 p.m. Friday after they […]
Bay Net
Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center
UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
Bay Net
One Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of German Chapel Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway with one occupant injured. Firefighters stabilized...
1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
Woman dies after being hit by car in Howard County
Howard County police are investigating the circumstances behind a pedestrian crash that left one woman dead on Saturday afternoon in Elkridge.
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Man Shot by Police in Frederick After Reports of Shots Fired Inside Residence
Per the Frederick Police Department: On Jan. 23, 2023, approximately 12:34 a.m., officers from the Frederick Police Department responded to a report of a man firing shots inside his residence in the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road. Additional information indicated that the man’s wife was still inside the residence, hiding in a closet. Upon arrival at the scene, officers established a perimeter and were able to see a man holding a gun through a window. A short time later, the man began firing his weapon again. Officers made immediate entry and one FPD officer discharged his weapon, striking the male. Officers immediately began rendering aid and EMS was called to the scene.
echo-pilot.com
Commuters in Maryland, Pennsylvania could face freezing rain Wednesday morning
Freezing rain Wednesday could make the morning commute tricky, according to weather forecasters. A weather system brewing for the region could drop a little snow Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. By daybreak Wednesday, rain and freezing rain might blend in, according to the weather service. The chance...
mocoshow.com
Two Suspects Wanted After Report of Pulling Over to Commit Armed Robbery Sunday Morning
On January 22, at approximately 12:20 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 8600 block of Flower Avenue for the report of a strong arm robbery that had occurred earlier. According to Takoma Park Police, at approximately 10:15 am, the victim was walking southbound in the 8600 block of Flower Avenue when a green Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tags pulled up next to him. Two suspects exited the vehicle, a male and female; the male implying he was holding a knife. The suspects stole property from the victim and then fled the area in their vehicle, driving southbound on Flower Avenue and turning left on to eastbound Domer Avenue. The victim was not seriously physically injured.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police to Host Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs
The Montgomery County Department of Police will be holding cannabis intoxication impaired driving labs later this week at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD, “Montgomery County Department of Police’s Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs are unique employee training programs that promote community engagement, increase citizen participation in understanding police activity, and work to enhance traffic safety while aiming to deter impaired driving.
mocoshow.com
Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint
At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Police: 29-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday leaving her parents’ residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that she may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland license plate 8EP1533.
Comments / 5