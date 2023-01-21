ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 5

Related
mocoshow.com

Crabbs Branch Way Closed Due to Collision Involving Pedestrian

Crabbs Branch Way is currently closed at Indianola Dr. in Derwood as the result of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian that occurred around 7am on Monday, January 23. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer, one teenaged patient has been transported by EMS with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
DERWOOD, MD
WGAL

Route 15 now open following crash

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Rockville Man Killed in Head-On Crash Near Urbana

The Frederick News Post has reported that Christopher Bryan Brooks, 27, of Rockville, was killed in a head-on crash that occurred on Fingerboard Rd, between Park Mills Road and Roderick Road, shortly before 11pm on Friday night. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, MD-80 Fingerboard Road was closed...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

2 people killed in Waldorf crash overnight Saturday

Two people are dead following a crash in Waldorf, Maryland, after a driver ran a red light overnight Saturday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police said that troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a “serious motor vehicle collision” around 1 a.m. on U.S. Route 301 in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center

UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

One Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of German Chapel Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway with one occupant injured. Firefighters stabilized...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Man Shot by Police in Frederick After Reports of Shots Fired Inside Residence

Per the Frederick Police Department: On Jan. 23, 2023, approximately 12:34 a.m., officers from the Frederick Police Department responded to a report of a man firing shots inside his residence in the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road. Additional information indicated that the man’s wife was still inside the residence, hiding in a closet. Upon arrival at the scene, officers established a perimeter and were able to see a man holding a gun through a window. A short time later, the man began firing his weapon again. Officers made immediate entry and one FPD officer discharged his weapon, striking the male. Officers immediately began rendering aid and EMS was called to the scene.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Suspects Wanted After Report of Pulling Over to Commit Armed Robbery Sunday Morning

On January 22, at approximately 12:20 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 8600 block of Flower Avenue for the report of a strong arm robbery that had occurred earlier. According to Takoma Park Police, at approximately 10:15 am, the victim was walking southbound in the 8600 block of Flower Avenue when a green Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tags pulled up next to him. Two suspects exited the vehicle, a male and female; the male implying he was holding a knife. The suspects stole property from the victim and then fled the area in their vehicle, driving southbound on Flower Avenue and turning left on to eastbound Domer Avenue. The victim was not seriously physically injured.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police to Host Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs

The Montgomery County Department of Police will be holding cannabis intoxication impaired driving labs later this week at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD, “Montgomery County Department of Police’s Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs are unique employee training programs that promote community engagement, increase citizen participation in understanding police activity, and work to enhance traffic safety while aiming to deter impaired driving.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint

At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: 29-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday

Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday leaving her parents’ residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that she may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland license plate 8EP1533.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy