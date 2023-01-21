ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Daily Voice

Active Shooter Alert Unfounded In South Jersey

Police in South Jersey said a report of an active shooter at a high school turned out to be false. Lower Township Police, along with other agencies, responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School for the report of an active shooter. "It was very quickly determined that the call...
CAPE MAY, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Dog Friendly Bar Hits Atlantic City This Spring

Have you ever gotten ready to go out and just wanted to scoop your dog up and bring them with you?. Well, at this New Jersey bar, now you can! It's the worst when you're about to head out the door for a night out and you look at your dog and they're just standing there either begging to go with you or for one last treat before you walk out of the door.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service "Operation Ocean Surge" Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County

The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff's Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. "Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Join the Not Quite Mile High Club in Atlantic City, NJ

It may not be the Mile High Club, but it's certainly high up there!. (Wait.... we just looked up what the Mile High Club is... Nevermind.) Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City - one of the oldest lighthouses in America - have put together a fun and romantic way to celebrate Valentine's Day!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two Brick Township women accused of hoarding and neglecting over one hundred dogs and 43 cats inside their home are in hot water again. Now, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is asking the court to revoke the couple's pre-trial release. On December 3rd, Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, were both arrested in a mass animal cruelty incident at their home, prompting a regional animal welfare and rescue response. 129 dogs and 123 cats were located and removed from the residence. The two were arrested and charged but were granted pre-trial release under New Jersey's The post Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

'Sons of Anarchy' Cast Reuniting Soon in Cherry Hill, NJ

If you were a fan of the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy', you might not want to miss some of the cast, including star Charlie Hunnam, reuniting in South Jersey. For seven seasons, 'Sons of Anarchy' followed character 'Jax' Teller (played by Hunam) and his struggles to balance fatherhood and his involvement with an outlaw motorcycle club.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Fans to Pay Tribute to Jerry Blavat

A memorial tribute to music legend Jerry Blavat, who gained celebrity status with his dance parties and DJ-ing, will be held in Sea Isle City, a place where he performed many times over the years. Blavat died Friday at age 82. Dave Virgilio, 34, of Hammonton, a videographer and producer,...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Police officer fatally shot person in Gloucester County, state AG says

A police officer fatally shot a male in Deptford Sunday afternoon, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said. The AG's office did not publicly identify the person. Officers went to a home on Fox Run Road in response to a 911 call and one officer fired his weapon at 1:22 p.m., the office said. An EMS crew treated the male at the scene, but he was pronounced dead there at 1:55 p.m.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing From Building Supply Companies

LAKEWOOD – A Manchester Township man has been arrested and charged with several burglaries committed at building supply companies in Lakewood, police said. After a two-month investigation, authorities arrested 39-year-old Jesse Vonderlin. According to Lakewood Police Captain Gregory Staffordsmith, the burglaries happened from November to January. At each of...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
