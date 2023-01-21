Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
Popular Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Pizza Spot Decides to Close
A popular pizza shop is closing its doors today, January 22nd. One thing you always hate to see is a great local business closing for any reason, but according to a facebook post by Tulipano Pizza & Char Grill in Egg Harbor Twp., food prices and lack of workers has taken its toll, forcing the family to close.
Long awaited dredging of the Manasquan Inlet in New Jersey is finally taking place
🏖 Manasquan Inlet dredging to get underway in the next few days. 🏖 There will be split work at first between Manasquan Inlet and Shark River Inlet before work is solely focused on Manasquan Inlet. 🏖 A project and a plan long in the works to address marine...
Active Shooter Alert Unfounded In South Jersey
Police in South Jersey said a report of an active shooter at a high school turned out to be false. Lower Township Police, along with other agencies, responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School for the report of an active shooter. "It was very quickly determined that the call...
Big News This Week at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ
We've been waiting patiently since they broke ground in 2018 in Jackson, right next to Six Flags Great Adventure. A Grand Opening is happening this week. A lot has been done since breaking ground several years ago. If you're unfamiliar with Adventure Crossing, it will be a massive youth sport...
New Dog Friendly Bar Hits Atlantic City This Spring
Have you ever gotten ready to go out and just wanted to scoop your dog up and bring them with you?. Well, at this New Jersey bar, now you can! It’s the worst when you’re about to head out the door for a night out and you look at your dog and they’re just standing there either begging to go with you or for one last treat before you walk out of the door.
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
‘Tripledemic’ having its own set of impacts on Jersey Shore families and hospitals
🏥 'Tripledemic' has sent growing number of children and adults to HMH hospitals in Monmouth and Ocean County. 🏥 How RSV cases in children compare to last winter. 🏥 Ways to slow down the spread of Covid, Flu, RSV in Monmouth and Ocean County. The 'tripledemic' has...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County
The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
Join the Not Quite Mile High Club in Atlantic City, NJ
It may not be the Mile High Club, but it's certainly high up there!. (Wait.... we just looked up what the Mile High Club is... Nevermind.) Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City - one of the oldest lighthouses in America - have put together a fun and romantic way to celebrate Valentine's Day!
NJ ‘Crazy rescue ladies’ Back to Jail After Asking For Dogs Back
🔴 180 cats and dogs were removed from horrendous conditions in Brick on Dec. 3. 🔴 Aimee Lonczak & Michele Nycz were ordered to stay away from the house and Lonczak's daughter. 🔴 They showed up at an Ocean County animal shelter seeking 7 of their own dogs...
New Italian Bistro Moving into Old Gaspare’s Spot in EHT, NJ
Back in Sept on 2022, the owners of the Gaspare's in Egg Harbor Twp. closed their doors for good after 45 years of tremendous food. Now a new Italian bistro will be taking over the space in Harbor Village. Driving by there on Saturday, a crew was out and it...
Police: Intoxicated Driver In Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Crash
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has released that at approximately 2:50 p.m., today, Saturday, January 21, 2022 a motor vehicle crash (suspected intoxicated driver involved) occurred at the intersection of Delilah and Fire Roads in the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township. “A 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by...
Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two Brick Township women accused of hoarding and neglecting over one hundred dogs and 43 cats inside their home are in hot water again. Now, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the court to revoke the couple’s pre-trial release. On December 3rd, Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, were both arrested in a mass animal cruelty incident at their home, prompting a regional animal welfare and rescue response. 129 dogs and 123 cats were located and removed from the residence. The two were arrested and charged but were granted pre-trial release under New Jersey’s The post Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again appeared first on Shore News Network.
Atlantic City Newspaper Runs Inappropriate Jerry Blavat Headline
I have long predicted that the actual printed newspaper will eventually cease to exist in its present form. Fewer and fewer people subscribe or purchase the printed edition of newspapers and magazines. There are many millions of Americans who have never looked at or touched a physical newspaper. This trajectory...
seaislenews.com
Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reuniting Soon in Cherry Hill, NJ
If you were a fan of the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy', you might not want to miss some of the cast, including star Charlie Hunnam, reuniting in South Jersey. For seven seasons, 'Sons of Anarchy' followed character 'Jax' Teller (played by Hunam) and his struggles to balance fatherhood and his involvement with an outlaw motorcycle club.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Fans to Pay Tribute to Jerry Blavat
A memorial tribute to music legend Jerry Blavat, who gained celebrity status with his dance parties and DJ-ing, will be held in Sea Isle City, a place where he performed many times over the years. Blavat died Friday at age 82. Dave Virgilio, 34, of Hammonton, a videographer and producer,...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Police officer fatally shot person in Gloucester County, state AG says
A police officer fatally shot a male in Deptford Sunday afternoon, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said. The AG’s office did not publicly identify the person. Officers went to a home on Fox Run Road in response to a 911 call and one officer fired his weapon at 1:22 p.m., the office said. An EMS crew treated the male at the scene, but he was pronounced dead there at 1:55 p.m.
Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing From Building Supply Companies
LAKEWOOD – A Manchester Township man has been arrested and charged with several burglaries committed at building supply companies in Lakewood, police said. After a two-month investigation, authorities arrested 39-year-old Jesse Vonderlin. According to Lakewood Police Captain Gregory Staffordsmith, the burglaries happened from November to January. At each of...
