Sylvia S
2d ago
A teenager is not yet a man. Plus wasn't it first reported that it was two females found?
KSAT 12
27-year-old woman shot, killed while riding in vehicle on I-10 WB; SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in December. According to police, Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. while...
foxsanantonio.com
Medical examiners identify 33-year-old man found dead on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - The medical examiner’s office have identified the man who was found dead on the Southeast Side. The incident happened on Saturday evening on Vista Road near Chickering Avenue. When officials arrived, they found a 33-year-old man named Walter Hill-- with a gunshot wound to his head.
San Antonio man dies after found with multiple gunshot wounds, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police one man is dead after a shooting on the east side Sunday night. The incident occurred on the 4500 block of Lavender Lane around 6:46 p.m. Sunday. Police say a disturbance involving multiple individuals led to a fight and shooting. One...
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man fires multiple shots into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of a man firing shots into a West Side apartment complex. SAPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of W Commerce Street. Police said various residents reported an unknown...
KSAT 12
Capital murder charge filed against suspect after Northeast Side robbery, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man died after being shot during a robbery on the Northeast Side late last year. Now, San Antonio police have charged the suspect responsible with capital murder. Roland C. Sosa was charged Friday with capital murder and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to Bexar...
Family of man shot, killed by Hays County corrections officer protests for answers
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It's been a month and a half since 36-year-old Joshua Wright – an inmate at the Hays County Jail – was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer. On Sunday, Wright's family and friends protested outside the Hays County Public Safety...
KSAT 12
Clayton Perry has first court appearance Tuesday in DWI, hit-and-run case
San Antonio – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for the first time since police say he drove drunk and fled the scene of a head-on car crash on Nov. 6. The District 10 councilman has pretrial conferences scheduled Tuesday morning in Bexar...
KSAT 12
Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says
SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead. Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide. Relatives who had come...
KSAT 12
7 killed, young passenger survives in Comal County crash, DPS says
COMAL COUNTY – Seven people were killed in a deadly wreck, and a young passenger appears to be the only survivor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the head-on crash happened in Comal County near Buffalo Springs Crossing on Sunday. Investigators said a black Ford...
KSAT 12
Alleged confession from Andre McDonald to in-laws highlights Day 1 of his murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – The first witness to testify in the murder trial of an Air Force major wasn’t even scheduled to make an appearance on the witness stand. But that all changed after an alleged phone call the murder defendant made to his sister-in-law Friday. Cindy Johnson testified...
KSAT 12
Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head. David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot by neighbor while mowing lawn, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in an area hospital after San Antonio police said he was shot after an argument with his neighbors while mowing his lawn on the East Side. The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Ohio Street. Police...
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends one to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 400 block of McCullough Avenue. Police say a 52-year-old woman in an SUV was traveling southeast on McCullough Avenue...
KENS 5
Reward being offered for information leading to arrest following deadly hit-and-run
The crash happened in east San Antonio. The driver took off after hitting and killing the man.
KSAT 12
Andre McDonald confessed to killing his wife in front of daughter, sister-in-law says on witness stand
SAN ANTONIO – Three days before his murder trial was to begin, an Air Force major confessed to killing his wife, his sister-in-law testified in court Monday. Cindy Johnson was the first witness to testify in the trial of Andre McDonald, who is charged in the slaying of his wife, Andreen McDonald, in 2019.
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County
A search is underway for a 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Rodriguez Jr. was last seen Saturday near the 900 block of SE Military Dr., or near FM 1937. Deputies said he was wearing a neon green...
News Channel 25
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Rodriguez...
CBS Austin
Head-on crash leaves 7 dead in Comal County, DPS says
Seven people are dead after a head-on crash in Comal County Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened in the 3100 block of FM 2722, near the intersection with Buffalo Spring Road, about five miles northwest of New Braunfels. DPS says troopers responded to the...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
