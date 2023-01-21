EDISON, NJ - Longtime Giants fans and lovers of sports memorabilia won't want to miss Central New Jersey Sports Card and Collectible Show's upcoming event on Saturday, January 28 at Middlesex College from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Two-time Giant Super Bowl champ Mark Bavaro will be signing autographs from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission to the sports card and collectible show is $3. Kids 12 and under are free. There will be more than 100 tables of sports cards and non-sports cards like Pokémon, Magic, the Gathering along with other popular collectible memorabilia. Bavaro will be signing autographs for $50. Price include JSA authentication. Inscriptions are $20. Six tables are also available for interested vendors. Tables are $55 for one or two for $100. Interested vendors should email Rich Vogel at richmvogel@gmail.com for additional pricing and information. Middlesex College is located at 2600 Woodbridge Avenue.

MIDDLESEX, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO