SPCA of East Texas: Skinny Cow
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 7-week-old puppy Skinny Cow find a forever home. Skinny Cow and her litter mates were found by a family and have been with the SPCA of East Texas since they were 4-weeks-old. Skinny Cow will be available for adoption next week.
HERPS Reptile Show slithers into Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The HERPS Reptile Show visited Longview over the weekend to show off just some of their thousands of reptiles, amphibians and snakes. The show had an education section for both kids and adults that lets visitors see their critters first hand. The show lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on […]
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
KLTV
WebXtra: Skeeter Fishing Boats plans Kilgore expansion
City of Tyler, TxDOT to install new curve warning system on Grande Blvd. One of two new projects the City of Tyler will initiate in a joint venture with TxDOT is a curve warning system on West Grande Boulevard. This portion of West Grande has seen multiple fatal crashes over the last 12 years.
KLTV
Californian heads effort to preserve remaining LeTourneau concrete homes
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
Longview, Texas Adults Can Take Plumbing Classes for Free at Longview High School
Knowing some basic skills to help you around the house is never a bad thing. Basic carpentry skills, basic electrical skills or even some basic plumbing skills are great to know so you can temporarily correct a problem until a professional can fix it properly. Plumbing can be one those features that looks easy to work on but could turn into a pretty daunting task. If you're looking to learn or improve those basic plumbing skills, you can take a free six week course at Longview High School.
KLTV
City of Tyler, TxDOT to install new curve warning system on Grande Blvd.
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free. Skillern has been giving out gun locks since he took the position and found a box full of them. The program was such a success he got 500 locks from Project Safechild to keep it going to help people store the guns safely. “Children like to emulate their parents,” Skillern said. “So they may see where it’s stored get it later and not know what they’re doing. And if it’s locked it’s going to prevent it from firing.”
KLTV
Affidavit: Whitehouse man illegally dumped more than 1,000 pounds of trash
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man was arrested Monday after authorities say he illegally dumped more than 1,000 pounds of trash and then later set it on fire. According to an arrest affidavit, Malachi Dews III, 42, dumped large amounts of waste including household trash, composition shingles, construction trash, sheet rock, styrofoam, plastic sheeting, plastic bottles, treated lumber and old furniture at a site in the 21500 block of State Highway 110 S. in Smith County. Dews allegedly claimed he was going to build something with the materials.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview prepares debut of ‘Learning trails’ at city parks
KLTV
Texas African American Museum board says Camacho-Ali won’t fulfill $1M donation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A donation promise made to a Tyler museum will go unfulfilled, they have announced. Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, the ex-wife of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, announced in February 2022 at a fundraising gala for the Texas African American Museum in Tyler that she planned to donate $1 million to the museum.
KLTV
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?
Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
KLTV
2 injured in house fire on Alpine Road in Longview
Commissioners chose Ralph Caraway Jr., who has served in the position since Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July, to fill the vacancy.
Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks
Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
KLTV
Early morning fire at fast food restaurant in Tyler.
Beautiful Home on 42 Acres in Bullard, TX Dropped Price by 50k
There are lots of gorgeous homes all over the state of Texas. Some offer hundreds of acres of land, others offer every amenity you could ever want (especially with all the celebs and athletes in Texas). Although if you’re looking for something with a nice piece of land, looks great, and doesn’t cost ten million dollars, there is a beautiful property in Bullard, Texas that looks like a dream come true.
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults. Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Classes will consist of a six-week beginner...
Fire that injured 1, destroyed Longview home caused $40,000 in damage
LONGVIEW, Texas — A fire that destroyed a home on Alpine Road in Longview and left one person injured Tuesday morning caused $40,000 in damage. According to the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out near the Valley View Baptist Church in the 1700 block of Alpine Road. Firefighters...
KLTV
Jason’s Deli reopens in Tyler after vehicle crashes through storefront
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jason’s Deli in Tyler has reopened for business after a driver crashed their vehicle through the front of the restaurant. Managing Partner Chris Skanes told KLTV that the restaurant will remain open “from here on out.” He said that their insurance company is looking at the damage and they are exploring options for cosmetic fixes.
