Read full article on original website
Related
Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
25newsnow.com
One dead after fatal crash in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is dead after a fatal crash Saturday in McLean County. According to a release from County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened on Route 24 at McLean County 2480 East (Route 24 between Gridley and Chenoa, Illinois). The time of the incident is currently unknown.
25newsnow.com
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
Crime Stoppers looking for Rantoul domestic battery suspect, asking public for help
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on domestic battery charges. Crime Stoppers officials said Drayon Parker, 30, is wanted for aggravated domestic battery, violating an order of protection and for failing to appear in court. Bond was set at a cumulative $162,500 […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
One person hurt, several displaced after accidental Champaign cooking fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and several people have been displaced after an accidental fire in Champaign. It happened on the 900 block of Crescent Dr. at a two-story apartment building on Saturday evening. Officials say when crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the back of the building and were […]
1470 WMBD
NWS: Snow storm to impact Peoria area Wednesday, but worse south and east
LINCOLN, Ill. – A winter storm is coming, but the biggest impacts might not be in Peoria. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ed Shimon in Lincoln says the Peoria area could receive around four inches of snow during the day Wednesday. “East of the Illinois River, (storm totals are) in...
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect from a Friday night armed robbery incident. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 5:52 P.M. in the area of Main and SW Jefferson Streets. Police arrived on the scene and located the...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve identity theft in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are asking for help in solving an identity theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Jan. 3, a man presented a fake ID card to the employees of the First Mid Bank & Trust, located at 114 West Church […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria brothers indicted for wire fraud, PPP lies during COVID-19
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted two Peoria men for wire fraud and false statements made in relation to the Paycheck Protection Program and unemployment insurance during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Derek Griffin, 35, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and...
1470 WMBD
GoFundMe setup for victim of Sunday’s fatal crash
PEORIA, Ill. – A GoFundMe has been setup for the victim of Sunday’s fatal accident on U.S. 150 and Koerner Road. As of Thursday morning, more than $14,000 has been raised in support of 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards. The GoFundMe was started by Lindsay Kleitsch on behalf of Calvin Schmid.
Atwood Police investigating after teen found dead
ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
Champaign community raises $25,000 and counting for Bash for the Badge
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign community came together Saturday night to support Bash for the Badge, they’ve raised over $25,000 dollars and counting so far. All the proceeds are going to Amber Oberheim’s organization, Peacemaker Project 703. Bash for the Badge is all about supporting law enforcement. This year’s theme is “Stand For Safety.” […]
wmay.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois
Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
1470 WMBD
Woman, convicted of murder, granted new trial by appellate court
PEORIA, Ill. – An Illinois appellate court is siding with a Peoria woman’s request for a new trial on murder charges. The Third District Appellate court ruled Thursday Sheyanah Lee, 35, should get the new trial she wants. Lee claimed ineffective counsel led to her being convicted of...
wjbc.com
House fire Wednesday night on Bloomington’s west side
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Fire Department was called Wednesday night for a house fire on the city’s west side. Crews responded around 8:50 p.m. to 709 West Market Street. When firefighters arrived, they located the blaze in the back half of the home. Crews had the fire under...
Central Illinois Proud
GoFundMe set up for family of Sunday crash victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of Miriam Schmid, who died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday. The GoFundMe fundraiser went live on Tuesday. It was set up by Lindsay Kleitsch of Kickapoo. “I am raising funds to assist with sudden funeral...
25newsnow.com
DEA confirms enforcement action in East Peoria parking lot
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms an incident at an East Peoria parking lot Thursday. In a statement, the DEA says they took enforcement action in a commercial parking lot in the 400 block of River Road, with the assistance of local law enforcement partner agencies.
Comments / 0