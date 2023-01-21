Like many parents, Teresa Hartsfield has spent the past few years grappling with the age-old (well, Y2K-old) question: How much screen time is too much?. “It’s so frustrating, as a parent, to strike that healthy balance,” says Hartsfield, who lives in Durham and has two young sons. “I don’t want them to just be playing [online games], so I’m constantly kicking them outside and telling them to do other things—but at the same time, I know the importance of having this type of exposure to technology. I know it’s going to be a part of their everyday lives, as they grow older, because it’s becoming more prominent in every industry.”

