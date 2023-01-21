ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Supply chain issues affecting Durham school safety upgrades

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools is in the middle of improving its security measures at schools across the district, but school leaders tell CBS 17 supply chain issues are impacting the process. Executive Safety and Security Director Eva Howard tells CBS 17 the district is upgrading its...
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
Indy Week

At Durham’s Code Wiz, Students Build Tech Skills for the Future

Like many parents, Teresa Hartsfield has spent the past few years grappling with the age-old (well, Y2K-old) question: How much screen time is too much?. “It’s so frustrating, as a parent, to strike that healthy balance,” says Hartsfield, who lives in Durham and has two young sons. “I don’t want them to just be playing [online games], so I’m constantly kicking them outside and telling them to do other things—but at the same time, I know the importance of having this type of exposure to technology. I know it’s going to be a part of their everyday lives, as they grow older, because it’s becoming more prominent in every industry.”
FOX8 News

10-year-old Greensboro girl gives meals to older community

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old Greensboro girl is showing kindness and grace far beyond her years. Kalona Fewell told FOX8 that she felt the call two months ago to address the high rates of food insecurity that affect both people her own age and older people in North Carolina. While most children her age […]
K97.5

Triangle Restaurant Week Starts Today!

The annual Triangle Restaurant Week event is set to run the week of January 23-29, 2023. During the event, participating restaurants within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special 2 or 3-course prix fixe menu ($20, $25, $30, $40, $45, $50) each day they are open. Please visit restaurant websites to […]
WRAL

Companies pitching Durham on hundreds of new jobs

The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that are eyeing Durham for constructing or outfitting facilities in the county on Monday night. The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that...
cbs17

Stray kitten found at RDU finds new home, aptly named Boeing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While little is known about his earlier life, a once stray kitten found at Raleigh-Durham International Airport is now settling into his new home with a TSA agent. On a Friday morning in October, passengers headed for a departing flight spotted a small, orange kitten...
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Who Owns the Chapel Hill Housing Problem?

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
wfmynews2.com

Truist Bank robbed on Randleman Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers responded to a robbery at Truist Bank on Randleman Road just after 9 a.m. Monday. One suspect implied a weapon and left with undisclosed amount of cash. There are no injuries reported. This investigation is ongoing.
cbs17

Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
