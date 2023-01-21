Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Supply chain issues affecting Durham school safety upgrades
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools is in the middle of improving its security measures at schools across the district, but school leaders tell CBS 17 supply chain issues are impacting the process. Executive Safety and Security Director Eva Howard tells CBS 17 the district is upgrading its...
'Triangle baby boom' leads some to worry about local capacity for services, schools
"A new kindergarten class is born within the WakeMed system every day," a hospital spokesperson said.
The top industries and employers in the Raleigh area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in Wake County with this guide to local business.
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
WRAL
Durham kids get a 'kick' out of character-building in non-profit taekwondo tournament
Dozens of kids got a kick out of a martial arts tournament in Durham today. Harris Elementary School hosted the third Community Taekwondo Tournament, showcasing students from three Durham schools. These students have been training for months with Durham community leaders as part of the Sidekicks Academy for character education.
Indy Week
At Durham’s Code Wiz, Students Build Tech Skills for the Future
Like many parents, Teresa Hartsfield has spent the past few years grappling with the age-old (well, Y2K-old) question: How much screen time is too much?. “It’s so frustrating, as a parent, to strike that healthy balance,” says Hartsfield, who lives in Durham and has two young sons. “I don’t want them to just be playing [online games], so I’m constantly kicking them outside and telling them to do other things—but at the same time, I know the importance of having this type of exposure to technology. I know it’s going to be a part of their everyday lives, as they grow older, because it’s becoming more prominent in every industry.”
10-year-old Greensboro girl gives meals to older community
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old Greensboro girl is showing kindness and grace far beyond her years. Kalona Fewell told FOX8 that she felt the call two months ago to address the high rates of food insecurity that affect both people her own age and older people in North Carolina. While most children her age […]
Triangle Restaurant Week Starts Today!
The annual Triangle Restaurant Week event is set to run the week of January 23-29, 2023. During the event, participating restaurants within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special 2 or 3-course prix fixe menu ($20, $25, $30, $40, $45, $50) each day they are open. Please visit restaurant websites to […]
Raleigh woman captures moment flight attendant consoles passenger during turbulence
A flight attendant is being recognized for his humanity and kindness aboard a recent delta airlines flight.
North Carolina restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
The restaurant, Church's Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations.
WRAL
Companies pitching Durham on hundreds of new jobs
The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that are eyeing Durham for constructing or outfitting facilities in the county on Monday night. The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that...
cbs17
Wake County school board member calls for community conversation about guns and schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In Wake County, one school board member is calling for a community conversation about gun violence and pleading with parents to keep their weapons locked up. “We need the community to please help us keep guns out of the hands of our children,” said board...
Flames burn through roof of Raleigh home
Firefighters are battling flames at a home on Castlebrook Drive in Raleigh.
cbs17
Stray kitten found at RDU finds new home, aptly named Boeing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While little is known about his earlier life, a once stray kitten found at Raleigh-Durham International Airport is now settling into his new home with a TSA agent. On a Friday morning in October, passengers headed for a departing flight spotted a small, orange kitten...
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
cbs17
‘A serious mistake’: NC Auditor Beth Wood releases statement on hit-and-run charges, says she was leaving a holiday gathering
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement Monday morning in response to facing multiple charges related to leaving the scene of a December crash. A spokesperson for Wood, who is in her fourth term as auditor, previously said Thursday she had no...
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Who Owns the Chapel Hill Housing Problem?
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
wfmynews2.com
Truist Bank robbed on Randleman Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers responded to a robbery at Truist Bank on Randleman Road just after 9 a.m. Monday. One suspect implied a weapon and left with undisclosed amount of cash. There are no injuries reported. This investigation is ongoing.
cbs17
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
