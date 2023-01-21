At the next installment of the spring edition of the Academia Hernando community learning series, folks will be encouraged to “Get Up and Move” for the cause of Tai Chi and Diabetes empowerment. This special session is set to be presented by Laura Gamba on Friday, January 27, at 10 am at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The themes of healthful empowerment and divine peace of mind will be discussed at this session, which focuses in particular on Diabetes empowerment education. Participants will be connecting the Diabetes-dots with hands-on interactive activities and hands-on learning.

HERNANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO