tdalabamamag.com
LOOK: Nick Saban arrives in helicopter to check on Tampa area recruits
Nick Saban made his way to Tampa, Florida last week to check on recruits in the Tampa area, and he arrived in style via a helicopter. Saban arrived at Tampa Catholic Friday in a helicopter, which landed on the Crusaders’ football field. TJ Moore, a 6-foot-4 2024 wide receiver with an Alabama offer, attends Tampa Catholic. The Alabama head coach and other members of the Crimson Tide’s staff also visited other schools in the Tampa area.
fox13news.com
Exercise rider killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs died doing what he loved
TAMPA, Fla. - The brother of a Venezuelan exercise rider who died Saturday morning at the Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was following his dreams of becoming a jockey when he was killed. According to the Tampa Bay Downs, Daniel Quintero died during a training accident at the...
fox13news.com
Artists brighten up St. Pete Clearwater Airport
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two new murals are giving travelers going through the St. Pete Clearwater Airport (PIE) a big, bright welcome. The airport sought Bay Area artists for a large mural project on the exterior to the ramp outside of Gate 12. The murals are inspired by Florida and the...
hernandosun.com
Academia Hernando presents “Get Up and Move”
At the next installment of the spring edition of the Academia Hernando community learning series, folks will be encouraged to “Get Up and Move” for the cause of Tai Chi and Diabetes empowerment. This special session is set to be presented by Laura Gamba on Friday, January 27, at 10 am at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The themes of healthful empowerment and divine peace of mind will be discussed at this session, which focuses in particular on Diabetes empowerment education. Participants will be connecting the Diabetes-dots with hands-on interactive activities and hands-on learning.
NBC Sports
Exercise rider killed in Florida horse track accident
TAMPA, Fla. — An exercise rider at a Florida horse track died in a training accident, officials said. Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was fatally injured while working with horses before 7 a.m., but declined to give further details. “The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences to...
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
Central Florida Comic-Con 2023 photos
Central Florida Comic Con. RP Funding Center. Lakeland, Fla. Jan. 21, 2023. (© Tom Hagerty) photos click here.
hernandosun.com
Cold Protection for Your Vegetable Garden
You may have noticed that the weather can be unpredictable at times here in Hernando County, especially during the winter months. One minute it’s warm and sunny, and the next it’s cold and rainy. This can be especially problematic for your vegetable garden, as cold temperatures can damage or kill your plants. Here are some simple measures you can take to protect your vegetable garden from the cold in Central Florida.
wild941.com
5 Places In Pinellas Where You Can Escape Gasparilla
Not a fan of parades? Here are 5 other places where you can escape the Gasparilla madness. I’ll be honest, the whole pirate life isn’t really my thing. I’ve been to Gasparilla once or twice and unless I’m with a Krewe throwing beads, I don’t care much for the parade. Creative Loafing has a really good list of places in Tampa where you can get away from the invasion, but this list avoids any chance of parade crowds in Pinellas.
World War II practice rocket found in Brooksville
A World War II practice rocket was found over the weekend at a trail in Brooksville.
This Small Florida Island Is A Top Trending US Destination & You Probably Never Heard Of It
Just off of Florida's West Coast in the Tampa area lies a tiny barrier island that is considered one of the Top Trending U.S. Destinations for 2023, as ranked by TripAdvisor. It has dreamy clear water beaches and gorgeous sunsets that paint the sky a burnt orange and bright pink. As a town surrounded by water, there is also so much to do.
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
Fatburger to Open in Riverview
It’s the first of four locations planned for Tampa in the next few years
Best Breweries In Pasco County
Breweries are all the rage, and new breweries crop up all of the time. But which breweries are worth your time? A good brewery offers tasty beers, food nearby, friendly service, and plenty of options to try. In recent years, Pasco County has seen an explosion of breweries worth checking out.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
fox13news.com
Rescuers form human chain to save dolphin from Clearwater creek
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Rescuers got creative to save a dolphin that had been foraging alone in a creek in Clearwater for more than two weeks. Brittany Baldrica, a senior rescue biologist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said neighbors called about a dolphin swimming alone in the creek on Jan. 1. A...
WCJB
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
Florida Man Strikes Gold With Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Purchased At 7-Eleven
A Florida man strikes gold when he purchased a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket from a 7-Eleven location. The Florida Lottery announced that Michael Huggins, 47, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.
19-year-old killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs
A 19-year-old man died in an incident at the Tampa Bay Downs Saturday morning, according to authorities.
